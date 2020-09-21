Casual dresses are among the most versatile, comfortable, and effortless pieces of clothing one could own — which is why it's worth stocking your closet with them. To help get you started on expanding your collection, Bustle has rounded up 36 of the best casual dresses on the market right now. Whether your style leans sporty, minimalist, artsy, or glam, you’re sure to find at least one dress you love on this list, just ahead.

Though the dresses featured here vary in style and price, all of them were chosen for their quality, comfort, and easy versatility. Most of them can be worn throughout all four seasons, either on their own or styled with other layering pieces (think chunky sweaters, cropped jackets, and sleek black leggings). Some of them are outfits all on their own, while others make the perfect blank canvas for your favorite accessories.

Also awesome: Everything featured here is available on Amazon Fashion, so you don't need to wait around for weeks or pay a ton in shipping fees to get your new dress.

Ready to find your new off-duty uniform? Then scroll on to shop 36 of the best casual dresses worth buying right now.

1 A Pretty Mini Dress That Can Be Styled For Year-Round Wear

A dainty floral print makes this dress perfect for spring and summer, but its long-sleeved length means you can wear it during fall and winter, too — just add some black tights! It'll pair perfectly with everything from classic white sneakers to combat boots, whether you wear it on its own or layered under a denim jacket.

2 A Relaxed Shift Dress That's As Comfortable As A Nightgown

This flouncy shift dress is basically a more stylish version of an oversized T-shirt. With its short, boxy silhouette, relaxed fit, and lightweight, breathable fabric, it'll keep you cool on hot summer days, yet can easily work with tights and boots in cooler weather, too. Other design highlights include a plunging V-neckline, buttons down the front, and a flouncy ruffle detail at the hemline. If you don't love the short, fluttery sleeves, it's worth noting this comfy-chic staple also comes in sleeveless or long-sleeved versions.

3 This Cute Surplice Dress In A Stylish Leopard Print

Another summer-perfect dress that could be paired with tights and ankle boots come fall, this one will look so cute with sandals and white slip-ons when the weather is warm. It's basic in the best way, and its surplice-style silhouette will literally never go out of style — so why not pick up more than one? The on-trend leopard print is a total must-have, but it'd be worth buying it in classic black, too.

4 A Cool Tie-Dye Dress Made Of Floaty Chiffon

Airy chiffon and a cloud-like tie-dye print add to the dreamy, ethereal look of this mini dress from English Factory. Featuring floaty flutter sleeves, a high neck, and an asymmetrical hem, the dress comes with a matching self-tie belt made up of two thick braids. Add dainty ballet flats or sandals to play up the romantic vibe, or try it with chunky combat boots for an unexpected contrast.

5 This Camo Dress That Nails Effortless, Off-Duty Style

Nail the casual-chic, off-duty look with this laid-back camo dress from Z Supply. Made of 100% cotton, it'll look so cool styled with white sneakers or combat boots and a leather or denim jacket, but it's so comfy that it's perfect for wearing around the house, too.

6 A Sweet Smocked Sundress That's Worth Owning In Multiples

How sweet is this strappy sundress? It's bursting with playful, '90s-inspired charm, and it doesn't hurt that it's super comfortable, too. Adjustable straps and smocking in the back ensure the bodice will fit like it was made for you, while the flowy, gathered skirt makes it super comfy and unrestrictive. "Not only is this dress really lightweight and comfortable, but it has POCKETS!!!" one reviewer gushed. "Not little tiny rinky-dink pockets, but BIG ones you can fit your phone and your entire hand into!"

7 The Best-Selling Dress With Thousands Of Five-Star Ratings

Ruching at the sides and a tulip hem add major style points to this otherwise simple bodycon dress — but it's still just as comfy and easy to style as any other casual T-shirt dress. It'll look great with tights, so you can wear it in any season, and it's fully lined, so you can order any color you like without worrying about it being see-through. Pair it with sneakers and a jean jacket for an easy daytime look, or add a leather bomber and tall boots to dress it up for a night out. A fan-favorite on Amazon, it has over 4,000 five-star ratings and over a thousand five-star reviews.

8 The Perfect Versatile Dress To Take You Into Fall

How chic is this breezy little shift dress? With its tiered ruffles, relaxed silhouette, and voluminous blouson sleeves, it'll add a touch of playful charm to any casual outfit, whether you pair it with cowboy boots, platforms, or delicate strappy sandals. Choose from a variety of solid colors and prints, including several sleeveless or short-sleeved options.

9 A More Stylish Take On The Standard T-Shirt Dress

A thick tie detail defines the waist on this easy T-shirt dress, giving the boxy silhouette more shape. Or, tie it in the back to embrace the casual T-shirt shape while still giving it a slightly tailored touch. This is another versatile dress that you can wear all year round and style so many different ways.

10 A Soft, Flowy Maxi That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down

An elegant, empire-waist silhouette means your legs will look miles long in this versatile maxi dress. Made of a lightweight, stretchy blend of viscose and elastane, the minimalist design features cap sleeves, a subtle scoop neckline, and a flowy maxi skirt with gathers at the waist. The simplicity of the dress makes it endlessly versatile: Throw it on with sneakers for a cool, casual outfit, or style it mules and layered necklaces for a more elevated look. This would look great with a dainty belt, too!

11 The Cozy-Chic Sweater Dress That People Are Obsessed With

Lantern-style sleeves and a waist-cinching tie detail give this knit dress the look of shape and structure, but don't worry — it still feels as relaxed and unrestrictive as a slouchy, oversized sweater. A number-one best-seller on Amazon with more than 1,00 glowing five-star reviews, it's guaranteed to become your new favorite for winter and fall.

12 This Effortlessly Chic Midi Dress That's Sold In So Many Stylish Colors & Prints

Wear it barefoot to the beach, with a denim jacket when it's cool, or dress it up with heels: With this timelessly chic dress, the styling options are nearly endless. If thin straps aren't your thing, it's worth noting that it comes in a range of slightly different designs, including styles with long sleeves, a V-neck, and even roomy side pockets.

13 A Crisp, Classic Shirt Dress That'll Never Go Out Of Style

Calvin Klein is known for making timeless, sophisticated pieces you can keep wearing for years — and this classic shirt dress is a prime example of that. Pair it with pumps and wear it to work, or throw on a floppy straw sunhat and sandals, and you'll have the perfect pretty outfit for all your laid-back warm-weather events.

14 A Buttery-Soft Jersey Dress That's Comfy Enough To Sleep In

Even if your entire closet consists of all things comfy and relaxed, you'll still be impressed by this Daily Ritual dress. Made of a super soft, jersey fabric that feels heavenly against bare skin, it's as comfortable as a nightgown, but looks far more polished. Factor in its near-endless versatility — it'll look equally chic with sneakers, sandals, or edgy platform combat boots — and you just may wind up buying all three colors. Plus, it's the perfect layering piece to have on hand for fall.

15 Another Pajama-Soft Jersey Dress — & It Comes In Even More Colors

Remarkably similar to the sleeveless jersey dress featured above, this one comes in a much wider range of colors. Like the dress above, it's made of Daily Ritual's signature jersey fabric, which feels amazing against bare skin. Wear it on its own, cinch the waist with a built, or layer it underneath a jacket or chunky sweater. "The fabric is super soft, and so comfortable that I was reluctant to take it off at bedtime and wanted to sleep in it," reported one reviewer.

16 The Perfect Floral Mini Dress For Spring & Summer

How cute is this little floral dress for spring and summer? It's cut in a slightly sultry silhouette with a mini length and plunging V-neckline, but a dainty floral print and flouncy ruffled trim keep the look feeling sweet. Reviewers love how it's a true wrap dress, so you can easily adjust the ties to get a perfect fit.

17 This Waffle-Knit Sweater Dress That'll Look So Cute With Leggings & Tights

A waffle knit construction adds textural appeal to this cozy sweater dress, while a simple tie belt gives it waist-enhancing shape. While it might be too short to wear on its own if you're tall, it'll still make the perfect fall outfit worn over leggings or tights.

18 A Simple Tank Dress That's Great For Layering

Wear this simple tank dress on its own, cinch the waist with a belt, or layer it under a jacket, blazer, or oversized flannel — when it comes to comfy, versatile staple pieces like this, the styling possibilities never seem to end. Cut in a soft, swingy silhouette that's short, but not too short, the rich, fluid jersey it's made with will feel buttery-soft against your skin. Plus, it comes in so many fun colors and prints, ranging from florals to stripes.

19 A Cool & Classic Shirt Dress Made Of Eco-Friendly Lyocell

Comfortable, cool, and effortlessly chic: This shirt dress is guaranteed to become a new favorite. It's made of lightweight, eco-friendly Lyocell, which feels breathable and almost silky against bare skin. Style it with white sneakers or sandals for summer, then add a denim jacket and booties come fall.

20 The Best-Selling Sundress That's Sold In Over 30 Cute Colors & Prints

Summery and sweet, this button-down sundress makes it easy to see why the classic style has stood the test of time. It's stylish, comfortable, and works for practically any occasion — style it with a cardigan or denim jacket, and sandals, sneakers, or heels. The classic silhouette looks great on literally everyone, and the buttons down the front add eye-catching detail. It even has pockets — what more could you want?

21 A Comfy Jersey T-Shirt Dress That Won't Wrinkle In Your Suitcase

Every comfort-focused dresser needs a classic T-shirt dress like this one: It feels as soft and relaxed as a silky slip, and always looks stylish no matter what you wear it with. Made of Daily Ritual's signature, silky-smooth, wrinkle-proof jersey fabric, it comes in eight gorgeous colors — the only hard part will be choosing just one. "It folds into nothing and would be absolutely perfect for travel," noted one reviewer.

22 This Texture-Rich Sweater Dress That's Perfect For Winter & Fall

Everything about this turtleneck sweater dress is cozy and chic, from its chunky ribbed texture to its his slouchy, relaxed fit. Featuring dropped shoulders and voluminous lantern sleeves, it's knit with a blend of viscose and nylon, so you won't have to worry about it being itchy or too hot. Wear it to work with chunky tights and booties, or add over-the-knee boots and a waist-cinching belt to dress it up fo a night out.

23 A Floral Midi Dress That's Actually Perfect For Fall

Unlike most summery floral dresses, you could easily get away with wearing this one during winter and fall (in fact, its black and orange color scheme feels so perfect for October). Cut in a classic A-line silhouette with puffed sleeves, a high neck, and a floaty asymmetrical hem, it's finished with a matching tie belt to define the waist. While it'll work for all kinds of casual outings with sneakers, flat sandals, or combat boots, it can easily be dressed up with heels for fancier occasions.

24 This Cool, Flowy Maxi Dress That Comes In Tons Of Tie-Dye Prints

Tie-dye is cooler than ever this year, and there's no better way to embrace the trend than by rocking this best-selling maxi dress. The bold print, slouchy dropped shoulders, and leg-baring side slits make a serious style statement, yet the dress is literally as comfortable and unrestrictive as a night gown — and it even has pockets. Not surprisingly, hundreds of reviewers report loving it so much, they ended up buying multiple colors.

25 The Most Versatile, Timeless Dress You Could Own

Stretchy, swingy, and about as versatile as it gets, this long-sleeved jersey dress will be an invaluable addition to your collection of basic wardrobe staples. It's made of silky-smooth jersey fabric and is so easy to dress all the way up, or all the way down. "This dress feels like butter," one reviewer gushed."It's so, so soft. The material feels amazing against the skin."

26 This Cute & Casual Tank Dress Sold In Over 20 Prints

This slip-style dress couldn't be any more practical or easy to wear. Flowy and effortless, the relaxed silhouette allows for lots of airflow and won't restrict your movement, and the lightweight rayon fabric it's made with is blended with spandex, which makes it far more difficult to accidentally rip your dress. Factor in the gorgeous range of prints it comes in, and you'll likely end up buying one for every day of the week.

27 A Cute, Colorful Mini Dress That's An Outfit All On Its Own

This chic little dress is one of those comfy, versatile pieces that's virtually effortless to style, yet is guaranteed to garner compliments everywhere you wear it. While the intricate print is eye-catching enough to look great without many accessories, some eclectic statement earrings would really set the look off.

28 The Soft, Stretchy T-Shirt Dress That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About

Reviewers seriously can't get enough of this stretchy, swingy T-shirt dress — in more than 2,000 glowing five-star reviews, fans praise practically everything about it. Wear it with sandals or sneakers during the summer, then add tights and a cropped jacket when the weather gets cold.

29 A

30 A Sporty-Chic Maxi Dress Made Of A Soft & Stretchy Fabric Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $18 See on Amazon Like all the best casual wardrobe staples, this scoop neck maxi dress is incredibly versatile. Pair it with sporty slides one day, chunky platform booties the next — no matter how you style it, you're sure to feel incredibly comfortable, thanks to its stretchy, breathable knit fabric and unrestrictive fit. Available sizes: XS-XXL

31 A Lightweight Chiffon Tunic With A Cool, Shapeless Fit QUNNDY Chiffon Tunic Dress Amazon $20 See on Amazon One of the best things about this airy chiffon tunic dress is its near-endless versatility: The relaxed design is easy to wear casually, but with the right accessories, you can also make it work for the office, dinner out, or even the beach. It'll work in practically any weather, too, with the right layering pieces. Available sizes: S-XL

32 A Soft, Stretchy Maxi Dress With A Timeless Empire-Waist Cut Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See on Amazon Another flowy, empire-waist maxi dress that you'll probably find yourself living in, this one will look so great paired with all your cropped jackets — but you can also wear it as a skirt underneath a chunky sweater. Because it's made of a soft, viscose fabric that's super light and fluid, the full, gathered skirt will swish beautifully as you move. "The soft, breathable fabric doesn't pill when washed, nor lose its shape," one reviewer reported. "I want more colors... I could live in this dress!" Available sizes: 1X-6X

33 The Dress Version Of Your Favorite Cozy Sweatshirt Auxo Tie Dye Hoodie Dress Amazon $14 See on Amazon This tie-dyed hoodie dress is arguably the ultimate casual dress — after all, the only thing more effortless than a hoodie is a hoodie that functions as an entire outfit in one piece. Plus, the dress is more eye-catching and fashion-forward than a regular hoodie, especially when you factor in the trendy tie-dye print. Try pairing it with some sleek over-the-knee boots to dress it up a bit à la Ariana Grande, or throw it on with leggings and sneakers to embrace the comfy-chic aesthetic. Available sizes: S-3X

34 A Preppy-Chic Dress That's Perfect For Summer BBQs Calvin Klein Shirt Dress with Pleated Skirt Amazon $66 See on Amazon The preppy plaid print, waist-cinching bow, and full, pleated skirt all contribute to the retro appeal of this sleeveless dress by Calvin Klein. Cut in a classic, A-line silhouette with a yoked back, high neck, and buttons, it's made of lightweight cotton fabric that's perfect for summer days. Not into plaid? The dress also comes in solid black, white, or khaki. Available sizes: 2-16

35 A Basic T-Shirt Dress That's Great For Layering Daily Ritual Jersey T-Shirt Dress Amazon $19 See on Amazon There are so many reasons to love this basic-in-the-best-way T-shirt dress. For one, it provides the perfect opportunity to show off all your boldest, trendiest shoes, jackets, and accessories, since the simple design will balance out the look.That said, the dress is almost impossibly comfortable, like an even softer version of a your favorite lived-in T-shirt, so you'll likely end up wearing it for running errands and lounging around the house, too. Available sizes: 1X-7X

