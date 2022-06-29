22 Cute Hiking Outfits That Will Turn You Into An Outdoor Enthusiast

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast training for a backcountry fourteener, an occasional day hiker that finds peace in forest bathing, or a novice that considers a stroll in the park a pre-brunch “hike,” you’re going to need a collection of cute, grid-worthy hiking outfits to wear this summer. Lucky for your Instagram feed, granola-chic is having a major moment in fashion right now.

The options go beyond a simple tee and short. Brands are now offering up items that are equally functional and stylish like stretchy, tear-proof dresses, strappy onesies, and compression skorts with utility pockets to name a few. With a combination of chic pieces and style hacks (more on those below), you can actually be the outdoor enthusiast the internet thinks you are.

Consider this your call to nature. The sun is out, the air is fresh, and the summer vibes are at an all time high. Hiking is a great stress reliever on its own, but the items ahead make this outdoor activity all the more appealing. Scroll on to see 22 cute hiking outfits. Then, get off that screen and get outside.

1 Alder Apparel’s Get Dirty Dress get dirty dress alder apparel $135 See on alder apparel This dress is great for more than just its name (although that’s pretty damn genius when you’re talking hiking). It’s lined with curve-hugging, built-in shorts and has four pockets to store your essentials. Made to move in, the tear-resistant material can handle dirt and sweat. Sizing ranges from XS to 6X and it comes in four different fun colors.

2 Free People’s All Star Onesie All Star Onesie Free People $110 See on Free People The Free People All Star Onesie is made with seams that cinch at the waist, and its cropped kick flare hem balances your curves and helps circulate air. As a bonus, the strappy back and scoop neck is adjustable for a more custom fit. After one wear, you’ll want to live in this far beyond the trail.

3 Spiritual Gangster’s Happy Active Muscle Tank Happy Active Muscle Tank Spiritual Gangster $58 See on Spiritual Gangster Spiritual Gangster is known for its muscle tanks that come in a variety of fun prints and inspirational sayings. You can’t beat the buttery soft, easy, breezy, relaxed feel. Complete the look with leggings, bike shorts or a utility pant.

4 Aerie’s Seamless One Shoulder Sports Bra Seamless One Shoulder Sports Bra Aerie $30 $23 See on Aerie Anything of the seamless variety is synonymous with curve-hugging comfort that effortlessly moves with you. This one-shoulder moment with a keyhole detail offers light support for low-impact movement like hiking.

5 Outdoor Voices’ The Exercise Dress The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices $100 See on Outdoor Voices It’s official: this season is hereby declared the summer of the exercise dress. Enter the original OV activewear dress that ignited the viral trend. She’s a multi-hyphenate piece that can be worn alone, under a mesh tank, or over a crewneck sweatshirt. Perfect in every way, the dress comes in a variety of colors, prints, and most importantly, inclusive sizing.

6 Madewell’s Hiking Shorts MWL Hiking Shorts Madewell $65 See on Madewell The utility trend is happening in fashion and in leisure. Lucky for hikers, it serves more than the purpose of style. These are quick-drying and designed for outdoor movement with a built-in adjustable belt and mesh-lined pockets. Plus, they are made with UPF40+ for extra sun protection.

7 Everlane’s Perform Leggings Perform Pocket Leggings Everlane $78 See on Everlane An all-black hiking fit shows you’ve got style on the trail. Everlane’s Perform Pocket Leggings have an extra high waist that fits every body like a compressive glove. Plus, they include pockets for an easy place to stash your phone.

8 EleVen by Venus’ Jupiter Warrior Workout Skirt Jupiter Warrior Workout Skirt EleVen by Venus Williams $78 See on EleVen by Venus Williams Ah, the micro mini has trickled over into activewear. Turn heads on the trail with a bold style statement that is practical for movement. It’s made with a four-way stretch, moisture-wicking material, and built-in shorts with pockets.

9 Backcountry’s Basin and Range Knit Jersey One Piece Basin and Range Knit Jersey One-Piece Backcountry $74 $37 See on Backcountry This buttery soft, knit jersey onesie brings full-body comfort like a soft hug that never lets go. For a style hack, don’t be afraid to layer it under shorts or tie a jacket around the waist. It adds an extra element and dimension.

10 Onzie’s Parachute Jacket Onzie Parachute Jacket REVOLVE $76 See on REVOLVE Hiking is all fun and games until you get caught in an unexpected rain storm. Best be prepared with a nylon, ripstop parachute jacket. It’s lightweight, easily packable, and can be paired with the brand’s matching shorts for a monochrome mountain moment.

11 Burton’s Ridge Pants Ridge Pants Burton $90 See on Burton Burton makes great gear beyond winter. Its Ridge Pants solve a laundry list of problems like repelling light rain, providing four-way stretch, and having plenty of pockets. There’s even a spot to hook your sunglasses or keys.

12 Nike x Naomi Osaka’s Cropped Tank Naomi Osaka Cropped Tennis Top Nike $65 See on Nike This cropped tank provides plenty of support so you can leave the sports bra at home. It’s versatile in style and provides plenty of airflow to keep you cool on those steamy summer days.

13 Urban Outfitters’ Year of Ours Ribbed High-Waisted Bike Shorts Year of Ours Ribbed High-Waisted Bike Short Urban Outfitters $70 See on Urban Outfitters Bike shorts are a vintage throwback turned closet staple. They’re great for summer hikes when you want a solid amount of coverage but still want to wear shorts. The rise is super high (like your favorite leggings) and the wide waistband feels like a second skin.

14 Alo Yoga’s Ready Set Jacket Ready Set Jacket Alo Yoga $158 See on Alo Yoga Hikes can get chilly, especially at higher elevations. This jacket is high fashion meets function with a sturdy yet lightweight seersucker material and drawstring waist.

15 Beyond Yoga’s Spacedye Breakers Skort Beyond Yoga Spacedye Tie Breakers Shorts Urban Outfitters $78 See on Urban Outfitters If you own anything from Beyond Yoga, you know that nothing really compares to its level of softness. The ultra feminine flare of this skirt hides the built-in compression shorts.

16 Sincerely Jules for Bandier’s Fern Button Down Kit Sincerely Jules Fern Button Down Kit Bandier $206 $175 See on Bandier The Fern Button Down Kit is the perfect cover up for a beachside trek. It’s made with a lightweight terry fabric that picks up any moisture on the body. Throw on a supportive swimsuit and hiking sandals, and you’re ready for some oceanside steps.

17 FP Movement’s Fast Track Pants Fast Track Pants Free People $148 See on Free People The slouchy, utility, low-rise fit of these pants is right on trend. The material is breathable and durable, especially for high elevation hikes when the temperatures drop. The waist is adjustable and comes with loops for hooks for hands-free accouterments.

18 Athleta’s Trekkie Convertible Hike Pants Trekkie Convertible Hike Pant Athleta $139 $85 See on Athleta Think these are simple shorts? You’re in for a surprise. They’re actually pants that can be converted into three forms: a straight pant, a cropped pant, and shorts. Just when you thought it couldn’t get better, they come in regular, tall, petite, and plus. So genius.

19 Good American’s Seamless Chunk Rib Leggings Seamless Chunky Rib Legging Good American $69 See on Good American Wear these ultra saturated leggings loud and proud in a matching set or as separates. The ribbed texture makes them durable for the outdoors while the fit of anything Good American celebrates curves.

20 Parks Project’s Angels Landing Recycled Cropped Tank Angels Landing Recycled Cropped Tank Parks Project $50 See on Parks Project Parks Project gives back to over a dozen national parks each year and raises awareness to protect the great outdoors. This particular set is named after a rock formation at Zion National Park. Hike that trail in this look for a fire Instagram caption.

21 Girlfriend Collective’s Varsity Stretch Woven Sleeveless Romper Varsity Stretch Woven Sleeveless Romper Girlfriend Collective $92 See on Girlfriend Collective Blue is the hottest color right now, especially when paired with earth tones that fit the vibe of anything in nature. This stretchy sleeveless romper is made from water-resistant fabric that comes from 86% recycled plastic.