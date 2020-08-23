Among all of the simple life hacks floating around the internet that claim to make your life easier, it may (or may not) be surprising that a really great backpack could be one of them. Not only can they efficiently tote your essentials, but the best convertible backpacks are designed so that you can quickly and easily change up the straps to turn them into a slew of other styles, including totes, crossbody purses, and even briefcases.

While all of the latest backpack hybrids are all cool, convenient, and customizable, when it comes to finding your perfect match, you'll want to consider how you'll use it the most. Many of them come with thoughtful features that make them the perfect travel backpacks — think anti-theft pockets, padded laptop sleeves, and spacious compartments. In addition, you'll find a few backpacks crafted from quality fabrics that are water-resistant and extra durable, so they're made to go the distance with you, whether that's on an airplane or even just to and from the grocery store.

And just because these transformable backpacks are considered practical accessories doesn't mean you have to sacrifice utility in the name of aesthetics. You can find a number of stylish silhouettes that boast luxe touches, such as sleek gold hardware and buttery soft, genuine leather exteriors. Just like their larger counterparts, you can also change up the look of these convertible purses with a few simple adjustments.

Now that you're ready to lighten your load, you'll find the best convertible bags on Amazon below — there's something for every style, budget, and need.

1 A Pickpocket-Proof Backpack With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews Cheruty Women Backpack Purse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.7-star Amazon rating from more than 2,800 customer reviews, the standout feature of this faux leather convertible backpack is its clever theft-proof design. The main zippered compartment opens on the back rather than the front, so no one can open the bag from behind you. It's also water resistant, which makes it perfect for travel or even hiking. No matter which of the two different sizes or 16 colors you choose, you'll get two long, adjustable backpack straps and one detachable single-shoulder strap. This bag is also incredibly roomy and has multiple pockets, including two side pockets, two smaller interior pockets, and a smaller front-facing zippered pouch (so you can still have easy access to your keys or phone). Rave review: "This backpack looks EXACTLY as it appears in the photo. I’m so impressed! It’s so BEAUTIFUL! & CLASSY! It fits all my stuff. It’s such a cute & efficient backpack. Looks little but has a lot of room inside. This is probably one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon."

2 A Sophisticated Satchel That Converts Into A Mini Backpack MALINBA Women’s Mini Backpack Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you're on the prowl for a convertible bag that's stylish, classic, and sophisticated, this mini satchel is a smart choice. Not only does it have a colorful, detachable strap that you can wear crossbody or over your shoulder, but there are also two adjustable faux-leather backpack straps and a sturdy top handle to slip it right over your wrist. Other highlights include decorative buckles on the flap and a two-toned, faux leather exterior that's available in three colors. And though this structured bag is a bit more on the petite side, you'll still have tons of places to put your essentials, including one main zippered compartment, one interior zippered pocket, and two interior slot pockets. Rave reviews: "This is a precious purse. I have gotten so many compliments on it within the first week of buying it. It comes with three straps which is nice because you can change the whole look of the purse. It fits my wallet, small brush, body spray, and hand sanitizer."

3 This Classic Leather Tote That Can Be Worn Three Ways Fossil Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Amazon $122 See On Amazon For those looking for a more simple, professional style, this Fossil Camilla Handbag comes in five neutral colors that will go with everything. You can choose to keep the two adjustable back straps attached and go back and forth between using the genuine leather bag as a backpack or a top-handle tote, or detach the straps and hook one onto the two side rings and turn it into a crossbody bag. Inside the main zippered compartment, you'll find a smaller one. There is no padded compartment for devices, but a few Amazon users reported using it to hold their 13-inch laptops (anything larger and the top may not zip). For extra security, there's a backward-facing zippered compartment on the side that's perfect for your phone and other small items. Rave review: "I have been using this purse exclusively for about a month, it is tall enough to fit my large work laptop and looks so sleek, partially because it is not too wide. Love using both the tote and backpack strap options. Great pockets, especially the hidden outside pocket that I keep my keys and phone in. I highly recommend this purse."

4 This Affordable, Water-Resistant, Nylon Bag That Has So Many Pockets Dora & Liz Multi Pocket Hobo Purse Amazon $20 See On Amazon This durable bag gets high praise from fans for being so affordable and functional. You can wear it three ways: over the shoulder, crossbody (by unhooking the clasp on the shoulder strap), and as a backpack (by pulling the straps on both sides). It also has a whopping eight different pockets, so it can hold a generous amount of stuff (including a 13-inch laptop, though just note that there's no padding inside). Adding to its utilitarian value is its reinforced, water-resistant nylon fabric and the interior zipped pocket's built-in RFID protection, which keeps your credit cards safe from unauthorized scans. Get in five colors. Rave review: "Love this bag! I work at a school and the versatility of the backpack and shoulder bag makes it perfect. It has pockets for everything. Plus nothing got ruined when water got spilled on it! So far it’s an amazing find!"

5 A Convertible Backpack/Briefcase With A Laptop Compartment & USB-Charging Port CoolBELL Convertible Briefcase Backpack Amazon $40 See On Amazon For a true workhorse, grab this sturdy canvas CoolBELL bag. When you're not in backpack mode, you can hide the straps and carry it as a briefcase. Or, attach the padded shoulder strap to wear it like a messenger bag. There's also a built-in sleeve for slipping it over the handle of a rolling suitcase. On top of that, there are so many thoughtful pockets that there's practically a place to store everything you could need for a business trip or a weekend away (per the brand, there's even enough room for about two to three days of lightweight clothes) — including a protected laptop section. Bonus: You'll also get a built-in USB cable that you can connect to a power bank for charging on the go. Choose from two sizes and five colors. Rave review: "Fantastic for carrying both my laptop and pen display tablet, including all the cables. And still has room for over 3 books that have over 200 pages. Definitely gets the job done and has a great variety of ways to carry it.."

6 A Canvas Backpack/Tote With Cool Buckle Details SHANGRI-LA Purse Handbag for Women Amazon $28 See On Amazon There's a reason students, moms, city dwellers, and travelers alike have given this SHANGRI-LA tote bag nearly 600 positive reviews on Amazon — it's affordable, well made, and very spacious, yet it never looks or feels too bulky. Several fans of the bag also noted how easy it is to switch from tote to backpack: just pull on the straps at the same time and voila! There are five neutral colors to choose from and each one features a soft canvas exterior that's just thick enough to hold its shape, which makes rifling through it all the easier. Also on the outside, you'll find two zippered pockets that are perfect for storing things like your phone, earbuds, and lip balms. And while the main compartment doesn't have a zipper closure, the utility-style belt buckle does serve as a fold-over magnetic clasp. Inside, you'll find a few more zippered pockets, a pouch, and a padded divider that you can use to keep devices and laptops up to 14 inches protected. Rave review: "I like this bag so much! I can use it as a backpack and also a tote. I can use that for my school and also work in NYC. The design is fashionable and practical. My friends even want to buy the same bag as me. There are some pockets inside and outside, which are super convenient. I have used this bag for more than half a year and it still looks so good. I love it!"

7 A Lightweight, Convertible Crossbody Bag That Comes In A Handful Of Charming Prints Sakroots Artist Circle Convertible Backpack Amazon $41 See On Amazon With its fresh floral print and faux leather accents, this backpack strikes a nice balance between rugged knapsack and fashionable carryall. You can transition it seamlessly from a backpack to a crossbody purse by tugging on the adjustable straps (which have a cute striped detail on the opposite side of the faux leather) and feeding it through the rings at the top. The main compartment is double protected by both a zipper and a snappable flap. There are plenty of other places to put your stuff, too — a smaller zippered pocket and slip pocket on the front, and on the inside, both a zippered pocket and two stretchy ones that are great for storing sunglasses. If blue and white isn't your thing, you can also get this Artist Circle bag in three other whimsical patterns, each made from a blend of lightweight cotton and jute . Rave reviews: "This bag is super functional. It's extremely easy to go from crossbody to backpack. That to me was the #1 selling feature. Other bags make you hook and unhook in order to do this but this back takes out the fuss. Then they have all these awesome prints and pretty details that I love. The pockets and zippers are also perfect for when you have a lot of stuff that needs to stay organized."

8 A Classic Black Backpack/Tote With A Water-Resistant Shell & Padded Interior Carhartt Hybrid Backpack Amazon $55 See On Amazon The Carhartt brand has a reputation for crafting reliable, sturdy clothes and bags that put an emphasis on utility, and this hybrid backpack is no exception. It can be carried as a tote, a crossbody bag, and a backpack — and its clever pull-through straps ensure you can quickly change up how you wear it. A padded sleeve separates the main section into two compartments: one that's perfect for storing laptops and other devices up to 15 inches, and the other for all of your other must-haves. The front zippered pocket is also lightly padded to keep things like your phone extra secure. You'll also get two exterior side pockets, both of which are deep enough for keeping a water bottle nice and secure. To add to its rugged appeal, the heavy-duty polyester shell also has a special rain-repellent coating, making it extra durable and ideal for outdoor adventures or wet climates. Get it in three colors: black, brown, or Burgundy. Rave review: "Fully functional and visually appealing. I use this as my work backpack/purse and just recently used it as my carry on for a short trip. I could fit all the essentials plus some and still didn’t feel like it was bulky."

9 This Simple Backpack/Purse With A Vintage-Inspired Clasp Joy Susan Phyllis Nubuck Frame Convertible Backpack Amazon $68 See On Amazon This Joy Susan Phyllis convertible backpack is one of those accessories you know you'll be complimented on because it has so many unique details. First, there's the metal frame and coin purse-style opening that's reminiscent of the structured top-handle purses from the 1950s. Then, there's the equally sweet floral print lining and the five muted color options, including ivory (pictured), cement, and straw. Finally, you get the versatility you're after with the removable, adjustable backpack straps that can be hooked on to turn it into a crossbody bag. No pockets on the front keep it looking streamlined; however, you will find a handy zippered pocket on the back for stashing your most-reached-for items. Rave review: "Beautiful purse. I feel like such a lady when I'm using it. It has a beautiful timeless, vintage quality that I adore. And it holds a lot even though it's not very big. And it's practical--you can use it as a backpack or a purse by wearing over your shoulder or carrying it in your hand. Love the look and feel, and the inside has a great vintage fabric."