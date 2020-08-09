Brow pomades tend to be popular for their intense color payoff and long-lasting formulas (some of which are waterproof, all of which stick around through even through the longest of days). But what gives a product the title of being one of the best brow pomades? Well, it'll be especially easy to blend, won't look chalky, and most importantly, will come in a wide range of shades to suit any hair color.

As Bustle writer Miki Hayes points out, "If you prefer a bold, look-at-me brow and have the time to carve it out, a pomade is the way to go." That said, you can still achieve a more natural-looking brow by using a lighter touch with your pomade. In fact, with brow pomades in general, you definitely want to go easy at first because they are so pigmented, and they're made to be buildable.

Another tip when using brow pomades: Invest in a good, angled brush. Some brow pomades come with their own — three out of the five products featured below do — but if not, here's a great one you can buy for $6 on Amazon.

And as far as picking out the right shade goes, stick with as close to your current hair color as possible. You can also use two brow pomades in slightly different colors for a cool, ombre effect (which, when done correctly, can in fact result in a more natural look), but that will obviously require a bit more time and technique.

With those key tips in mind, scroll on to shop the best brow pomades on the market right now.

1. The Overall Best Brow Pomade

Anastasia Beverly Hills' cult-favorite Dipbrow Pomade is perhaps the most popular brow pomade on the entire market. Makeup artists and beauty bloggers swear by it, and the creamy, deeply pigmented formula is hard to beat. It's easy to work with, thanks to its smooth consistency and unparalleled blendability, and it's completely waterproof, so it won't budge throughout the day (even if you've worked out). Best of all, it comes in 11 shades, so just about everyone can find their perfect match. The only downside is that it doesn't come with a brush, but the pro-favorite brand does make an excellent one, which you can buy here.

Available shades: 11

2. A Cheaper Alternative

If you're looking to spend about a third of the price of ABH Dipbrow Pomade, Milani makes this great, drugstore alternative for just $7. Their Stay Put Brow Color — which does come with a brush — works identically, though it's not waterproof (that said, the brand says it lasts for up to 16 hours). Its shade range is much more limited than ABH's, so people with certain hair colors might have a harder time finding the right match, but overall, this is an excellent brow product for the price.

Available shades: 5

3. The Best Brow Pomade In Crayon Form

Can't be bothered to deal with a brush? Then consider this brow pomade in crayon form. It's a great choice for travel and midday touchups, though you'll still likely achieve a more natural-looking effect if you do bust out a brush. Otherwise, the brand suggests making small, upward strokes along your brows for best results. And for just $4 — making it the most affordable product on this list — you've really got nothing to lose by giving it a shot.

Available shades: 4

4. The Best Brow Powder/Pomade Duo

A lot of people swear by this brow kit from NYX, which comes with two brow powders in complementary colors, a waxy pomade to set the look, and two brushes — one angled, one spoolie — all housed in one travel-friendly compact. The two, slightly different powders make it easy to achieve the aforementioned ombre effect, or you can use them individually, depending on your makeup look of the day. It's a great choice for beginners, since the powders are especially easy to work with, but you'll still get the long-wearing effects of a pomade thanks to the wax.

Available shades: 6

5. Cleverest Design

Housed in a cleverly designed bottle, which boasts a small, angled brush hidden inside the handle, this is another great, travel-friendly choice. The creamy, gel formula is buildable and easy to work with, but you might not find it as long-lasting as some of the other products on this list. Amazon reviewers, for their part, do like the natural-looking effect this Covergirl pomade provides, but it only comes in four shades.