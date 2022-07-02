Comfort is always a priority for me — but when the weather warms up, it becomes a non-negotiable. The best comfy summer shoes make it infinitely easier to stand around at backyard barbecues, take the dog on walks, dance the night away at weddings, and remain cool and comfortable at the beach or while traveling. For those reasons, the best designs are supportive, breathable, and adjustable.

What To Look For In A Great Summer Shoe

Support: Most basic flip-flops have a small piece of material that stands between your foot and the hard ground, but there does exist summer shoes with support. Look for thicker, cushioned soles that adapt to your arches, especially if you’ll be walking or dancing for long periods of time.

Breathability: Summer often means sweating, so if the shoe has a covered upper, you’ll definitely want to ensure that the material is sweat-wicking and breathable. Alternatively, waterproof shoes may not wick away sweat, but they’ll dry quickly and resist chafing if they happen to get wet, making them great for a pool or beach day.

Adjustability: A customized fit will ensure better comfort, so look for summer shoes with adjustable clasps or adaptive, elastic straps. I’ve also prioritized pairs that are sold in a large range of sizes, including half sizes and a few wide options, so you can find the best fit possible.

Whether you’re shopping for sneakers, flip flops, wedges, or even hiking sandals, these are the most comfortable shoes for summer.

1 The Most Comfortable Summer Sneakers Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Blowfish sneakers are my go-to as soon as the weather starts to warm up, and I keep my Malibu Marley pair right by the door. They come in ample solid colors and patterns, and the low-top canvas design is not only breathable and comfortable, but also cute enough to wear with everything from jean shorts to dresses. Last but not least, thanks to the lace-free elastic straps, these shoes securely hug your foot while you walk, yet slips on in seconds without any need for tying. Available sizes: 6 — 11 (half sizes and wide options available) One reviewer wrote: “I wore these almost every day last summer! I’d say these got their use! They are the comfiest shoes I own! And they go with everything! They’re easy to clean too!”

2 The Best Summer Flip-Flops Crocs Sexi Flip-Flop Amazon $25 See On Amazon I never would’ve thought that Crocs would be my go-to summer sandal, but I’ve already got two pairs, and I plan on buying more. The Sexi flip-flop is made entirely from the iconic Croslite material, which is waterproof, grippy, lightweight, supportive, and soft — not to mention easy to clean when they get dirty. This shoe also has a stylish ankle-hugging strap that elevates any outfit, so I wear mine to the lake, out to brunch, and to parties. Available sizes: 4 — 10 One reviewer wrote: “Traveled all summer with these on. Great for most terrains (beach, mountains, city). Very comfortable. Look great with virtually every outfit. Easy to wash.”

3 These Cushioned EVA Sandals BRONAX Comfy Cushioned Thick Sole Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Reviewers wear these cushioned slippers around the house, but also while walking the dog, getting the mail, running quick errands, going to the beach, lounging at the pool, or rinsing off in public showers. That’s because the EVA material is not only super comfortable, but also completely waterproof. Finally, they come in just about any color and have that Y2K slide style that’s definitely on its way back. No wonder they’re a best-seller with more than 11,000 reviews. Available sizes: 4.5-5 — 13.5-14.5 One reviewer wrote: “Bought these shoes after seeing them all over Tik Tok and they really are great! The most comfortable shoes I own, it really is like walking on clouds! [...] Highly recommend and way cheaper than the name brand!”

4 These Breathable Walking Sneakers TIOSEBON Athletic Mesh Walking Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon These mesh walking shoes have an incredible 29,000-plus reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 stars. Why are they so popular? They come in more than 30 colors and 13 sizes, they slip right on without the need for laces or clasps, the bottom is supportive, shock-absorbing, and non-slip, and the mesh fabric upper is sweat-wicking and breathable — all for significantly less than most athletic sneakers. Available sizes: 5 — 13 One reviewer wrote: “Bought these on the recommendation from a Facebook blogger. I am always looking for a cute shoe that offers good support for my Plantar Fasciitis. I love the fact that I can slip them on and go. These will be great in the summer as well since the mesh top allows the foot to breathe.”

5 A Pair Of Sleek Loafers VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Flat Loafer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Maybe casual or open-toed shoes aren’t an option or maybe you just prefer a more polished look. No problem — your shoe can still be breathable, comfortable, and commute-friendly. Cue this flat walking loafer, which is sold in 32 different colors, all made from 100% leather. Needless to say, it’s flexible, lightweight, sweat-wicking, and has a padded insole that massages your feet as you walk, but it’s still elevated enough for work or formal events. One reviewer even called them “more comfortable than walking/running shoes.” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (half sizes available) One reviewer wrote: “Seriously? This is a breathable, genuine leather shoe that fits like a glove, and is cozier than a slipper. I am ordering a second pair immediately. Out of all the items I have ever purchased on Amazon, this one is by far my most successful. I. Love. These. Shoes.”

6 Some Washable Slip-On Sneakers Keds Chillax Slip On Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Soft and lace-free, these Keds Chillax sneakers are as comfortable as they are convenient — but they offer two features that most shoes don’t: The lightweight insole is removable so you can add your own for personalized comfort, and the fabric outer is machine-washable so you can keep them looking brand new season after season. (Personally, I have them in black denim, and they’re my favorite slip-ons for walking the dog on a muddy day.) They come in solid colors as well as cool patterns. However, some reviewers have noted that they’re best suited for narrow feet. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (half sizes available) One reviewer wrote: “Amazingly comfortable. I can walk all day in them, and they are fully washable so I never have to worry about getting white dirty.”

7 The Best Adjustable Sandals Clarks Breeze Sea Amazon $42 See On Amazon Most flip-flops have one rigid, thong-shaped strap, so if your foot is wider or more narrow, you’re out of luck. That’s not the case with the Clarks Breeze Sea sandal, which is Velcro-adjustable to fit a wide range of sizes. Other notable features include the cushy, non-slip, EVA outsole, the supportive Ortholite footbed, and the sweat-wicking textile lining. Get this lightweight shoe in your choice of almost 40 colors. Available sizes: 5 — 12 One reviewer wrote: “I've been wearing Clarks Breeze Sea for years. It's my favorite flip-flop style! Very cute, comfortable right out of the box (the part that goes between the toes is ribbon, no break in needed!), great cushioning and good arch support. [...] My feet are narrow, and the strap is fully adjustable to fit narrow to wide. My sister has wide feet, and they look great on her too!”

8 These Comfortable Heeled Sandals TOMS Majorca Sandal Amazon $61 See On Amazon Not everyone feels comfortable in a heel, but if you’re looking for some height, these TOMS heeled Majorca sandals are as comfortable as it gets. While the cotton upper (available in 10 colors) is definitely stylish, it’s also breathable and wide so it won’t cut into your foot. Inside, there’s an OrthoLite Eco comfort layer — made from recycled and plant-derived materials — that provides cushioning and shock absorption all day and night, even with a 3-inch heel. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (half sizes available) One reviewer wrote: “Love them so much. They go with everything I will be wearing all spring and summer. And comfortable. [...] I am not eager to take them off, and my feet do not hurt while wearing or when I take them off.”

9 These Versatile & Stylish Sandals DREAM PAIRS Rhinestone Sandals Amazon $21 See On Amazon Comfortable enough for everyday wear, supportive enough for short walks, stylish enough for dressier outfits, and breathable enough for extra-hot weather — these DREAM PAIRS sandals might just become your go-to shoes this summer. Their synthetic upper features cutouts and rhinestones for style, but their adjustable clasp and cushioned insole still offer a surprising amount of support. Get them in your choice of 11 colors. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (half sizes available) One reviewer wrote: “These are the most beautiful shoes and comfortable. They go with any outfit.”

10 The Best Cork Espadrille Wedges CUSHIONAIRE Mandy Cork Espadrille Wedge Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon Espadrille wedges are back in, but you don’t have to sacrifice comfort in order to partake in this trend. CUSHIONAIRE’s Mandy cork sandal gives you 2 inches of height, but thanks to the platform design, your foot remains flat and supported. The cork sole also adapts to the natural shape of your arches, while the elastic straps move with you for a more personalized fit. Get them in five colors as well as half sizes and wide options. Available sizes: 6 to 11 (half sizes and wide options available) One reviewer wrote: “LOVE THESE SHOES!!! I have a wider foot and can’t wear many trendy shoes but I am in LOVE with these!! They are truly the most comfortable pair of sandals I have ever owned, no exaggeration.”

11 The Best Hiking Sandal Merrell Terran Lattice II Sandal Amazon $70 See On Amazon Summer is one of the best times to hike, but you don’t always need a heavy hiking boot. That’s why the Merrell Terran Lattice II sandal has over 4,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating. It’s lightweight and breathable thanks to its open-toe design made from Nubuck Leather, but the curved, foam footbed cradles your arches and the highly textured sole grips the terrain for a safe, comfortable hike. The upper also has a hook-and-loop clasp for easy adjustability. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (half sizes available) One reviewer wrote: “This is my second pair. Wear them all summer - my ‘old’ ones for every day and new ones for hiking. So comfortable and provide great support yet have a great open summer look without being clumpy. Love them!”

12 Some Comfortable Wedding Sandals LifeStride Yaya Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon Summer is wedding season, and it’s rare that a shoe is both dressy enough for the occasion and comfortable enough that you won’t need to bring a backup pair. According to reviewers, however, LifeStride’s Yaya delivers on both fronts. It has a slight wedge heel and a gorgeous strap design, but its soft textile upper, sweat-wicking lining, built-in arch support, and cushioned insole all ensure that they’re lawn- and dance-floor friendly. They’re sold in three elegant colors: silver, black, and navy. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (half sizes and wide options available) One reviewer wrote: “Wore these for 10-11 hours for our daughter's outdoor wedding and indoor reception. Stable & comfy on both lawn and floors. [...] Fit was perfect. Not loose and not too snug.”