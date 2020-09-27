When you’re seeking peak coziness, it’s hard to outdo a classic cable knit sweater. It adds lush texture to seasonal outfits and is a versatile staple that lends itself well to styling up or down. The best cable knit sweaters are often made of luxe materials like cashmere and merino wool, but there are also high-quality, budget-friendly alternatives made from cotton or acrylic that have the benefit of easier care (i.e. no dry cleaning necessary).

And when it comes to cable knit styles, there's a pick for literally any mood or occasion. An oversized statement cardigan is the perfect finisher for a V-neck tee and some leggings, but you can also pair it with leather pants and a lace camisole for a pitch-perfect date night look. Chunky pullovers are casual staples paired with jeans and some loafers, but they look equally fantastic tucked into the top of a pencil skirt for a work look. There are also great basics like classic cable knit turtlenecks with simple lines that look refined (even if you have it paired with pajama pants).

Whether you're looking for a sweater in a neutral hue or a bolder color, these are the nine best cable knit sweaters to stack your closet shelves for chillier temps.

1. A Dramatic Long Cable Knit Cardigan

A statement-making cable knit duster can finish off everything from athleisure leggings to distressed denim. This pick features an extra-large cable knit for high-impact coziness, with two patch pockets on the front and ribbed knit finishing details. This pick is made from an acrylic-cotton blend that can be machine washed; just make sure to let it air dry. "I have 2 of these sweaters in burgundy and olive. The colors are very nice and rich. I literally LIVE in these sweaters," one fan gushed. "I wear it like a robe around the house, but then throw on a nice scarf and wear them running errands." This plus-size cable knit open front cardi is another good option.

2. A Soft Cable Knit Turtleneck In 100% Cotton

This turtleneck sweater is soft and warm yet breathable thanks to its pure cotton construction (and it's machine washable too). It has a relaxed cut that promises to be comfortable yet still look put together when you need it to be. A subtle cable knit pattern runs along the front, back, and sleeves, and it’s all finished in a medium ribbed knit. "Love this sweater! I wanted a chunky cable-knit and this is perfect. It’s not super fitted and allows room for a thin base layer if needed," one shopper praised this great basic. It also comes as a cable knit crew neck sweater. And, for a premium version, check out this cashmere wool blend cable knit turtleneck.

3. This Fitted Crew Neck Sweater With A Gorgeous Honeycomb Knit

This crewneck sweater feels silky yet substantial in a lightweight viscose knit with a bit of sheen. The intricate honeycomb cable design looks quite luxe for the price. "Probably the most beautiful design on a cable knit sweater I've ever seen," one fan noted. It's designed to be machine washable (on cold) and reviewers reported that it did wash well. Many other reviewers reported going back and buying it in more colors because they were so happy with their purchase, with one raving: "This sweater is amazing .looks like I spent 150. I bought 5 different colors I loved it so much!"

4. This Wildly Popular Slouchy Cardigan

You've probably seen it in your feed paired with influencer-approved leggings and trendy slip dresses alike. This chunky cardigan has a comfy oversized design that falls just to the hip, with a relaxed drop shoulder. The open front is trimmed with two cable knit twists, and wide ribbing finishes the cuffs and hem. It's made from 100% acrylic for a wool alternative that can be machine washed and line dried. "This cardigan is warm and cozy, very stylish and fits perfect," one shopper raved. "Would recommend this to anyone looking to keep warm and cute and the same time!"

5. A Chunky Cable Knit Sweater With An Open Back

You'll be coming up with excuses to wear this cute oversized cable knit sweater. It has a roomy cut with a drop shoulder and a cutout back: cozy, but make it fashion. "I’ve fallen in love with it," one fan wrote. "Not only is it comfortable, chic, and overall adorable – the color is so vibrant! Definitely thinking about purchasing other colors." Made from an acrylic-cotton blend, the knit is warm and soft and you can wash it at home. It's also available with side lacing details and in color-blocked options; they all look nice whether tucked into jeans or worn over leggings.

6. The Classic Cardigan With Buttons You'll Wear Constantly

This button-down cable knit cardigan can be worn with everything from denim to dresses. It has a simple cut with fitted shoulders that looks polished enough for business casual, and a longer length that works just as well over leggings. "This is the perfect basic cardigan," one reviewer promised. "It’s thick but not too thick + it’s not itchy!" The classic sweater motif is woven into the front and sleeves, with wide ribbed detailing on the back. It's woven from 100% acrylic that's budget-friendly and warm. "This sweater far exceeded my expectations. It is so soft and so nicely made, and the price is fantastic," another shopper wrote. You can machine wash it but it's recommended you hand wash to keep it looking in mint condition.

7. A Cable Knit Sweater Dress In So Many Options

This cable knit sweater dress earned high marks from Amazon shoppers for being a super-cute and versatile dress in a thick knit that actually kept them warm. The dress is offered in both a crew neck and turtleneck, with an option for pockets on the latter. Each cut features a sweater knit on the front and sleeves with a plain, minimalist back. Taller shoppers noted that it ran short, but was not unwearable. "This dress was amazing. It's a great quality for your money. Very very soft and not itchy material at all," one fan gushed. "Short enough to be cute and fun and not-matronly, but long enough to be appropriate at family gatherings." Since you'll be wearing this dress, oh, everywhere, know that it can be machine washed at home in cold water, then let it air dry.

8. A Heavy Cable Knit Irish Sweater That's A Heritage Piece You’ll Have Forever

This heavy cable knit Irish sweater is an heirloom-quality jacket you'll have around for years. It's woven from 100% merino wool in a super-thick luxe knit with a stand collar (that's foldable) and a zipper for versatile wear. The cable knit is incredibly detailed, and includes stitches for tailoring through the waist and hip. While this pick doesn't have that many Amazon reviews, Carraig Donn is one of Ireland’s largest retailers and includes Aran Woollen Mills under its umbrella, so you know you're scoring a truly Irish sweater. To keep it in mint condition, make sure to dry clean or hand wash this high-quality piece every so often.

9. The Coziest Cable Knit Vest With A Sherpa Hood

This delightfully cozy cable knit sweater vest features a hood and two side-seam pockets — and it's all lined in the softest fleece. It has a high stand collar and zips up the front, with functional buttons as well. "This is exactly everything all the reviews said it would be," one shopper promised. "Wonderfully soft and warm, well built. Received a ton of compliments on it and my boyfriend couldn’t stop touching the inner lining it’s so soft!" And the cotton-polyester knit is blended with other synthetic fibers for easy care: It can be machine washed and air-dried.