It’s getting chilly outside, dark earlier, and you may find yourself canceling plans in favor of streaming the latest true crime series — in other words, cashmere season is officially upon us. The ultimate in luxury, the best cashmere robes and loungewear are made with 100% cashmere, but a cashmere blend will still offer incredible comfort at a more palatable price tag. Whether you’re opting for an heirloom-worthy robe or some versatile separates, here are some helpful tips while you shop.

What To Consider When Shopping For Cashmere Robes & Loungewear

Material

A type of wool shorn from the undersides of goats, then knitted or woven into a fabric, cashmere is unparalleled in its softness, warmth, and longevity. Cashmere quality is indicated by its grade — A, B, or C, with A being the highest. As you shop, you may also come across mention of “ply,” which refers to the number of threads used to create a strand in the weave, thereby indicating its thickness. Ply is measured on a scale of 1 to 4, with 1 being the thinnest and most elastic, and 4 being the thickest.

Alternatively, for a slightly more budget-friendly way to add some dreamy softness to your wardrobe, try a cashmere blend, like cashmere combined with cotton or rayon, which will still feel super soft, but bring the price down a bit.

Style

If you’re looking for a cashmere piece you intend to wear solely at home, a cashmere robe is the way to go. Those who want to feel positively enveloped in plushness may opt for the opulence of a full-length robe, while others may enjoy the ventilation of a shorter style.

The loungewear here mostly comprises separates that you can mix and match with other items in your closet, and since they’re rendered in this luxurious knit, they’re polished enough to wear beyond the couch. A cashmere jogger, for example, looks chic paired with a silk button-down shirt, loafers, and a longline wool coat; a cashmere sweater can be paired with an A-line skirt, or layered over a slip dress. Or consider a cashmere wrap, a wardrobe staple you can wear as a scarf, wrap, or even as a cozy blanket. But there are a couple of full cashmere sets here for luxurious one-and-done outfits that deliver a look that’s ever-so-chic in monochrome hues.

Ready to get cozy? Scroll on for some of the best cashmere robes and loungewear to buy now.

1 A Splurge-Worthy Cashmere Robe You’ll Keep Forever Shephe Classic Cashmere Robe Amazon $549 See On Amazon Made of pure 4-ply cashmere, this robe has so many special details that make it worth the splurge, like roomy front pockets, a wide tie-belt closure, a longer length, and a shawl collar that really makes this robe feel more like a luxurious long cardigan. And to that point, why not wear it as one? Simply remove the belt and layer it over a cashmere turtleneck and some wide-leg denim, and you can take this robe from bed to brunch. Enthusiastic review: “This robe is so decadent, cozy and well made. The quality of the cashmere is excellent, thick, soft & warm. I wear mine every day and love it ~ definitely worth it !” Sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large-3X-Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 100% Cashmere

2 Another Gorgeous, Less Expensive Pure Cashmere Robe Cashmere Boutique Pure Cashmere Robe Amazon $400 See On Amazon Available in 15 gorgeous shades ranging from subtle to vibrant, this cashmere robe is proof positive that luxury needn’t be boring. Made of 4-ply Grade A cashmere woven in Nepal, this full-length robe features long sleeves, an adjustable tie closure, and a classic shawl collar. Side pockets will keep your hands just as cozy as the rest of you. Enthusiastic review: “This robe is as soft to the skin as you'd expect cashmere to be--even worn with nothing else under it. [...] It feels very luxurious and it's perfect for wrapping up on a winter's night or going down for that first cup of coffee on a cold morning.” Sizes: Small-Medium — X-Large | Colors: 15 | Material: 100% Cashmere

3 This Cashmere Robe In A Shorter Length Cashmere Boutique Short Robe Amazon $350 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone who wants the luxury of cashmere with a little extra ventilation, this cashmere robe features an adjustable tie belt and shawl collar in a short knee length you’ll reach for all year long, while long sleeves still allow you to feel blanketed in softness. This is made from 3-ply Grade A cashmere, so you can add a little luxury to your life whether you’re tossing this on after a bath, or in the morning before your coffee. Enthusiastic review: “This robe exceeded my expectations [...] The softness and the sizing are fantastic.” Sizes: Small-Medium—Large-X-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 100% Cashmere

4 These Cashmere Loungewear Separates You Can Mix & Match State Cashmere 100% Pure Cashmere Knitted Loungewear Amazon $190 See On Amazon Add a little luxurious flexibility to your WFH wardrobe with this cashmere loungewear set by State Cashmere. The tops and bottoms in this listing are available for purchase separately, but both are made of ribbed, 2-ply knitted cashmere. Buy them as a set for an instant outfit, or just choose one — either way, it’s the ultimate in versatility. Pair the long-sleeve V-neck top with wide-leg denim, wear the slim-fitting, drawstring waist bottoms with a silk button-down and loafers... the styling opportunities are endless. Whether you’re streaming your favorite show or running errands, you’ll channel relaxed sophistication. Enthusiastic review: “This sweater is soft and luxurious as cashmere should be. It is not very heavy but is still warm. The color is very good. [...] The size is just right. I usually wear a small and this small fits perfectly. I’m not sure why it’s labeled “loungewear”. It’s certainly dressy enough to look good with a nice skirt or pair of pants.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 100% Cashmere

5 A Classic Cashmere Jogging Suit KAREN THOMAS Organic Cashmere Hoodie & Jogger Set Amazon $259 See On Amazon A classic jogging suit has a place in every wardrobe, and this hoodie and jogger set is such a decadent upgrade; made from 100% organic, 2-ply knitted cashmere in a relaxed fit, the long-sleeve drawstring hoodie top and ribbed drawstring bottoms (with side pockets!) are the sort of slouchy, soft pieces you’ll never want to take off. Pair this set with a longline wool coat and leather loafers for an effortlessly elegant and monochromatic look you can wear to the grocery store or brunch; swap the loafers for cozy socks to lounge on the couch. Enthusiastic review: “What a wonderful gift [...] Beautiful, stylish, super soft! It's a like a warm hug all over.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 2 | Material: 100% Cashmere

6 This Cozy Cashmere-Blend Cardigan For Lounging & More Splendid Cashmere Blend Retreat Cardigan Amazon $158 See On Amazon Reach for this cashmere cardigan by boutique brand Splendid anytime you need a little extra coziness. Made of a blend of a soft, durable rayon blend with a dose of cashmere for luxurious warmth, whether you wear it with joggers for lounging at home, or with denim and sneakers while you run errands, the long sleeves and mid-thigh length will blanket you in softness. The open front is easy to pop on at a moment’s notice, and two roomy front pockets allow you to stash a phone and keys. Available in three equally chic neutrals, this cardigan combines practicality, versatility, and velvety comfort for a piece you’ll never want to take off. Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: 40% Rayon, 30% Nylon, 25% Polyester, 5% Cashmere

7 A Brushed Cashmere Robe With Elegant Bracelet Sleeves Eileen Fisher Brushed Cashmere Robe Eileen Fisher $348 See On Eileen Fisher The kimono-influenced silhouette of this brushed cashmere robe by Eileen Fisher is so effortlessly elegant; how chic would it be over a pair of silk pajamas? Stunning and simple, this knee-length robe features three-quarter length sleeves that won’t get in the way when you’re puttering around the house, and it’s made of 100% cashmere that’s velvety soft but lightweight (the ply isn’t specified). A tie belt allows you to wear it open or closed. Side slits offer freedom of movement, but note that this doesn’t have side pockets. Enthusiastic review: “This robe sold out last year before I could purchase it. This year I bought it as soon as it was offered and I’m glad I did. It’s just what I want in a robe: not bulky, soft, not too warm and cozy. The sleeves are short enough that I can cook breakfast or wash a dish without concern. This is will be my winter robe for a long time.” Sizes: XX/XS — 1X/2X | Colors: 3 | Material: 100% Cashmere

8 A Cashmere Wrap You’ll Love Cuddling Up In Manio Cashmere 100% Cashmere Knitted Wrap Shawl $139 See On Amazon This cashmere wrap is the sort of versatile item that belongs in every closet. Made of 2-ply knit cashmere that one reviewer dubbed “beautiful and heavenly,” you can use it as a blanket to cozy up on the sofa, wear it as a scarf on chilly days, or take it with you when you travel. Ribbed edges add a subtle luxe touch. Though it’s an elegant topper over any outfit, just think how incredible this piece would look (and feel) paired with any of the other cashmere items on this list — the icing on the cashmere cake. Enthusiastic review: “I love everything about these shawls! They are the perfect weight or bridging seasons and great neutral color choices - I purchased several as gifts!” Sizes: One Size | Colors: 6 | Material: 100% Cashmere

9 These Cashmere-Blend Joggers From A Cult-Favorite Brand Summersalt The Coziest Cashmere Blend Jogger Summersalt $85 See On Summersalt Sometimes you want to feel both sophisticated and comfortable, and these cashmere-blend joggers from cult-favorite brand Summersalt get it. Made of a cozy blend of wool and cashmere, they feature a drawstring waist, ribbed ankles, and contrasting piping that instantly elevates your look. Pair these joggers with everything from sweaters to button-down silk shirts and leather jackets, or with the matching hoodie; there’s really nothing these pants can’t do. Enthusiastic review: “Was looking for a pair of soft elevated "work sweatpants", not grubby lounge ones and not yoga pants. Perfect amount of comfy and clean feeling. These fit the bill perfectly.” Sizes: XS — 2X | Colors: 4 | Material: 90% Extrafine Merino Wool, 10% Cashmere

10 A Pair Of On-Trend Flared Cashmere Pants Minnie Rose Plus Cotton/Cashmere Flared Pants Neiman Marcus $195 See On Neiman Marcus Flared pants are so in right now; take the trend to your loungewear with these cashmere pants, which are blended with cotton for breathability. With their pull-on elastic waistband and wider leg, these are sophisticated enough to be paired with dressier items if you’re heading out for the day — that au courant hem will look incredible with everything from sneakers to sock boots. Sizes: 1X — 3X | Colors: 1 | Material: Cotton/Cashmere Blend

11 These Classic Cashmere Joggers You’ll Wear Everyday JENNIE LIU Cashmere Knitted Jogger Amazon $175 See On Amazon Available in three versatile shades of charcoal, these cashmere joggers are a classic you’ll keep for years to come. Made of knitted 2-ply cashmere, they feature a drawstring waist and ribbed cuffs, in a fit relaxed enough to be lounge-worthy, but slim enough to pair with sweaters and button-downs for a more structured look. Oh, and they’ve got two pockets, too — classic and practical. Enthusiastic review: “No more heating my sweatpants in the dryer every morning. These cashmere babies are the bomb! Not too heavy but keep you toasty all day.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: 100% Cashmere

12 A Pair Of Cashmere Lounge Pants With A Cool, Relaxed Fit Citizen Cashmere Lounge Pants Amazon $250 See On Amazon Reach for these cashmere lounge pants anytime you’ve got a movie marathon on deck; they feature a comfy, loose fit that’s ready for relaxing on the sofa. Made of 100% cashmere with a drawstring waist and two side pockets, some reviews indicate these pants tend to run small, so if you’re between sizes, you may want to size up for the ultimate in relaxed comfort. Pick up the matching hoodie for the most sophisticated tracksuit your closet has ever seen. Enthusiastic review: “I wear these pants with the matching hoodie. It's a perfect no-brainer outfit for those days when I just want to throw on some sweats, but still want to look put -together and chic. The quality of the cashmere is outstanding, and I love the ‘feel.’” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 100% Cashmere

13 A Cute & Casual Cashmere Hoodie Cashmeren Full Zip Cashmere Hoodie Amazon $165 See On Amazon Add a dash of sophistication to your casual wardrobe with this cute cashmere hoodie. It’s got all the earmarks of the loungewear classic, like a drawstring hoodie, zipper closure, and two front pockets (it even has a double zipper so you can unzip from the bottom if you need a little extra ventilation), but it’s made from 2-ply Mongolian cashmere guaranteed to elevate even your most well-worn sweats. Enthusiastic review: “I love this sweater/hoodie. In fact I am thinking about ordering at least one more in a different color. It is soft and fits nice. There are metal ends on the hood strings that give it a little shine and style. I have wanted a cashmere hoodie for a while but the ones I have found are at least twice the price of this one and I just could not do it. I was really happy when I found this one and just hoped that I would like it since it was a lot less expensive than others. I am happy to report, it is great. I would highly recommend.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 100% Cashmere