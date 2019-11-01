When it comes to wire-free comfort and style, many shoppers are devoted to the bralette for its versatility. Whether you’re lounging around the house, looking for zero seams under even the clingiest top, or creating a chic layered look, the best bralettes on Amazon have you covered. On my list below, I've even included a sport bralette that offers light-to-medium support and moisture-wicking properties, so you'll be comfortable and supported during workouts without feeling constricted.

While most bralettes tend to only offer minimal support, there are also styles that offer light padding or mesh cups so you still have that unfussy look but with a bit more support. If you have a larger bust or are looking for more support, look for features like fuller cups, an elastic band around the ribs, and wider shoulder straps to provide a more comfortable fit.

The bralettes on this list are made from fabrics like nylon, spandex, rayon, cotton, and elastane to provide stretch and breathability. Some of these bralettes are even machine-washable. And while some of these are all about casual cool, there are also styles that make a louder statement from cutouts to a leopard printed Savage x Fenty pick.

With all that in mind, these are the best bralettes on Amazon in a variety of styles, colors, and sizes. All of them are sure to add wireless comfort to your wardrobe.

1 A Comfy Classic Bralette In Lots Of Colors Jockey Seamfree Bralette Amazon $24 See On Amazon This minimalist seamless bralette with adjustable straps is made from nylon and spandex for stretch and comfort, and it’s available in more than 10 colors. Choose from classics like white or beige, or go for a bright purple or blue. The cups include removable padding for more or less support. Best of all, it’s easy to machine-wash and can even be put in the dryer. What fans say: "It’s a struggle finding comfy bras. This one is sooo comfy and has a TON of stretch which is really nice." Available sizes: S — XL

2 A Classic Bralette For An Athleisure Look Calvin Klein Carousel Triangle Bralette Amazon $29 See On Amazon This iconic Calvin Klein bralette is a timeless choice for style and comfort. It’s made from a soft, breathable cotton-elastane blend and features a triangle design and a crisp elastic band with the iconic Calvin Klein logo. It slips on like a regular bra and hooks in the back — plus, you can even adjust the straps. There’s a wide array of colors and patterns to choose from, including classic gray, black, or white (plus staple colors like red and blue) and it’s machine-washable. What fans say: "I love this bra - it is casual but still cute. It fits incredibly and is so soft...I need more of these in my life.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 A Budget Padded Bralette You'll Want In Every Color Mae Lace Padded Bralette Amazon $14 See On Amazon This comfortable padded bralette features cotton-lined cups with removable padding, offering light support that’s best suited for A through C cups. The nylon and spandex fabric provides stretch, and adjustable straps help you find the perfect fit. It comes in 11 colors, including neutrals like black and ivory, as well as pretty shades of purple, blue, coral, and more. The floral lace overlay and scalloped band give this bralette a luxe look for a super affordable price. Plus, it’s machine-washable. What fans say: "I found this brand this year and have several of their other bras as well. They are my absolute favorite! Fit well...comfortable, beautiful colors, gorgeous design. Nothing not to like.” Available sizes: XS — XL

4 A Seamless Bralette That Disappears Under Tops Calvin Klein Skinny Strap Bralette Amazon $38 See On Amazon For a classic bralette that'll disappear under even the clingiest tops, you can’t go wrong with this Calvin Klein option. It’s made from nylon and elastane for stretchy comfort, the skinny straps are adjustable, and there are removable pads. Its ultra-smooth edges promise not to show even under thin tops. This comfy bralette is machine-washable and comes in several neutrals like black and beige, as well as muted shades of purple, pink, and orange. A lace print version is available, too. What fans say: "Easily the most comfortable bra I’ve ever purchased...They are very soft and smooth, and have become my ‘go-to’ bra everyday. I end up buying two more." Available sizes: XS — XL

5 A Popular Plus-Size Seamless Bralette Just My Size Pure Comfort Plus Size Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon With more than 10,000 reviews, this plus-size seamless bralette is a popular choice for a reason. It features a nylon-spandex construction with four-way stretch for a fit that moves with you all day — and it’s moisture-wicking to boot. The pullover-style bra offers a little extra support from the knit fabric below the cups, but you won’t find any irritating wires or padding. What fans say: “Well I am very pleasantly surprised, these bras have turned out to be ideal for me. I ordered 6xl. [...]I have found the just my size bra extremely comfortable and surprisingly supportive. OK, these bras are not miracle workers and you would probably want more structure if going somewhere special but for every day, I have found these bras a winner, I have now ordered another eight. [...]” Available sizes: X-Large — 6X

6 A High-Neck Bralette That's Great For Layering Mae High-Neck Bralette With Cutouts Amazon $16 See On Amazon With its high neckline and cutouts, this comfy layering bralette is a show-stopping layering piece. It’s made from nylon and spandex for stretchiness and offers light support that’s best suited for A through C cups. In addition to the eye-catching cutouts, this bralette has a cute strappy criss-cross back. It’s machine-washable and available in more than 20 vibrant colors and designs including mesh and a floral cutout pattern. What fans say: "I LOVE these bras! I have owned several high neck bras and none have been this comfortable and cute! I purchased a white one to try it out and wound up coming back for more colors. The fit is true to size... Great quality bra. Highly recommend it.” Available sizes: XS — XL

7 A Trio Of Soft Lace Bralettes For Living Your Comfiest Life PAXCOO Lace Spaghetti Strap Bralettes (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon You’ll be set for a long, lazy weekend with this pack of pretty bralettes. They have a longline cut in scalloped lace and two delicate straps on each shoulder for a lingerie look. Inside the cups, you’ll find a soft modal lining with two removable pads for more or less support, and the trio comes in a great starter set of color-coordinated neutrals for stocking up. What fans say: “The lace is incredibly delicate and soft. They are beautiful little bralettes...Depending on your comfort level you can wear them as regular bras but know that they have little support and are mostly made to look pretty, which they very much do. I use them primarily to lounge and sleep in. The price for three different colors was unbeatable.” Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

8 A Gorgeous Bralette That Can Be Worn As A Top Free People Women's Adella Bralette Amazon $38 See On Amazon The fashion world fell hard for the Free People Adella bralette with its luxe guipure lace and delicate crop top styling that will quickly become a favorite for layering under loose or low-cut tops. The cups are lightly lined with fabric for opacity but, other than that, promise a natural shape with a little support from the longline band (and a back that is surprisingly adjustable with four dainty cinchable straps). What fans say: “So I bought this purely for looks...I was extremely pleasantly surprised to find it very comfortable. Like maybe the most comfy bra I own! I hate wearing bras but hate the feeling of not wearing a bra even more so I'm constantly in search of that perfect bra that feels like nothing yet isn't totally hideous. This one totally delivers. I'm going to have to order in multiple colors and I NEVER do that.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 Some Minimalist Ribbed Bralettes With A ‘90s Vibe Blulu Seamless V-Neck Cami Bralette (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon If floral lace isn’t your thing but you’re interested in a comfortable set, these ribbed bralettes have a sporty pared-down flavor and come in a pack of four. They have wide seamless bands and optional cups to provide a good range of support with a V-neck cami fit and delicate straps. Make sure to hand-wash these so they stay super-soft and just the right size no matter how many times you wear them. What fans say: “I am boycotting actual bras this summer. Too uncomfortable and hot. I'm a 34DD so, for my own comfort, going braless is not a great option. These bralettes feel like I'm wearing nothing at all...and supportive enough to wear under summer clothing comfortably. Would I exercise in this? Heck no. But that's not what they are made for. Would I drink wine and eat brunch in this? Yes. I already have.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Longline Pushup Bralette In Extended Sizes Elomi Charley Longline Underwire Bralette Amazon $70 See On Amazon While a little bit of an investment upfront, the Elomi Charley bralette will see you through so many occasions. It features structured support, thanks to the longline style and pushup cups, although there’s no boning to make you feel constrained. The mesh and lace design offers a sexy aesthetic, while the five hook-and-eye closures promise a custom fit. What fans say: “It's so pretty!!!! I have bought bras from this company and the sizes are consistent. Fits well. Comfy uunderwire. So sexy too! Well worth the price.” Available sizes: 34G — 40H

11 A Delicate Unlined Bralette With A Barely-There Look Mae Microfiber Longline Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whisper-weight yet lightly supportive, this bralette is the next-best thing to no bra at all. It pulls right on — no fiddling with hooks, but you do get adjustable straps. A single layer of silky microfiber keeps the look natural, and since it’s unlined you won’t have to deal with foam inserts before every wash. Vintage-inspired lace trim on the neck and band finishes it off with a touch of pretty. What fans say: “All in all, amazing. Super soft to the touch, looks beautiful on, the lace details work great if you want to wear it with a tank top or something with a low armpit cut, the straps are thin and perfect to wear with anything where the strap is going to show. Great support on my 34Cs.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 A Convertible Wireless Bra That Checks All The Boxes Bali Desire All Over Lace Wirefree Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Supportive, soft, and just so pretty: shoppers who normally had a hard time finding bras they liked raved about this Bali wireless bra, which combines soft separated full-coverage cups with a delicate lace overlay for smooth and breathable lift you’ll forget you’re wearing. There’s a hook-and-eye closure in the back depending on how tight you like your band, and the convertible straps are an especially nice touch so you can even wear them with racerback tank tops. What fans say: “I’ve had this bra for roughly four hours and I’m already obsessed with it. It’s comfortable, cute, and surprisingly supportive for a bra with no underwire...This is a fantastic everyday bra and I’m already planning to buy more.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

13 This Budget-Friendly Alternative To An Expensive Style TheMogan Cross Strap Crochet Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you like Free People but can’t handle the sticker shock, this affordable lace bralette looks similar to their bestselling style. It has thin applique floral lace with a smocked back that delivers a boutique look at a bargain price, with a similar adjustable strappy back. This one has removable padded cups, if that’s a priority for you, and a breathable cotton lining. It’s also machine-washable, so fans of the original might consider picking this up for days they don’t want to hand-wash. What fans say: “It’s fabulous, and fits like a glove. And is super comfy...No pinching or pulling or squishing or squashing. And while I do have a full bust, I don’t feel like I’m spilling out everywhere, and even feel somewhat supported.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

14 A Fuller-Coverage Lace Bralette That Was Also Made To Be Seen Astylish Lace Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon For fans of crochet lace bras who want extra support, the Astylish lace bralette has a similar easy-luxe feel. It’s cut like a cropped V-neck camisole with a covered lining through the front and optional pads. The stunning Gatsby-era scalloped lace doesn’t have much stretch, according to reviews, so you’ll feel completely held in. A smocked band helps it slip on, and the decorative shoulder straps are lightly adjustable. What fans say: “They are comfortable and cover enough...They have removable padding, which is great if you don't need any help in the size department. Nice adjustable straps - these will be great alone, or under a light garment - again, so pretty, don't cover them completely up! Available sizes: Small — Large

15 A Sweet Lace Bralette That Fans Say “Fits Perfectly” b.tempt'd by Wacoal Lace Kiss Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon This wire-free lace bralette, with a scalloped V-neckline and wide underband, is as pretty as it is practical. Several reviewers were impressed with the level of support it offered despite its dainty appearance. With adjustable straps and a simple pullover style, this unlined bralette promises to be one you reach for on the regular. The only caveat: It should be hand washed. What fans say: “This fits beautifully. Just ordered 2 more in the other colors. I was skeptical because I always have trouble finding bralettes that fit well and have good coverage and don't underboob me, but I saw the review with the 32DD lady who got the medium and thought I'd spring for the medium. My bust measures 39", ribcage is 30" so a medium seemed SO FAR-FETCHED but it fitsperfectly. I'm so surprised and impressed. 10/10 would (and literally just did) buy again.” Available sizes: Small — Large

16 This Affordable Bralette In Stretchy Lace Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Available in a range of colors, this popular bralette comes with a plunging neckline (and matching back) and wider straps for a sexy bralette that can still be comfortably worn every day. The lace is soft and stretchy, though it should be hand washed to keep it looking like new. What fans say: “[...]I LOVE IT! Comfortable, pretty, delicate, and practical. What more can you ask for?” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 A Longline Bralette With A Statement Strappy Back DOBREVA Plunge Longline Bralette Amazon $16 See On Amazon The DOBREVA bralette has several lovely design details that make it well worth an “add to cart.” The delicate lace has a sweet floral pattern that covers everything from the triangle cups to the elastic band, and the two straps that run across the back make for an unexpected visual element. Plus, it has practical details like adjustable straps and removable padding. What fans say: “At last a bra that gives you support and is so comforable! Lovely soft lace and true to size fit! ( I am a 38 c usually so ordered large) so comfortable I hardly know I am wearing it! [...]” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

18 This Silky Smooth Bralette Made With Sustainable Bamboo Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This breathable bralette is made with organic, sustainably sourced bamboo for a fit that feels barely there. Offering light to medium support, the seamless design is smooth and unencumbered with padding or wires, so all you notice is how silky soft it feels. Choose from nine different neutral hues so you have a bra that will totally disappear under your favorite tees. What fans say: “Really comfortable- doesn't flatten and cause uni-breast. Support is natural wont lift or push up but if that's what you wanted you'd probably not be looking at this. It's as close to not wearing a bra in public as I'm ever going to see in what's left of this lifetime. Material is soft, drys quickly without any pokes or prods! Barely know it's on all day long. [...]” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 A Luxe Lace-Trimmed Bralette With Convertible Straps Mae Lace Trim Triangle Bralette With Convertible Straps Amazon $14 See On Amazon The Mae triangle bralette looks way more expensive than it is. Featuring sheer lace trim around the silky cups, the design is luxe but there are still plenty of smart details that make it plenty wearable too. The adjustable straps can convert to a racerback style, and the hook-and-eye closure means you don’t have to fuss with pulling it over your head. It’s lightweight without padding, and even machine washable. What fans say: “This Mae lace trip triangle bralette with convertible straps is soft and fit is true to size. I own several products made by Mae and very happy with each piece. This bralette washes well and I always hang it to dry. The convertible straps are easy to change around and such an added bonus. I do like the lace detail in the front - works perfectly if I have a low cut blouse or sweater for that lace to show just a bit.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large