Barrettes, crop tops, plaid mini skirts — quite a few blasts from the fashion past have resurfaced of late, but there’s one in particular of which I’m a fan: The long cardigan, which truly rose to fame in the leggings-loving mid-2000s (but, let’s be honest, they’ve never really gone out of style). Cozy yet subtly elegant, the best long cardigans make you feel like you’re wrapped in your favorite blanket while also effortlessly finessing your ‘fit. In other words, you’ll want to pick up a few — and some of the best styles can be found right on Amazon.

What To Look For When Shopping For Long Cardigans

Material

When perusing long cardigans (or any other sweater, for that matter), material will determine where, when, and how you’ll wear it. If you love a light layer or live somewhere warm, try a long cardigan made of a breathable, drapey knit fabric like rayon or viscose; the slimmer silhouette afforded by a lightweight knit ensures you won’t overheat. If you’re in it for the coziness, look for chunkier knits, like a long cardigan made from a fuzzy acrylic, guaranteed to keep you toasty.

Length

Another important consideration is the length of your cardigan. All the cardigans ahead are “long,” of course, but you’ll find almost every hem length, from top-of-the-thigh right down to the ankles. Love drama? Choose that ankle-grazing duster that’ll billow behind you like a cape. Is subtlety more your speed? Try a long cardigan that falls at the top of the thigh for a quieter — but no less stylish — take on the trend.

Details

Finally, consider the finer details, like buttons and pockets. There are long cardigans with military-inspired metal buttons that make a statement, open-front cardigans for easy on-and-off, and cardigans with pockets and hoods that can be worn as outerwear, or layered under heavier coats in chilly weather.

An item of clothing that can zhush up both a pair of leggings or a dress and heels with equal ease? I’m in. Scroll on to shop 16 of the best long cardigans to cuddle up in, this season and beyond.

1 Bustle Pick: This Oversized Shaker-Stitch Cardigan Made With Extra-Warm Wool Goodthreads Oversized Shaker-Stitch Cardigan Amazon $49 See on Amazon Toss this oversized shaker-stitch cardigan on anytime you’re feeling extra chilly; the material blend includes 25% wool, which is great for heat retention (and it’s topped off with nylon, acrylic, and spandex for stretch and movement). With a mid-thigh length and two roomy front pockets, the relaxed silhouette will look equally chic with leggings or a pair of straight-leg denim, while the open front allows you to easily pop this cardigan on or off as needed. Add a pair of cozy clogs for a daytime look that’s relaxed and sophisticated. Bustle Praise: “This cardigan is the best of both worlds: incredibly cozy and super versatile. The fabric is high-quality and substantial, and I wear it in place of a coat more than your standard sweater.” — Rebecca Griffin, Bustle Commerce Director Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 This Lightweight Duster Cardigan That’s Simple & Timeless Amazon Essentials Lightweight Longer Length Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon Between the knee-length hemline, easy open front, and slender silhouette, this cardigan from Amazon Essentials is so simple and streamlined, you’re guaranteed to keep it in rotation for years to come. In a lightweight knit made of cotton, modal, and polyester, this is a long cardigan that could easily be worn as a light jacket or layered under a heavier coat; try styling it with pair of straight-leg jeans and a leather slide for an easy yet polished everyday look. However you wear it, I know you’ll love those roomy patch pockets. Rave review: “This is perfect for when you don’t need the heavy coat, but there’s that slight Fall chill in the air. It runs very true to size...and it doesn’t stretch out after a few wears. You can dress this up or down. I love it!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 6X

3 This Snap-Front Cardigan With Over 13,000 5-Star Ratings MEROKEETY Snap Button Down Cardigan Amazon $37 See On Amazon Over 13,000 shoppers have awarded this long cardigan a perfect five-star rating, and it has so many features to recommend it. Made from rayon and polyester, with a touch of spandex blended in for stretch, it has military-inspired snap-front buttons for a statement-making contrast, and the mid-thigh length will keep you cozy. And it’s available in an array of colors and patterns, ranging from cheerful brights to classic stripes, so you’re sure to find your perfect match. Try wearing it over knit loungewear with loafers for a chic and casual brunch look. Rave review: “For the price, these cardigans rock! Great quality, great color options, perfect [weight] for the cold and hot. Have purchases several and not problem with pilling.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 This Drape-Front Cardigan With A Flowy Handkerchief Hem IN'VOLAND Lightweight Open Front Drape Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a lightweight layer but want something that feels special, try this open-front long cardigan — it features a flowy handkerchief hem to add some elegance to your look. In a lightweight rayon blend, part of this cardigan’s magic is that it looks just as chic with frayed denim on the daily as it does with dressier outfits in the evening. It’s an easy-on, easy-off piece you’ll reach for all year long, for virtually any occasion — and it comes in almost every color imaginable. Rave review: “It is so soft, comfortable, and stretchy. Made lightweight and perfect for every season. They are so much more beautiful in person. I loved this one so much that I ordered another one in a different color today. I plan on ordering even more in different colors.” Available sizes: 0X — 5X

5 This Popular & Lightweight Cardigan For Under $30 OUGES Open Front Cardigan With Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon This popular cardigan has earned almost 8,000 five-star ratings, thanks to its suprisingly affordable price point and lightweight, soft, and stretchy polyester-spandex knit — not to mention the thoughtfully designed pockets, which are set at a subtle slant for a bit of visual interest. The knee-length hem and open front work well as an outer layer when it’s just a bit chilly, or layered under a heavier coat when the temps really drop. The smooth knit would be a delicious contrast to rough ripped denim. Rave review: “The print and color are nice, the fabric is soft and the pockets are there but nice and discreet. Overall super happy with it!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 This Duster Cardigan In The Softest & Cuddliest Knit QIXING Open Front Knit Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon A perfect blend of coziness and elegance, you’ll reach for this open-front cardigan anytime you want to add a little something extra to your ‘fit. The slouchy long sleeves and fuzzy nylon and acrylic blend add coziness, while the knee-length hemline and details like a subtle shawl collar and raw-hem pockets are all effortless sophistication. Try pairing this with a tailored wide-leg pant; add a fitted tank or turtleneck and pointed-toe mules for contrast. Choose from a handful of chic neutrals, like the camel shade pictured above, or cool color-blocked options. Rave review: “Soft enough to feel good even over a short sleeve shirt! I’m at the beach in fall; warm during day but chills down as soon as the sun goes down. This sweater has been on every evening. Perfect!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 A Drapey Cardigan In A Dramatic Ankle Length Bluetime Open Front Duster Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Drama-lovers, here’s the long cardigan for you: An ankle-grazing duster in a chic, drapey knit blend of viscose and spandex that will add instant sophistication to your wardrobe. The open front and soft, lightweight knit are perfect for transitional weather, and make this such an elegant outerwear option for an evening out. Take a cue from the model and pair it with black skinnies and strappy heels. Rave review: “I’ve been in search of a light fabric black duster that was long. Found it!! It is so soft to the touch. I love the length because I wear longer sleeveless dresses and need a light duster that isn’t shorter than the dresses. Lots of stretch and looks pretty. Love this!!!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 A Knee-Length Cable-Knit Cardigan With Tortoiseshell Buttons MEROKEETY Cable Knit Cardigan Amazon $43 See On Amazon Made of a chunky cable-knit acrylic with contrasting tortoiseshell buttons and two roomy pockets, this knee-length cardigan can easily be worn as a light jacket, or as a layer underneath a heavier jacket — either way, you’ll be cozy. And the knee-length would pair just as well with a dress and tall boots as it would a knit sweater pant and sneakers. With 27 colors to choose from, you just may need to pick up a couple. Rave review: “I love this sweater. It fits well, is very comfortable, and the color (sage green) is beautiful. I will be wearing it a lot as the days get cooler. It is perfect for workplace casual with jeans and a great pair of booties.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 A Mid-Length Cardigan In A Comfy, Slouchy Fit Shiaili Long Oversized Long Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon This long cardigan features a loose, slouchy fit with cable-knit trim, and it’s made of a soft, waffle-weave acrylic knit, so whether you’re lounging at home or out and about, you’ll be surrounded by coziness. The versatile mid-length (it hits around the middle of the thigh) is the perfect balance to the slouchy silhouette, and ensures that the fit, while loose, will never overwhelm. Pair it with ripped denim and a silk button-down for some cool contrast. Rave review: “Size is perfect, soft and so comfortable! Just the right layer needed for chilly days!” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

10 This Long Waffle-Knit Hoodie Cardigan That’s Ideal For Layering MEROKEETY Long Open Front Knit Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon You’ll reach for this hoodie cardigan on those transitional weather days when it’s somehow neither hot nor cold. The hood looks cool (and keeps you warm) on its own, or worn underneath another jacket for a layered look — it has an open front, and is made of lightweight waffle-knit viscose, so it won’t add extra bulk. The versatile mid-length can be paired with skirts or pants, and it has pockets, so you can stash your keys or phone for a quick walk and go purse-free. The thin knit looks so delicate and chic, too — pair it with satin pajamas for a sophisticated lounge look. Rave review: “I’m very picky on length, texture and thickness and am so happy to have come across this sweater and bought it to actually wear it and not pass it on. Great color, cozy, lightweight but warm enough with this [...] Oregon weather.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Long Shaker-Knit Cardigan That’s So Classic Woman Within Long-Sleeve Shaker Cardigan Amazon $45 See On Amazon Not the type to be swayed by trends? This long Shaker-knit cardigan is a classic you’ll keep for years to come. With a button-down front and top-of-the-thigh length, this cotton-acrylic cardigan is totally timeless, whether you’re layering it over a T-shirt (it has pockets, so it can double as a light jacket) or under a heavier coat. That slightly shorter length would look great with a structured wide-leg pant — just keep your top fitted, to balance proportions. Rave review: “I am cold natured and was looking for something for those days that aren't freezing but chilly. I'd looked at other sweaters and decided on this one. I was so glad I did! I ordered up in anticipation of wearing bulky clothing under but it is larger than I expected so a bit big. That's ok! It is very soft and open-weave type so will pull easily if caught on something; however, the open weave makes it easy to fix. Does very well in the 3 washes I've put it through. Yes I'd definitely recommend this and may order different color in future.” Available sizes: Small Plus — 6X-Large Plus

12 A Chic Long Cardigan To Elevate Your Loungewear Collection Z Supply Staying In Cardigan Amazon $89 See On Amazon Every loungewear collection needs a piece that can add a little extra flair without harshing the comfy vibe, and this long cardigan is just the piece to do it. Made from a viscose, polyester, and nylon blend that will add subtle luxury to everything from sweatsuits to silk pajamas, it features a mid-thigh length, an open front, and oversized pockets. And just because this piece is made for lounging, don’t ignore it when you head out the door — it would look amazing with cropped pants and a slender sock bootie. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

13 This Knee-Length Cardigan In A Cozy Cable Knit Jessica London Cable Knit Duster Cardigan Amazon $57 See On Amazon How chic is this cable-knit cardigan? Made of an acrylic and nylon blend, the cable knit adds structure and visual interest and keeps this soft cardigan from ever feeling frumpy. And it has an open front, so it’s a grab-and-go piece you can toss on anytime you need elegant warmth. The the knee-length hem would look particularly sophisticated paired with cigarette pants and a fitted turtleneck and slides. Added bonus? It has pockets. Rave review: “I bought the dark green/teal cable knit sweater in the fall. I love it! It is so warm and snuggly without looking slouchy and frumpy. My office has two big windows less than 5 feet from my desk so this sweater keeps me just the right temperature on our cold MN winter days.” Available sizes: 12 Plus — 26-28 Plus

14 A Luxurious Fuzzy Cardigan That’s Worth The Splurge UGG Judith Cardigan Amazon $148 See On Amazon UGG has long been known for their cozy, splurge-worthy products, and this long cardigan is no exception. With a knee-length hem and unique single-button closure, there are so many details to justify your purchase: a chic split hem, the gorgeous nubby texture (it’s made from a blend of polyester and nylon), two large hip pockets, and even a hood for when the weather turns chilly. Wear this as a light jacket over cropped, peg-leg jeans, and don’t forget your platform lug-sole boots (or, let’s face it, your well-worn UGGs). Rave review: “This is the PERFECT sweater. It's very cold in the building where I work, and I really wanted a super soft sweater with a hood and pockets (for paper clips, cell phone, etc.), in a long length and a way to fasten it for extra warmth. This sweater has every feature I wanted. It's superbly warm without being too heavy and extremely soft - no itchy wool. I love the single button that keeps it easily fastened without having to deal with a zipper that may get stuck. I'm a huge fan of the UGG brand and this sweater is worth every penny.” Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large

15 A Long Belted Cardigan With ’70s Vibes Amazon Essentials Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $36 See on Amazon The mid-thigh length, open front, and belted waist of this cardigan by Amazon Essentials are a subtle nod to the ’70s trends, but the soft, stretchy acrylic and nylon cable knit keeps it current. Not only is the retro tie belt fashion-forward, but it offers so many styling options, too: For a more relaxed look, leave the belt open; for a more structured look, tie in front; or, tie in back to showcase the outfit underneath. Rave review: “This is my new favorite sweater! It's so soft and comfy and looks cute too. It fits true to size, but I ordered a size up for an oversized look. [...] The length hits me just below the butt, perfect for leggings. The sleeves are nice and long. It's the perfect weight, not too thick and not too thin. I love that this cardigan can be worn with almost any outfit- leggings, jeans, dresses, it's so versatile!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

