The 11 Best Commuter Backpacks For A Safe, Stylish, & Stress-Free Trip
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
No matter where you’re headed and how much you’re bringing, the best commuter backpacks provide ample storage with dedicated laptop sleeves, water bottle pouches, and easily accessible pockets for your keys or wallet. And, with added security features like water-resistant fabric, built-in combination locks, or concealed anti-theft pockets, you can rest assured that your valuables will stay safe while you’re on the go.
As you shop for a reliable work backpack, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind:
- Size/storage: First and foremost, make sure your backpack is sized to fit your laptop. Then you can consider special storage features, like hidden anti-theft pockets (ideal if you take public transportation to work), or a designated water bottle or umbrella pouch.
- Design features: Along those lines, consider how your backpack’s special design can make your particular commute easier. Do you often fly for work? Consider a backpack that can lay flat to speed up your TSA security check, or something with a luggage strap. If you’re constantly on your phone for calls or listening to Spotify while you head to work, get a backpack with a USB cord hookup. And if you bring your lunch or snack with you, pick up a backpack with a built-in lunch bag, or at least something that’s big enough to accommodate a separate one.
- Material: If you live in an area with unpredictable weather and bike or walk to work, you’ll definitely need a water-resistant backpack. Most commonly, you’ll find them made from a tightly woven material (like polyester or nylon), which is impervious to lighter rain showers but may not stand up to full submersion. Or, you can opt for a stylish, faux leather option with a water-repellant coating for a minimal amount of weather protection.
- Comfort: Features like breathable backs that wick away sweat; padded straps; and an extra strap that clips across your waist or chest all ensure comfortable wear, especially for those who carry heavy loads or have long biking or walking commutes.
To make your search a little easier, all of the picks below are water-resistant with a cushioned laptop pocket and an abundance of storage space.
Ready to shop? Ahead, you’ll find 11 of the best commuter backpacks you can get on Amazon, from utilitarian options to chic, convertible totes you can bring along with you to happy hour.