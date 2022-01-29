Every so often, an item pops up on the fashion scene to remind us that getting dressed really can be fun. Lately, that item is the bucket hat. From fluffy faux fur toppers to utilitarian-chic washed cotton pieces, the best bucket hats offer a playful, throwback-y reminder that you can put things on your head other than the humble beanie or baseball cap — and look a little bit like Bella Hadid while you do it.

When looking for bucket hats, first consider the material. A washed cotton or cotton twill is classic, breathable, and often easy to fold or roll up — it’s a functional choice for sweaty situations, like sitting on the beach or heading out for a hike, or for bringing along with you on a trip. Otherwise, cozy textures like faux fur, velvet, wool, and even corduroy can add interest to an outfit, in addition to providing warmth.

Also, consider aesthetic details like color and pattern. Bucket hats are the sartorial equivalent of a wink, so don’t be afraid to wink back. A punchy color or pattern can inject even the most serious of outfits with a little zip. Or maybe you’re the sporty and simple type; there’s a handful of solid, logo-accented options from iconic brands (hello, adidas and Champion) for you. Or perhaps you want to look like the love child of Ernest Hemingway and Hunter S. Thompson — or, you know, keep your hat secure to your head — in which case, look for a bucket hat with a drawstring.

1 The OG Kangol Bucket Hat With All The Street Cred Kangol Bermuda Bucket Hat Amazon $64 See On Amazon Any self-respecting bucket hat list ought to have an entry from Kangol. The classic British brand has been making hats since the early 1900s, but their bucket hats rose to fame in the ‘90s, when everyone from Liam Gallagher of Oasis to Missy Elliott sported the style. This bucket hat comes in a nubby texture that’s proprietary to the brand, and it feels like a special alternative to more common textures like shearling or fur. And because it’s not shearling or fur, it can work in warmer months, too. One reviewer wrote, “I like the kind of terrycloth material. I bought it for the beach and it's perfect.” Unlike the lighter-weight, packable options on this list, the draw to this hat is its structure; this is a hat you can pair with more formal looks, or to make a casual ensemble look a little spiffier. Available colors: 6

2 This Cozy Teddy Bucket Hat For Serious Warmth GuanGu Fuzzy Bucket Hat Amazon $16 See On Amazon Temperature rated to 14 degrees Fahrenheit, this fuzzy bucket hat is perfect for chilly temperatures; think how sweet it will look with a chunky scarf and colorful puffer jacket. You can choose from polyester faux fur or faux shearling, in a variety of cozy neutrals and animal prints that will look just right when paired with your warmest knits. The yellow shade pictured would be magic with a tan raincoat. Otherwise, combat boots and a short skirt will hit the perfect ‘90s note; you could be an extra from Empire Records. The brim offers some protection on those cold, sunny days, and the hat is packable for easy storage. Available colors: 9

3 This Classic White Bucket Hat From Adidas adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Simple and effortlessly cool, this white bucket hat from adidas is the no-makeup-makeup of bucket hats. The 100% sustainable cotton material is breathable, so it’s an especially smart choice for the warmer months. The iconic trefoil adidas logo taps into the athleisure trend we’ve seen of late, but should you eschew that, simply flip the logo to the back. The white shade is fresh and versatile, but you have 32 more colors and patterns to choose from on this page. The brand makes a pastel tie-dye version you may like, as well. Available colors: 33

4 The Cotton Bucket Hat With Over 15,000 Five-Star Reviews The Hat Depot Unisex Summer Bucket Hat Amazon $13 See On Amazon The Hat Depot’s unisex bucket hat has over 15,000 glowing five-star reviews, and it’s easy to see why. It comes in so many fun color and pattern options — 38, to be exact — so you’ll be able to find the perfect thing to fit your mood. The marigold yellow would look chic paired with some graphic stripes; the washed denim shades would be especially great in the summertime. Their solid colors are made from 100% cotton, with brass eyelets for added ventilation. A short brim offers a bit of sun protection, but as it’s on the short side, you can comfortably wear sunglasses without the brim getting in the way. Available colors: 38

5 This Fuzzy Bucket Hat With So Many Leopard Options PURFANREE Leopard Print Bucket Hat Amazon $14 See On Amazon No bucket hat list would be complete without a leopard print option; and this version is a wonderful choice for the colder months. The plush, acrylic faux fur will keep you warm, and makes for a cute alternative to a beanie. The classic leopard print will pair well with both solids and prints, but the really fun thing about this hat is the many color options — if you love a leopard print but crave something a little different, try the fuchsia or gray-and-fluorescent colorways, which both harken to the Y2K glory days of Limited Too and dELiA*s. Available colors: 8

6 This Reversible Bucket Hat That Comes In 48 Fun Prints XYIYI Bucket Beach Hat Choose this reversible print bucket hat if you're looking for a "business in the front, party in the back" kind of vibe. It's available in 48 prints — from on-trend cow print, to black-and-white checkerboard, to cheeky cucumbers and eggplants (seriously) — which can all be flipped inside-out to reveal a simple black lining. Made from cotton, this is an excellent warm-weather option; and it packs down flat, so it will be easy to bring on vacation or slip into your bag.

7 The Drawstring Bucket Hat With A Moisture-Wicking Sweatband Adidas Victory Bucket Hat Amazon $29 See On Amazon This drawstring bucket hat by adidas would be so chic on a hike, paired with some sleek Lycra shorts and an oversized sweatshirt. Its UPF 50 protection guards against the sun, and a moisture-wicking sweatband, built-in mesh ventilation, and lightweight polyester material help you stay as dry and comfy as possible. But just because this hat would perform well for athletic activities doesn’t mean your styling possibilities are limited — try it with vintage denim and a crisp white button-down for a sporty off-trail look. This is technically a men’s hat, so pay particular attention to the size chart; you have two sizes to choose from, though the adjustable drawstring allows you to control the fit further. Available colors: 9

8 The Champion Bucket Hat In Classic Black Champion Embroidered Logo Bucket Hat Amazon $20 See on Amazon This black bucket hat by Champion is a classic choice; if you’re new to bucket hats, this is a great place to start. The cotton twill material is breathable and means you will reach for it all year long, and the black color won’t show sweat during the hotter months — though an interior sweatband can help with that, too. The Champion logo is part of the fun of this casual, sporty bucket hat, but you can easily flip the logo to the back for a different look. Available colors: 3

9 This Reversible Bucket Hat Made Of Cozy Corduroy Belsen Corduroy Reversible Bucket Hat Amazon $15 See On Amazon The corduroy material of this bucket hat offers the comfort and warmth of a beanie in a fun, on-trend silhouette. The cozy sweater energy of this hat is spot-on for colder weather, and adds a retro-inspired spin to any outfit; or, wear it inside-out — the reverse is made of simple cotton twill. This hat would look lovely paired with a satiny dress; if you’re wearing it to the office, try it with a wool blazer. “I wanted a bucket hat for fall but didn’t want to pay a lot for it. This was perfect!! Looks expensive and fits well. So cute!!!” one fan raved. Available colors: 8

10 The Reversible Metallic Bucket Hat You’ll Wear With Everything Joylife Metallic Bucket Hat Amazon $16 See On Amazon The metallic sheen of this reversible bucket hat offers so many fun sartorial possibilities; the silver, for example, can function as a fun, punchy neutral, and would go with just about anything. The green and pink versions are perfectly mermaid-y, and would be sweet mood lifters in chilly, gray weather. And like many options on this list, it’s reversible, so you get a classic black option as well. The brand doesn’t disclose the exact material, but reviewers report that it’s lightweight and flexible, so it folds down flat for a little extra storage help. The metallic finish is an unexpected contrast to materials like cotton or denim — try it with your beat-up denim jacket. Available colors: 5

11 The Reversible Velvet Bucket Hat That Feels So Elegant Genie By Eugenie Kim Sara Bucket Hat Amazon $36 See On Amazon This reversible polyester bucket hat from Genie by Eugenie Kim is special for its material. Both the velvet-to-velvet and velvet-to-wool options feel so elegant, and a great choice for those seeking a bucket hat that feels a little dressy (yes, a dressy bucket hat is possible!). Either choice would look incredible with holiday outfits (try it with a slip dress, chunky block heels, and a velvety trench). But as the velvet has a subdued, satin-like finish, and the hat comes in some lighter colors, you can wear them throughout the year. And since it’s both reversible and packable, this is a wonderful accessory to pack for any vacation; you’re basically getting two hats in one easily compressible package. Available colors: 6

