If a shiver runs down your spine any time you hear the term “bra shopping,” I can’t blame you. It’s an annoying undertaking no matter what shape or size you are, but if you have small breasts, it can be even trickier — you’ve probably been told repeatedly to “just buy a bralette,” like that’s the only option available to you. But that couldn’t be farther from the truth! Backed by tons of reviews from self-proclaimed small-busted shoppers, the best bras for small chests come in a wide range of styles to provide the exact amount of support you’re after, whether that is, in fact, a barely-there bralette, a super-structured push-up, or an everyday T-shirt bra. They’ll also have plenty of cup and band sizes to choose from, so you can find the underthing that perfectly complements your body.

When you’re shopping for a bra that’s suitable for smaller boobs, keep an eye out for a few tip-off features. First, and perhaps most obviously, these bras are offered in small cup sizes, like AA and AB, as well as band sizes starting at 30 (but a few of the bras on this list come in bands sized up to 36 to fit a wider range of sizes). Also, look for underwire that’s flexible and wider to lift and scoop your breasts, plus shallow contoured cups to prevent gaping. Adjustable (occasionally convertible) straps are key for a customized fit, and removable pads give you the option of a fuller look. If you’re not a fan of underwire, you’ll find plenty of triangle bras and soft microfiber numbers that offer minimal support, and their stretchy materials can fit a multitude of sizes.

No matter your undergarment preferences, there’s a bra (or several) out there for you. Scroll on to shop 10 of the best bras for small chests you can get on Amazon.

1 The Best T-Shirt Bra For Smaller Boobs Amazon Essentials Classic T-Shirt Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon If there’s one silhouette every bra-wearing person needs, it’s a T-shirt bra. Whether you choose a skin-matching shade, white, or gray, you’ll find that this bra virtually disappears underneath even the thinnest tops and tees. Its smooth cups have very light padding, but according to reviewers, it’s more like a thin lining than an actual pad, so it’ll offer a natural-looking shape. Its seamless band lies flat against your skin, and adjustable straps ensure your best fit. Why fans love it: “I have been wearing bras for about 15 years now. I have NEVER in all that time been able to find a bra that fits correctly. I have pretty small breasts that are also spread far apart, wider set I guess you would call them. [...] I bought the 32B size in this bra and it actually fits perfect! This is the first bra in 15 years that has actually fit me!” Available sizes: 30A — 40DDD

2 Editor’s Pick: This Splurge-Worthy Underwire Bra That’s Surprisingly Comfortable Natori Feathers Contour Plunge Bra Amazon $68 See On Amazon The Natori Feathers Contour Plunge Bra is a cult-favorite among luxury lingerie shoppers, plus a go-to for Associate Commerce Editor Caroline Goldstein. She says: “I rarely wear underwire bras (or any bras whatsoever), but when I do, it’s this one. It’s ever-so-slightly lined for a smooth, rounded shape, and the underwire is so flexible, I barely even know it’s there — but I do appreciate how it gives my B/borderline-A cup boobs a hint of cleavage, with no gaps whatsoever. Plus, the sheer mesh and feather lace design feels really special.” Even though this is a more expensive option, she confirms that it holds up for years with proper care. Why fans love it: “I love these bras! I'm constantly struggling to find bras that fit well, since I'm a small A cup and generally a standard A will gap on me. These run slightly small in the cup, which is fantastic. They don't gap. They're also really pretty, which anyone who wears a truly tiny size knows can be hard to find - why don't more manufacturers make pretty bras in bright colors?” Available sizes: 30A — 32G

3 This Breathable Wireless Bra That Feels Like A Second Skin Hanes Oh So Light ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $11 See On Amazon Think of this wireless bra from Hanes as the perfect halfway point between a T-shirt bra and a lounge bra — it’s comfortable enough to wear at home, but supportive enough for everyday use. With a mesh front insert and back band, this bra helps your skin breathe — as do the feather-light fabric and the flexible foam cups designed to move with you. Plus, its adjustable straps can convert to racerback. Why fans love it: “I have very small breasts (deflated A cup after kids) and always buy padded bras to give me a little shape. [...] Wow! I couldn’t believe my boobs actually fill it out almost perfectly and they look lifted and nicely shaped! I usually don’t even try on non-padded bras in a store so this is a game changer for me.” Available sizes: Small (34-36A) — 3X-Large (48-50B, 48-50C)

4 A Comfortable Lounge Bra Made From Smooth Microfiber True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra Amazon $44 See On Amazon As far as comfy underthings go, this lounge bra takes the cake. From the bonded, no-show edges to the wireless cups to the lack of closures (just pull it on and you’re all set), it’s an effortless staple you’ll actually look forward to wearing. Its microfiber construction is sumptuous and buttery-soft, but you can also pop in the included removable pads if you’d like some more shape. Other highlights include a seamless construction to remain hidden underneath your clothing, as well as convertible straps. Why fans love it: “I never knew bras could be this comfortable [...] These bras are not only more comfortable than my daily sport bras, they’re way prettier! This is the second “triangle” style I've tried and I love the cut. It’s low cut, and gives me a little shape, lift, and even cleavage. For a 32A cup woman, this is a big deal.” Available sizes: XS (30C-D, 32A-B) — XL (38C-D, 40A-B)

5 A Pretty Lace Bralette With Barely-There Padding Mae Lace Wirefree Padded Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wireless bralette proves that you *can* have an undergarment that’s both pretty and comfortable. Lightly padded, wireless cups get sultry points for their sheer lace overlay and trim — and the longline silhouette does, too. Made specifically for cup sizes A through C, this bralette offers light support for smaller chests, without the use of constricting underwire. Why fans love it: “I can confidently say I will never wear another bra ever again. This is quite probably the best purchase I’ve ever made, including my investment in a college education. It’s gorgeous, it’s so soft and comfortable, my rib cage has never been happier! […] Full disclosure, I’m a 34A (I bought size small) and my boobs don’t actually require support, but I feel pretty confident that if they did, the small band of seaming under the cups that essentially replaces underwire would absolutely provide it.” Available sizes: X-Small (34AA, 32A, 30B) — X-Large (38C, 36-38D)

6 An Unlined Underwire Bra Made From Soft, Sheer Mesh Calvin Klein Sheer Marquisette Unlined Demi Bra Amazon $36 See On Amazon Calvin Klein is renowned for catering to a wide range of cup sizes, including smaller ones. This unlined underwire bra from the iconic lingerie brand is equal parts delicate and everyday-appropriate, thanks to a sheer mesh finish and sporty logo-print tape around the edges. You won’t get the same modesty or shaping as a conventional lined bra, but this style will accentuate your natural shape while feeling totally light, breathable, and comfy. Why fans love it: “I got a 34A. It Fits snugly without being too tight. Looks great under my clothes and very little bra lines in the back. Definitely good for smaller chested women. It’s my favorite bra so far.” Available sizes: 32A — 38D

7 This Racerback Push-Up Bra With A Front Closure Iris & Lilly Front-Closure Racerback Push-Up Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is this push-up bra ultra-supportive, but it’s also incredibly convenient, thanks to a front clasp closure. Extra-padded, underwire cups offer plenty of lift, while a seamless racerback band and soft microfiber fabric lie flat against your skin. The only downside you may find, however, is that the band isn’t adjustable. You can tighten the straps, but the band size will remain the same no matter what. Take that into consideration if you’re between sizes, and make sure to reference the size chart. Why fans love it: “After having so many failed attempts at buying bras online i am thrilled i finally found one that works. This is exactly what i was hoping for. [...] This fits as expected and after having 4 kids and left with no chest this bra gives me the perfect lift and padding [...] I love the simple detail in the front and its just a great comfortable bra.” Available sizes: 34A — 38C

8 This Versatile Bra With Push-Up Padding & Optional Straps Maidenform Essential Multiway Push-Up Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon This strapless bra wins out on versatility. It’s designed to be worn either with or without straps, and the included straps can be configured in several ways, like traditional over-the-shoulder, crisscross in back, or halter-style. When you wear them over the shoulder, they’ll be super wide-set, meaning the straps won’t show when you wear it underneath (for instance) a trendy square-neck top or nap dress. However you choose to wear it, the push-up padding gives small chests great definition (and cleavage), and the sheer stretch-lace band remains undetectable beneath clothing. Why fans love it: “Absolutely amazing bra!!!! I had other strapless bras and they always fit funny, I didn't expect this one to be any better but it is just perfect!!!!! Exceeded my expectations! It doesn't disconnect from the body, it doesn't squeeze the breasts and gives a great push up for my A sized breasts.” Available sizes: 34A — 40DD

9 This Lacy Longline Bralette You Can Wear As A Crop Top Free People Adella Bralette Amazon $38 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a garment you can wear multiple ways. This bralette is first and foremost dreamy lingerie, but it can just as easily be used as a fashion-forward styling piece, whether you wear it peeking out from the neckline of a blouse, over a T-shirt, or on its own as a crop top. Here are the deets: It has plunging wireless cups that are partially lined with a sheer embroidered-lace overlay, slim double straps (both adjustable, and one set crisscrosses in back), and a comfortable, smocked band. Choose from 10 chic colors, like charcoal, olive, or the copper pictured above. Why fans love it: “Absolutely perfect! I couldn't think of a single thing I would change even with a super small chest [...] I will most definitely buy again.” Available sizes: X-Small (32A-B, 32C) — X-Large (34-36DD)

