6 Festive Christmas Jumpers You Can Pick Up In UK Supermarkets

Believe it or not, Christmas jumper season is right around the corner. It may only be October, but before you know it, the clocks will be going back, the lights will be going up, and Christmas trees will be on order. So why not go all out and prep that Christmas jumper early, so you’re all ready when the festivities begin?!

As per, supermarkets are serving up some excellent festive buys that won’t break the bank. Spending heaps on a jumper you can only really wear for one month of the year seems a little counterproductive, so picking one of these merry & bright pieces on your next shop.

2021’s offering includes a super subtle, chill sweater style design from George at Asda, for those who would rather be low-key merry, along with a gorgeous red fair isle style from M&S that you can wear all winter long. (Read: more bang for your buck.) Then there are some excellent “all out” styles for those who love to embrace the jolliest jumpers from Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.