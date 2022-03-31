I'm just going to go ahead and say it: Iris Apfel is an icon. And, H&M is fully aware. At sage age of 100, Apfel is joining the ranks of Karl Lagerfeld and Versace to partner up with the high-street retailer for their latest designer collaboration. Her range for H&M is designed for those who “want to look a little bit different,” but don’t want to break the bank. True to Apfel’s style, the collection is capital ‘B’ Bold; packed with playful print-clashing and fabulously baroque aesthetics. And it’s on sale now. Below are five of the best buys from the H&M x Irish Apfel collaboration.

The collection, announced last year to mark the fashionista’s 100th birthday, includes an array of characteristically eclectic prints, textures, and chunky jewellery. (There’s eve a mini bust of Apfel, miniaturised as a ring.) On the subject of sustainability, H&M says in their press release that all materials used in the collection are either recycled or "more sustainably sourced."

To help you channel your inner Apfel, the 34-piece collection includes a voluminous violet jacket made from theatrical tulle swirls and a must-have boxy jacquard suit. As well as relaxed lounge sets, chic kaftans, fringed trousers, and ruffled shirts. Oh, and there’s also an Apfel-approved swimsuit – perfect for when summer eventually arrives.

“I think part of the problem with the way people dress nowadays is that it’s too generic,” the fashion icon told H&M. “Everyone looks the same, they wear the same things. They wear what’s in fashion, what’s trendy, what they’re being told to wear. That’s terribly dull. I want to see personality.”

Iris Apfel x H&M

Speaking to Vogue India, she added: “I don’t want people to dress like me and I don’t want people to think like me — that’s not the idea. I want people to think for themselves, to find the colours, cuts, accessories, and combinations that work for them, to use their imaginations, to wear what they love. You should be your own style icon. What makes you happy?”

With that in mind, here are five must-have buys from the H&M x Iris Apfel collaboration.

