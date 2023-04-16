Anyone who has spent time in an aggressively air conditioned room can tell you how essential a good summer cardigan is. Whether open-front or button down, loose or fitted, the best cardigans for summer are made of light, breathable materials that won’t feel stuffy in warmer temperatures, while still giving you the extra layer of insulation you need for those chilly breezes.

How To Shop For The Best Cardigans For Summer

Opt For Lightweight Materials

Steer clear of thick, chunky knits made of fabrics like wool or acrylic that tend to trap heat. Instead, seek fabrics that will be lightweight and breathable; for example, a long-sleeved button-down cardigan in cotton or a cotton blend is a summer classic that won’t feel overly warm. And beyond cotton, there are plenty of other fabrics to choose from: Rayon, modal, chiffon, or viscose are all lightweight and less likely to trap heat, making them excellent choices for a summer cardigan.

Choose An Easy-Breezy Style

Summer is a great time to opt for looser shapes that’ll encourage airflow. An open-front cardigan is a chic way to add a layer without sacrificing ventilation — and if you’ve been waiting for the right time to try out an on-trend duster cardigan, consider this your call to action (just choose one in a breezy fabric to avoid overheating amid all that fabric). But as a general rule, the less fabric that’s on your body, the better it suits warmer temperatures — you can’t go wrong with a cute cropped cardigan like a bolero, or a short-sleeved cardi.

Color and print are another way of nodding to the warmer weather; even a long-sleeved cardi can feel summer-ready in a floral print or light, bright hue. Of course, light colors have the added benefit of reflecting heat, rather than absorbing it as darker colors do, which’ll help keep you cooler.

Whether you’re seeking a safeguard against nighttime breezes and overzealous air conditioners, or ultra-light styles that can take you from the beach to cocktails, you’ll find what you’re looking for on this list of the best cardigans for summer.

1 Editor’s Choice: This Loose-Fit Cardigan With Pretty Crocheted Blouson Sleeves The Drop Divya Pointelle Full Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $50 See On Amazon This pretty cardigan is made with a looser fit and a deep V-neckline, ideal for allowing in some airflow, but the ribbed mid-weight construction will still offer coziness against cool breezes. But the shining star are those beautiful, delicate pointelle-stitched blouson sleeves, which’ll add a pretty, thoughtful touch to even the simplest pair of cut-offs and a T-shirt. Editor praise: “This mid-weight cardi reminds me of some of my favorite vintage finds, and it's perfect for summer evenings. The cotton material lends great breathability and the crochet-style blouson sleeves let just a bit of air flow through. I throw it on with sandals and straight-leg denim, but the slouchy fit would be perfect with a body-hugging dress.” — Bustle editor Anna Anderson Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 3 | Material: 55% Cotton, 37% Rayon, 8% Nylon

2 This Popular Lightweight Cardigan Available In So Many Colors Amazon Essentials Crewneck Cardigan Sweater Amazon $20 See On Amazon It might have long sleeves and a high scoop neck, but the lightweight cotton blend of this Amazon Essentials cardigan ensures you won’t overheat. Backed by a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 8,000 reviews, the fitted silhouette makes it a great option to wear as a top, too; or use it as a light layer over tanks and tees. With so many colors to choose from, you’re sure to find a favorite, and a brighter hue like this sunny yellow will make it even more summer-appropriate. Positive review: “This layers nicely with short sleeve or sleeveless shirts to wear in the office come summer in Phoenix, where it can be blisteringly hot outside, but shivering inside. This'll coordinate with the rest of my capsule wardrobe.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 28 | Material: 55% Cotton, 25% Modal, 20% Polyester

3 This Short-Sleeved Ribbed Cardigan In A Versatile Neutral The Drop Maxine Short-Sleeve Rib Cardigan Amazon $15 See On Amazon Everything you’re looking for in a summer sweater, this button-front ribbed cardigan by The Drop features short sleeves and a square neckline, in a lightweight cotton blend, so you can lightly layer without fear of overheating. Wear it unbuttoned over tanks and T-shirts, or wear it as a top, with a cute pair of heels; the hip-length hem will pair well with pants and skirts in virtually any rise. Positive review: “This is such a cute summer cardigan!! It's great on its own, but also perfect with sleeveless dresses when covered shoulders are required.” Sizes: XX-Small — 3X | Colors: 4 | Material: ​​50% Cotton, 30% Viscose, 17% Nylon, 3% Elastane

4 A Lightweight Long Summer Cardigan With Pockets Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $17 See On Amazon Every wardrobe deserves a breezy, open-front cardigan, and this long-sleeved cardi is the perfect light layer. Hitting around mid-thigh, the easy fit and lightweight fabric that one shopper described as a “soft thinner knit” offer plenty of ventilation, and will look so chic paired with cropped pants and sandals. Roomy patch-front pockets at the hip allow you to stash a phone or keys. Positive review: “Perfect light weight addition to your outfit. I wear sleeveless all summer and like something light to put on to go into the air conditioning. This was perfect. I wore it so much that, I wore it out…so I ended up wearing it as a robe around the house.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 64% Rayon, 32% Cotton, 4% Spandex

5 This Open-Front Chiffon Cardigan That Doubles As A Beach Cover-Up Chicgal Floral Print Cardigan Amazon $19 See On Amazon A floral print is always a chic way to welcome summer, and this cardigan comes in so many gorgeous florals. It features short sleeves and an open front, in a sheer chiffon fabric that will feel floaty no matter how warm the weather. Thanks to that ultra-lightweight feel, this is perfect for rolling into your beach bag and using as a swimsuit cover-up for the beach or pool; come sunset, swap your flip-flops for heeled sandals and wear it to cocktails. If you’re wearing pants or a high-waisted skirt, try tying the front to add definition and structure. Positive review: “This chiffon cardigan is beautiful! I bought it to wear over tanks when I am running errands. It looks so cute with shorts! The fit is perfect!” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 46 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Other Fibers

6 This Airy Open-Front Cardigan With Short Sleeves ZERDOCEAN Lightweight Drape Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add a little extra coverage to your casual summer getups with this cardigan; the airy fit, open front, and short sleeves are perfect for rising temps, and the stretchy fabric is light enough that you won’t have to worry about overheating. It even has roomy patch front pockets, so you can stash keys or a phone. You’ll reach for this hip-length cardigan all summer long. Positive review: “This cardigan is a staple in my summer wardrobe. It is so nice to throw on over a sleeveless top. The light weight and softness are perfect and it is extremely versatile. You could throw it over a swimsuit at the beach or wear it with a skirt to dinner. PLEASE make more colors!” Sizes: 1X — 5X | Colors: 13 | Material: Modal, Rayon

7 A Short-Sleeved Cardigan With A Peplum Hem The Drop Catalina Ruffle Rib Cardigan Sweater Amazon $17 See On Amazon Normally a cardigan made of acrylic and wool might be too stuffy a combination for summer, but the V-neckline, short sleeves, and fluttery peplum hem of this cardigan by The Drop offer enough movement and ventilation to work in warmer temperatures. The button-front and slim silhouette allow you to wear this as a top or as a light layer; it would be so cute worn over a skirt and paired with heels. Positive review: “The sweater is nice quality and fits perfectly. The ruffle hem comes just below the natural waist. Perfect to cover the arms over a sundress.” Sizes: X-Small — 5X | Colors: 4 | Material: 44% Polyester, 31% Acrylic, 20% Nylon, 5% Merino Wool

8 This Lightweight Jersey Duster Issac Liev Long Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Even though it features long sleeves and a longer length, this trendy duster is still ideal for summer; the thinner rayon blend is perfect for those warm summer days when all you need is a light layer, and the open front keeps you ventilated. It “feels like a T-shirt,” as one reviewer wrote, and it’s just as easy to wear as one. Positive review: “I bought my usual size, and it fits perfectly. It is soft and light-weight. Perfect for wearing over sleeveless tops/dresses in summer. I'm very pleasantly surprised and plan to buy it in additional colors.” Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors: 27 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

9 A Retro-Inspired, Short-Sleeved Pointelle Cardigan GRACE KARIN Short Sleeve Cropped Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon The delicate pointelle knit and bloused short sleeves of this cardigan feel retro-inspired in the cutest way; play up the sweetness by pairing with a floaty silk skirt or a slip dress, or simply pop it on with a pair of jeans. However you style it, the hip-length viscose knit, short sleeves, and V-neckline are light enough to carry you through the warm summer months in style. Positive review: “Every wardrobe needs a cardigan or two and this is one you need! I love that it’s cropped as it goes great with dresses. It’s got a short sleeve which I’ve been searching for forever! It’s lightweight and breathable. It washes well and is rich in color. The fit is size accurate and fabric is comfortable.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 75% Viscose, 25% Polyester

10 This Floaty, Open-Weave Cardigan Totatuit Sheer Open Front Knit Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon How chic would this floaty cardigan look paired with linen pants and a bikini top? The loose fit and open front are made for showing off crop tops, and make it a cinch to pop on or off as the temperature demands. The viscose and polyester weave is open in the front but closed in the back for a bit of subtle textural interest. Pair the thigh-length with shorts of a comparable length, or try tying it at the waist on days when you want the extra layer without the length. Positive review: “Fit was great [...] very light and airy, see through but perfect for me for a summer evening as I always like some sort of cover up over a tank. Will buy again in another color.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 27 | Material: 85% Viscose, 15% Polyester