If you’re petite, finding cozy cardigans that actually fit can be a little tricky. As is always the case when shopping for petite-friendly clothes, you just have to have a few tricks of your own up your well-fitting sleeve. Whether boxy and casual or fitted and dressy, the best cardigans for petites are either specifically made with a shorter person in mind, or are easily adapted to your frame.

How To Shop For The Best Petite Cardigans

Sizing & Fit

If you’re able to find a sweater available in petite sizes, that’s ideal. Designed for folks 5-foot-4 and under, petite cardigans will have features like shorter sleeves and hemlines, higher armholes, and narrower shoulders.

Since very few brands offers petite sizing, though, it’s even more useful to know your measurements, including your bust, waist, and hips. That’ll allow you to check your own size against the size chart available for the sweater you’re considering to see if it’ll work with your body (that’s especially important when shopping online, and you’re not able to try the piece on IRL). Plus, all bodies are different — maybe you have bigger hips but a smaller bust or vice versa. It helps to know your specific proportions.

It also helps to read reviews — especially if the reviewer includes their measurements — to evaluate a garment’s fit without first trying it on.

Styling & Details

Since cardigans aren’t exactly known for being easy to tailor, keep an eye out for details that allow for easy adjustments, if necessary. For example, ribbed cuffs can be rolled up (and stay up) if the arms are a bit too long, and three-quarter length sleeves ensure you won’t be left with cuffs that hang below your wrists. There are even short-sleeve cardigans that are perfect warm weather options, in addition to dispensing with any worry of sleeve overhang.

Since petite people often have shorter torsos, keep an eye out for cropped hemlines, or ribbed hems you can seamlessly roll under itself if need be. Slim fits are an excellent option too, since the style is intended to be less voluminous, and can be easily tucked into your bottoms to streamline the fit even more. And if you’re eyeing a long cardigan, seek hemlines designed to land at or just above the knee so you don’t run the risk of excess fabric pooling on the ground.

With that primer in mind, scroll on to shop a few of the best cardigans for petites.

1 This Cozy Cashmere Cardigan You’ll Keep Forever Lands' End Cashmere Cardigan Amazon $95 See On Amazon A cashmere cardigan is the sort of heirloom piece you’ll keep forever, and this one from Lands’ End is offered in petite sizes — after all , if you’re going to keep it forever, you want a fit that’s perfect for you. Made of 100% Mogolian cashmere, with a hip length and scoop neck, this form-fitting cardigan can be worn open or buttoned, alone or layered, and dressed up with more formal slip dresses and skirts or down with distressed denim. This endlessly versatile classic sweater easily earns a spot in your wardrobe. Positive review: “As usual, Lands End provides the best cashmere sweaters. They are heavy, not sheer, and hold their shape well. I have had dozens for years, that’s how long they last if you wash them by hand, and they never disappoint. Of note, I am short and appreciate that Lands End offers a true petite fit.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X (select sizes available in petite) | Colors: 5 | Material: 100% Cashmere

2 A V-Neck Cardigan With The Softest Fuzzy Texture The Drop Francine V-Neck Cozy Cardigan Amazon $45 See On Amazon Not only does this V-neck cardigan have the coziest fuzzy texture, but more than one petite reviewer raved about the way this sweater fit their frames. With a petite-friendly hip length, this cardigan has a regular fit that can accommodate a base layer, or be worn as a standalone top. Try utilizing a French tuck to add a little definition. Positive review: “Loving this sweater in the whisper white so much that I just ordered the volcanic ash. It fits true to size excellent for petite's I ordered a medium 5" 2 130 and it's just right! Don't hesitate on this one.” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 6 | Material: 60% Nylon, 26% Rayon, 14% Polyester

3 A Chunky, Oversized Cardigan With A Shorter Hemline The Drop Brigitte Chunky Ribbed Cardigan Amazon $50 See On Amazon This oversized cardigan has a slightly shorter hemline than other oversized cardis, so it’s ideal for those with petite frames seeking the “stolen-from-the-boys” look without an excess of fabric. This cozy cardigan features two front patch pockets, ribbed cuffs, and a ribbed, split hem. Balance the perfectly slouchy silhouette with cropped trousers or a fitted slip dress, or pair it with the matching knit tank and shorts that happen to be petite-friendly, as well. Positive review: “I Love this neutral taupe heathery color, it’s so much prettier in person, the material are very nice not too heavy, not too light, it’s truly a perfect fall cardigan or as a layering pc. I’m more like in petite size, so it’s hard to find a right Length cardigan. I order this in XS, fits great.” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 5 | Material: 35% Polyester, 35% Acrylic, 30% Nylon

4 The Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Reviewers Rave About Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Petite Amazon reviewers swear by this cardigan; the hip length and fitted silhouette avoid an excess of fabric, and the cotton blend is lightweight enough to wear all year long. Featuring a scoop neck and subtle ribbing along the cuffs and hem, this classic cardigan will look just as incredible paired with a turtleneck and puffer in the winter as it will a slip dress and sandals on chilly summer evenings. Positive review: “I love this royal blue color - it looks like the photo. The fit is great. I got a small. I'm 5'3", 123 lbs, 36C and petite. It fits at a great length since I am short-waisted. It falls a few inches below my waist and if I want it to fit right below my waist I can fold it and it holds at that spot. It is still long enough if you are taller. It is a lightweight fine knit. It's a great transition piece and can still be worn in the cold months. I might get another color, i love it that much!” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 28 | Material: 55% Cotton, 25% Modal, 20% Polyester

5 This Cropped Bolero Sweater For Transitional Weather Urban CoCo Cropped Cardigan Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon Make dressing for transitional weather a snap with this cardigan; the three-quarter sleeves and cropped length are ideal for those is-it-warm-or-cool days, and as a bonus, these features happen to be ideal for petite folks, too. Featuring a V-neckline, and made of a viscose blend shoppers describe as “so soft,” this cardigan will look cute worn as a standalone top or layered over tees and tanks, whether temps are rising or dropping. Positive review: “I am 5'2', 104lbs, 34C. Purchased the small and it fits absolutely perfect. Just snug enough [...] while also leaving room for a light tshirt or cami underneath. When I wear this cropped sweater with pants, jeans, pencil skirts, etc it is just the perfect length [...] Love it so much I purchased in 4 different colors!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 21 | Material: 70% Viscose, 30% Polyester

6 This Trendy Duster Cardigan That Works On Shorter Frames Amazon Essentials Longer Length Cardigan Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon Dusters are having a moment, and the midi length of this cardigan is perfect for petite frames. It’s designed to hit around the knee for people over 5-foot-4, so on petites, it may fit more like a maxi — but it won’t pool on the ground or drown you in fabric. This lightweight, open-front cardigan features two roomy front pockets, so you can stash your keys and phone if you want to go bag-free. Positive review: “I have bought this in the tan and black color. Some of my favorite cardigans. I plan on buying all of the colors. They are a great length for me, I have a long torso and short legs so I love how it fits.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 19 | Material: 55% Cotton, 25% Modal, 20% Polyester

7 This Lands’ End Petite Sweater In A Selection Of Fun Colors & Prints Lands' End Open Long Cardigan Sweater Amazon $66 See On Amazon Like the Lands’ End cashmere cardi above, this open-front cardigan from the brand is available in petite sizing, so you can find your perfect fit. Made of 100% cotton, it’s lightweight enough to wear all year long, and features two front pockets roomy enough to hold a phone or keys. The length is just long enough to cover your bum (depending on your height), and it has a streamlined fit, so you won’t feel like you’re swimming in fabric. In addition to classic solids, it comes in a handful of playful colors and prints, like multicolored stripes, Fair Isle, and leopard. Positive review: “Comfy, soft material , warm. I got a small petite, fits perfect.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X (select sizes available in petite) | Colors: 29 | Material: 100% Cotton

8 A Dainty Pointelle Cardigan With Elbow-Length Sleeves GRACE KARIN Cropped Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon How sweet are the scalloped edges and pointelle details of this V-neck cardigan? The cropped length and three-quarter sleeves are ideal for shorter torsos and arms, and cute darting at the shoulders adds structure. Pair this lightweight cardi with a slim tank, silky A-line skirt, and strappy heeled sandals for a sweet date night look. Positive review: “This is a great sweater for petite woman during summer months when the office temperature can be too cold. Great color selections so easy to match lot of outfits.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 55% Viscose, 40% Polyamide, 5% Spandex

9 This Drapey, Open-Front Cardigan With Three-Quarter Sleeves Shiaili Long Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a swingy shape and open front, this cardigan serves up duster vibes, but the above-the-knee length and three-quarter length sleeves keep it proportional for petites. (Just note that some colors in the listing have full-length sleeves.) Made of cotton blended with a touch of spandex and featuring two front pockets, this is the perfect piece to toss on anytime you need a light layer; pair it with a skirt or pants that are fitted at the hip and thigh for balance. Positive review: “I love, love, love this cardi! It is now an essential in my wardrobe. [...] 3/4 length sleeve is my dream! I'm always pushing up my long sleeves on other garments. These sit perfectly below my elbows and don't bunch up uncomfortably in the bend. [...] I pair it with jeans and sneaks, leggings and booties, or my pajamas. It is soooo comfortable. [...] It's the easiest, most versatile, and hardest working $20 you could put into your wardrobe. Think about all the things you've wasted $20 on...you can afford this. Once you have it on you'll realize that you CAN'T afford to be without it!” Sizes: 1X— 5X | Colors: 10 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex