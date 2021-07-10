When temperatures rise and the ice starts to melt in your glass, it’s time to update your closet for the new season. If you already have a selection of sundresses and shorts in supply, you’ll want to scope out this selection of the best summer sandals that will see you through beach weekends, outdoor weddings, and rooftop bars in style.

When it comes to sandals you want to dress up or down, take the opportunity to play with seasonal textures like cork or raffia and bold colors or patterns you can only really wear at the height of the season. Dressy summer sandals run from minimalist heels that will go with everything to seriously runway-driven styles that make a statement.

For everyday sandals, consider a pair of nice flat leather slides that slip on seamlessly whether you’re rocking jeans or a dress. If you want a flip-flop, opt for at least one pair with enough structure to walk (your feet will thank you). There’s even the trending Birkenstock sandal that has the added benefit of being podiatrist-approved. And, if you’re even the tiniest bit outdoorsy, a sports sandal with throwback appeal will get a ton of use while also looking perfectly on-trend.

From summer soirées to vacation adventures and every outdoor brunch and pool party in between, these are the summer sandals to see you through the season.

1 Some All-Purpose Flat Sandals That Look Expensive The Drop Monika Slide Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can wear The Drop’s Monika sandal to the pool, to run errands, and even to a restaurant — the faux leather sandals slip right on when you need something quick and stylish. The versatile slides promise to look right at home whether you’re in leggings or a floral sundress. The intertwined straps channel designer influences and boast incredible comfort you can actually see: There’s a visibly thick, cushy layer of padding over the footbed with a slip-resistant waterproof sole supporting underneath. For the price, they’re incredibly well-made. “I love how comfortable these are,” one shopper commented. “The thickness is perfect and the padding makes it easy to walk around in all day...they are now staples in my wardrobe.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 12

2 A Pair Of Cork Flatforms That Feel Especially Fresh Steve Madden Bandi Sandal Amazon $70 See On Amazon With a chunky cork platform and thick white sneaker-like sole, these Steve Madden sandals feel so now. Their total height is 2.5 inches but the lift you feel is barely over 1 inch when you factor in those bouncy platforms, making them easy to wear all day. Bandage-style elastic uppers allow them to slip over your feet while holding your foot secure. “These sandals are very comfortable, I wore them all day on vacation with a lot of walking. They are trendy and go with everything! Got a lot of compliments on them,” one reviewer praised, declaring them a new favorite. Another swore they were “literally perfect,” pointing out they were extremely light despite their chunky sole. This new release from Steve Madden is already racking up reviews, and the brand’s Roselita flatform espadrille sandal is a major bestseller in its own right worth considering. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

3 A Trending Sandal That’s Even Podiatrist-Recommended Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals Amazon $45 See On Amazon Podiatrists love Birkenstock sandals for their foot-friendly design and shoppers love them for their hippie-chic aesthetic. The Arizona EVA sandals shown here have a slightly lower price point (and are super on-trend) but leather Birkenstock Arizonas are worth it if you’re willing to splurge. Both put the focus on comfort with a deeply-seated footbed that cups from heel to toe and cradles the arch. If you opt for the cushy EVA ones, they’ll feel like a new pair of Crocs: light as a cloud with molds-to-your-foot comfort. The waterproof material hoses off clean, and a rubber sole keeps you steady when you’re trekking through puddles. Over 24,000 Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews. “I bought them to use off-trail while walking the Camino de Santiago, a 500 mile pilgrimage,” one reviewer prefaced, swearing, “I got no blisters or other problems and at the end of each day I dusted them off and wore them around towns and cities.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 5 — 15 (regular and narrow)

4 A High Heeled Sandal That’s A Fashion Girl Must-Have Syktkmx Braided Square Toe Block Heeled Sandal Amazon $45 See On Amazon Sculptural heels, thick braided straps, and a square toe — it’s no wonder you’ve seen versions of this fashion girl sandal trending on your social media feeds. They look high-maintenance in the best way but are actually pretty effortless. Those braided faux leather straps feel thick and comfy while the block heel is supportive and fairly easy to walk in; plus, the footbed is lightly padded from heel to toe. In a palette of earthy neutrals, they’ll fit right into your closet for an influencer-approved update you’ll wear a lot. “I NEVER leave reviews but these deserve one,” a shopper wrote. “They’re SO pretty and very comfortable!! I could not believe it to be honest! Would definitely recommend to a friend.” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 11

5 The “Wear It Everywhere” Hiking Sandal Teva HURRICANE XLT2 Sandal Amazon $70 See On Amazon The Teva Hurricane XLT2 sandals combine the brand’s retro-sporty looks with outdoor-ready performance features. Their fast-drying webbed straps keep you locked in place, with extra padding underneath and quick-release Velcro tabs. The curved footbed adds lots of ergonomic support while a nylon shank in the sole helps you stabilize on rough surfaces, and the specialty rubber is cut with deep treads for serious traction. It’s a turbo-charged shoe that you can also wear casually, so it’ll see plenty of service on or off the trail. “I wore them on several hikes, in and out of the water, over beach and lava rock. Had zero discomfort, zero blisters, and zero issues with traction,” a fan raved. “The black went with everything and was plain looking enough that I could wear them from the beach to dinner...If you plan to be active, these are the perfect sandals.” If you need something less extreme but still plenty outdoorsy, the Teva Original Universal sandal is a celeb-approved alternative that’s a little more budget-friendly. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 5 — 12

6 An Affordable Sandal That’s Ever So Versatile SANDALUP Elastic Flat Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon For days on the go you need a stylish everyday sandal that can keep up with life’s hectic pace, and these comfortable gladiator sandals will go the distance. The elastic bandage-style uppers slip on with ease and wrap your foot in support from heel to toe while looking casually chic. Their good solid footbed is layered over a sturdy rubber sole with waterproof grip — although there’s no contoured cushioning, they have some padding you’ll feel underfoot. “They look pretty stylish, both the toe strap and the heel strap are elastic for maximum comfort, and they're nice and flat for walking,” one fan remarked. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 11

7 Some Dressy Sandals Practically Made For Beach Weddings Hinyyrin Rhinestone Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon For a dressy sandal that can handle virtually any terrain at an outdoor event, these crystal-encrusted flip-flops are a gorgeous option. They’re handmade with glittering rhinestone uppers that come in a nice range of jeweler’s tones, all lined in faux leather for a soft finish against the skin. Sturdy soles are finished with rubber for slip-resistant traction across grass and gravel, and a selection of replacement stones are thoughtfully included for quick and easy touch-ups. Fans raved about the attention to detail, right down to the luxe quality of their packaging. “I just received these today and was so happy when I opened them and, like everyone said, they are gorgeous! They come in a beautiful box, look and feel very high-quality for the price, and fit perfectly. They are so sparkly and pretty,” a reviewer praised. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5 — 14

8 These Minimalist Heeled Sandals With A ‘90s Vibe WETKISS Square Toe Kitten Heel Mules Amazon $50 See On Amazon In a square-toed mule with a kitten heel, these strappy sandals are a trend-driven option you can rock for every remotely dressy occasion through this season and beyond. They have a faux leather upper and lining with barely-there straps and an easy 2.5-inch kitten heel, all on a base of waterproof rubber. Style them with jeans and an oversized blazer or slip them under a little black dress — they’re really that versatile. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 These Embellished Sandals With *So* Many Style Options Mtzyoa Flat Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon From chains to pearls to bow-embellished flip-flops, these stylish summer sandals deserve a mention for the sheer variety available in the listing — one that is backed by thousands of reviews. They’re made from faux leather with a layer of hidden padding and a rubber sole in an impressive array of runway-worthy styles. The only hard part will be choosing which pair to take home, but their budget price point makes it easier to pick up a few. “Super comfortable and they kinda spice up any outfit they're paired with! I wore them to the beach with my family and to work, they are so versatile,” a fan remarked. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 6 — 10

10 Some Supportive Flip-Flops With A Cult Following Clark's Breeze Sea Flip Flop Amazon $33 See On Amazon For a shoe that gets as much wear as a flip-flop, it’s worth buying a pair that can support you for a couple of years. The Clarks Breeze Sea flip flops have amassed over 42,000 Amazon ratings from shoppers who swear by them for their unrivaled comfort and all-day staying power. Their sporty soles are gently curved to hug the foot with three layers of proprietary foam for soft, springy support with every step. Their faux leather uppers include a soft fabric lining so they’ll never rub, and they have hidden Velcro closures to ensure a perfect fit that’s easily adjusted. “Do yourself a favor: stop wearing flat, thin, cheapo flip flops, and pamper your feet with these,” a reviewer advised. “These are so comfy and springy...Far surpassed my expectations! They felt so supportive.” Available colors: 37

Available sizes: 5 — 12

11 These ‘70s-Chic Faux Wood Sandals (That Are Softer Than They Look) Dunes Sunny Faux Wood Sandal With Memory Foam Amazon $35 See On Amazon A seasonal texture like wood gives these clog-inspired sandals staying power well into fall. The chunky 3.5-inch heel is still easy to walk in, and a thick platform means it feels a lot shorter when you’re on your feet. They won’t weigh you down, either — the faux wood finish hides cushy layers of foam padding that makes them feel like comfy flip flops. Their vegan leather uppers have a hidden elastic panel for easy stretch, and there’s a thick layer of rubber against the sole that absorbs impact between you and the sidewalk. “Every time I have wore them I have gotten 2 or 3 compliments. What I love the most is how light they are. All day comfort for me for sure,” a reviewer commented. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 7 — 11

12 A Low Heeled Sandal With Effortless Style Sugar Halo Heeled Slide Sandal Amazon $27 See On Amazon These simple sandals epitomize casual chic with two wide straps and a relaxed wooden block heel. The raffia sandal here adds pattern and texture, but you’ll also find sleek faux leather sandals offered as well. All feature elastic gores for a flexible fit that moves with you, and a light layer of padding. A low 2-inch heel has just enough lift to get you noticed but won’t result in achy feet after a couple of hours, and the block heel keeps you steady even on cobblestones. “These were better than I expected...the fit is spot on and comfortable,” a shopper confirmed. “Wore them all day for 9 hours at work with no problems!” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 6 — 10