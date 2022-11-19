When you’re shopping for a pair of boots, there are certain designs and features that’ll especially help support and comfort those with plantar fasciitis. According to Elizabeth Bass Daughtry, DPM, a board-certified podiatric surgeon, the best boots for plantar fasciitis have removable insoles with contoured footbeds and deep, cushioned heel cups, along with roomy toe boxes and thick rubber outsoles that provide grip and shock absorption. And whether you’re looking for a cute pair of work-appropriate boots or something more rugged and durable for the outdoors, there’s a pair that’s comfortable and stylish at the same time.

The Expert

Dr. Elizabeth Daughtry is a podiatric surgeon for Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic in North Carolina and received her doctorate in podiatric medicine from the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia. Daughtry is board certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

What To Look For In A Pair Of Boots For Plantar Fasciitis

When shopping for boots that won’t exacerbate the pain associated with plantar fasciitis, Daughtry recommends shoes with removable insoles so you can add over-the-counter arch supports or custom orthotics. But if you’re looking to stick with what the boot already has, Daughtry suggests insoles with a firm, slightly flexible contoured footbed, plus a deep heel cup with cushioning. When it comes to the outsole of the boot, Daughtry suggests looking for a lightweight midsole with a thick, high-traction rubber outsole that will help with shock absorption. Rubber is one of the best outsole materials because it’s exceptionally durable, usually offers plenty of traction, and provides impact relief, but other popular outsole materials include TPU (which is a great lightweight option) and EVA foam (known for its flexibility).

Finally, those who are looking for a little height should stick to heels at around 1 inch. “Anything higher than 1 inch can stress the forefoot while anything perfectly flat will overstress the Achilles tendon and plantar fascia,” Daughtry tells Bustle. Other things to look for include a wide toe box for stability and movement, arch support if you need it, and waterproof constructions if you’ll be partaking in any outdoor activities.

Scroll on for some of the best boots for plantar fasciitis in a variety of styles, sizes, and colors to suit every budget.

1. An Expert-Approved Hiking Boot

Daughtry recommends these Merrell hiking boots because they have a supportive contoured footbed with reinforced heel cushioning and a high-traction rubber outsole. The insoles can be removed to accommodate your own custom orthotics, but you might not want to; as one reviewer wrote, “these are like clouds hugging my feet.” They feature a synthetic leather and mesh upper material for softness and breathability, plus a protective toe cap, and they’re available in two color options to suit your style.

One reviewer wrote: “These are by far the most comfortable hiking boots I have ever owned...I"m on my second pair! If you have foot "issues", these are the perfect boot by Merrell. Obviously, Merrell makes many other models, but I've found THIS MODEL is the best for Plantar Fasciitis, arch support, heel pain, and general foot support. These are the one and only shoe that I can wear for HOURS without my feet hurting. I've gone many miles without foot issues, and they have EXCELLENT breathability.”

Sizes: 5 — 11, including wide sizes | Colors: 2

2. A Pair Of Orthopedic Winter Boots

If you’re looking for a pair of cozy winter shoes, consider these suede orthopedic ankle boots. The cushy and removable orthotic insoles help alleviate strain on the plantar fascia, and they have both arch support and a contoured heel to help alleviate plantar fasciitis pain. The lightweight soles have a mild rocker design that helps feet glide through each step, and a roomy toe box allows movement without constriction. They have an upper made of warm, foam-padded suede and feature hook and loop straps for easy on and off. Choose between camel or black suede (there’s also a waterproof option in black) and a range of wide and extra-wide sizes.

One reviewer wrote: “These are the most comfortable boots I have ever worn. For someone with a wide foot, plantar fasciitis, heel Spurs, and ankle support issues, they are wonderful!!! So very comfy & so very supportive! And easy to get on & off!”

Sizes: 5 — 12, including narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes | Colors and styles: 3

3. These Cute And Comfortable Booties

These cute, comfortable Dr. Scholl’s booties feature a perforated design in the soft microfiber upper that adds a chic touch. They have a cushioned memory foam insole, a low 1-inch stacked heel, and deep chop-outs on the sides for easy on and off. Many reviewers note how comfy and stylish these boots are with virtually no break-in time (even with the slightly pointed toe box), with one shopper commenting, “They were AH-MAZINGLY comfortable. I didn’t even have to break them in and no blisters.” And while the insoles are attached to the shoe, several reviewers wrote that they could add their own inserts.

One reviewer wrote: “Comfortable to wear right out of the box! I have plantar fasciitis and an achilles problem so I was surprised at the comfort these boots have. The footbed is cushioned and the outside black leather suede was soft and supple. There was no uncomfortable rubbing at the ankle that most ankle boots cause. I wore them with tights and a dress to a 5 hour function and my feet were comfortable the whole time!”

Sizes: 6 — 11, including wide sizes | Colors: 3

4. The Best Rain Boot For Plantar Fasciitis

If you’re looking for a waterproof rainboot to slosh around in, check out these Sloggers rain boots that are designed for all-day comfort. They feature a cushy removable insole with a molded arch, raised sides, and a 7-millimeter thick heel cup for support and comfort. This latex-free boot is made of 100% recyclable materials and has a thick, durable outsole with a slight heel and lug tread for stability and traction. Choose from 13 cute colors and patterns.

One reviewer wrote: “These are perfect fitting & comfortable boots! I have plantar fasciitis & these boots have great support!”

Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors and styles: 13

5. A Fan-Favorite Hiking Boot For Plantar Fasciitis

Another great hiking boot for plantar fasciitis, these Columbia Newton Ridge Hiking Boots have earned over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Each element of this boot's construction is made with comfort in mind. They boast a removable insole so you can insert a custom orthotic, plus a lightweight and supportive midsole that provides comfy cushioning and a springy rebound, and a grippy rubber outsole that helps with stability. The waterproof leather and suede upper is soft and ultra-breathable, and the boots have reinforced heel and toe barriers for kicks and bumps. Choose from 14 colors, including blue dusk, vintage pink, and peat moss.

One reviewer wrote: “I love these boots! I work in a high production assembly line and these are a game changer. They give me amazing support! I have plantar fasciitis and I really struggle to find shoes that give me support. These are it! I love them so much!”

Sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes | Colors and styles: 14

6. These Fur-Lined Knee-High Boots

For a cute pair of knee-high boots that provide both cushioning and support for plantar fasciitis, consider these fur-lined boots. They feature a lightly cushioned insole with a round toe box and a thick rubber TPR outsole for support and traction. The 1-inch heel provides just the right amount of height, while the side zipper closure allows for easy on and off. The upper material is made from soft suede fabric, and there are nine colors and styles to choose from, including ones with extra buckles and fur accents. One detail worth noting: The insoles in these boots are not removable, but you can follow one reviewer’s lead by adding your own inserts.

One reviewer wrote: “I love them. These are the most warm and comfortable boots I own. I have plantar fasciitis and my feet didn't hurt at all wearing them all day long in the mountains. Great purchase! Highly recommend!”

Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors and styles: 9

7. The Cult-Favorite Sperry Duck Boots

For fans of the classic Sperry duck boot design, this pair features cushioned removable insoles so you can easily add your own custom orthotics if desired. They have a thick rubber outsole that features the signature wavy texture for superior traction and a slight heel for added stability. In true duck boot fashion, the rubber extends all the way up to the ankle for added water resistance before switching to an upper made of fleece-lined nylon. The side zipper closure makes for easy on and off, and there are six colors and styles to choose from, including some with quilted uppers like the pair featured above.

One reviewer wrote: “They’re great for rain and snow and are very comfortable. [...] They also feature removable insoles so you can put custom/your own in if needed. Overall definitely recommend!”

Sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes | Colors and styles: 6

8. A Pair Of On-Trend Chelsea Boots

Bridging the gap between fashion and utility, these Chelsea boots are chic and versatile enough to handle whatever comes your way. They feature a grippy, shock-absorbing outsole and a non-removable, cushioned insole, and one shopper mentioned being able to add their own insole for extra support. Additionally, “the toe box is pretty big,” according to one reviewer. The uppers are made of faux leather, and the dual-side elastic goring makes for easy on and off. The heel measures 1.25 inches tall (slightly higher than what Daughtry recommends), so they may place some pressure on your forefoot when walking — however, many reviewers find them comfortable overall.

One reviewer wrote: “These boots are very comfortable and feel great on your feet! Nice toe room and easy to put on. I bought these to wear to work and the comfort lasts all day.”

Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 4

9. These Chic Ankle Boots With An Orthotic Insole

Perfect for both casual and dressier looks, these chic booties are also incredibly comfortable for those with plantar fasciitis thanks to their Ortholite insoles that provide soft and cushiony padding and support. While the listing doesn’t indicate whether these insoles can be removed to accommodate custom orthotics, many reviewers note how comfortable this boot is, with one reviewer writing, “These are great shoes. Full support & super comfortable even with everyday use.” They feature soft suede leather uppers with a zipper closure on the side and a cute twist design at the ankles. While the small wedge heel offers 1.8 inches of height, the platform sole places less pressure on the forefoot, and the sturdy EVA sole provides grippy texture and great impact absorption. However, though one reviewer noted there’s “plenty of room to wiggle your toes,” some may find the toe box to be less roomy than other options.

One reviewer wrote: “Wow! Beautiful casual boot, sturdy but lightweight. The sole has minimal flex but is constructed in such a way so that it enables a smooth comfortable gait. A firmer sole is essential for those of us inflicted with plantar fasciitis and these are perfect. True to size, decent arch support and comfortable! I am in love with them.”

Sizes: 5 — 11, including wide sizes | Colors and styles: 2

Expert:

