No wardrobe is complete without a great pair of black leggings. While there’s a time and place for leggings of all colors, styles, and prints, none will ever be as versatile as a classic black pair. That said, not all black leggings are created equal. And, given that there are literally thousands of options, sussing out the best black leggings for you can take quite a bit of research, not to mention trial and error.

If you'd rather not spend hours of your time learning everything there is to know about leggings, you’re in luck. After reading hundreds of reviews, crowdsourcing opinions from colleagues, and poring over articles from fitness and fashion experts of all kinds, I can say with confidence that of all the black leggings you can buy on Amazon right now, these 10 picks are the very best.

While each of these pairs are comfortable, of good quality, and come highly-reviewed, the pair you’ll like most depends on what you’re looking for. If you’re mostly wearing your black leggings to work out in, you’ll want a pair made with performance fabric that wicks away moisture, and may prioritize convenient features like a small pocket for your keys or phone. If you’re looking for leggings you can wear for a night out, you’ll love the smooth, stylish look of compression leggings, and may want to avoid sportier styles. Or, perhaps you’re looking for some cozy black leggings that are warm enough for winter, or you need a pair of utility leggings for hiking and working around the house.

No matter what kind of black leggings you’re in the market for, never fear: this roundup has something for truly everyone. Better still, everything is available on Amazon, and most are eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping, so getting your hands on the perfect pair couldn’t be more effortless.

Read on to discover the best black leggings on Amazon right now.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Brilliant "Build Your Own" Leggings Core 10 ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Legging $44 | Amazon See on Amazon A great fit is key to finding your best leggings — and because these popular yoga leggings let you to pick your ideal rise, waistband style, and inseam length, the odds of finding your perfect pair are drastically increased. They're made of a soft, substantial four-way stretch material that remains completely opaque when stretched, so you can practice your downward dog with confidence, even at the front of the class. Available sizes: XS-3X

2. A High-Quality Pair Of Compression Leggings Commando Perfect Control Leggings $72 | Amazon See on Amazon Sure, Commando's luxurious compression leggings are a bit of a splurge — but fans say their exceptional comfort, top-notch quality, and "perfect" fit make the investment totally justifiable. The compression jersey they're made with gives them a sleek, smooth look, but unlike some compression leggings, these don't feel bulky or uncomfortably tight. You can easily wear them with a sweater or jacket as pants because they don't look like athletic-wear at all. "Easily the best leggings i have ever owned," one person wrote. "The price is worth it, as they last forever." Available sizes: XS-3X

3. Another Great (More Affordable) Pair Of Compression Leggings Rainbeau Curves Basix Compression Legging $30 | Amazon See on Amazon While these compression leggings are a more budget-friendly option, they still hold their own when it comes to quality, comfort, and fit. They're made with a stretchy, moisture-wicking compression fabric, have an extra-wide waistband, and, according to reviewers, actually offer tangible compression benefits. "Prevents my ankles from swelling when I study and throbbing after a work out if I wear them while I exercise," reported one reviewer. "As soon as I put them on I was in love," wrote another. "They made my legs instantly feel more energized and less painful." Available sizes: 14-32

4. The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings 90 Degree By Reflex Fleece-Lined Leggings $29 | Amazon See on Amazon These yoga leggings are lined in plush fleece, so they're far cozier than your typical pair. However, unlike many leggings designed for warmth, these don't feel bulky or restrictive, and instead look sleek and smooth. Because they are a bit thicker, however, the brand recommends ordering one size up. The leggings' wide waistband offers even more warmth, and they're available in styles with or without pockets. Available sizes: XS-XXL

5. The Best Shiny Black Leggings Koral Activewear Shiny Metallic Active Legging $80 | Amazon See on Amazon Guaranteed to bring in tons of compliments, these shiny metallic leggings by Koral have the lustrous, inky look of liquid metal. They're perfect for medium-impact workouts, but they also look stylish enough to wear for a night out. Cut from the brand's signature Infinity fabric, they have a high-rise waist, a wide waistband, and a smooth compression fit. Available sizes: XS-M

6. The Best Thermal Leggings Alala Thermal Tight Leggings $115 | Amazon See on Amazon Mixed fabrics give these splurge-worthy thermal leggings by ALALA a super stylish look. They're made of smooth activewear jersey in the back, with a texture-rich thermal knit in the front. Obviously, they're great for working out in, but their high-rise fit and sleek silhouette feels polished enough to wear out, too. They also make a great base layer for winter, since they're warm, but thin enough to wear under other pants. Available sizes: XS-XL

7. A More Affordable Pair Of Thermal Leggings Hanes Thermal Waffle Knit Pant $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a more budget-friendly pair of thermal leggings, Hanes makes this great pair. They're made with a soft, waffle-knit thermal fabric, which is treated with special performance finishes that adapt to your body temperature, helping you stay fresh, dry, and comfortable throughout the day. They even use FreshIQ Technology to prevent unwanted odors, which is especially useful for hiking, camping, and winter sports. Other features include a high-rise waist and itch-free tagless label for maximum comfort. Available sizes: S-4X

8. The Best Utility Leggings Carhartt Force Stretch Utility Legging $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Carhartt is the clear authority when it comes to workwear, so it's no surprise that they make the best utility leggings, too. They're made with a rugged, but stretchy fabric that wicks away moisture, and are designed to be incredibly durable and easy to move in. Best of all, they have so many pockets: back pockets, front pockets, and even a small side pocket. "Today, I am so happy to announce I’ve found a finally perfect pant," gushed one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-3X (regular or tall)

9. The Amazon-Reviewer Favorite IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants $22 | Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to overstate the level of passion these yoga leggings inspire in Amazon reviewers. Garnering a staggering 12,000 customer reviews (and counting), they've held onto an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars. Reviewers love pretty much everything about them: their soft, substantial four-way stretch material; their sleek fit that keeps its shape all day long; the fact that they're completely opaque, even when stretched. Oh, and they even have pockets — what more could you want? Available sizes: XS-XXL