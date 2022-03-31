From #PrincessCore to #RegencyCore, it’s clear that Bridgerton dressing is back. If you’ve somehow missed the record-breaking Netflix show, Bridgerton is Jane Austen-meets-Gossip Girl, with a little bit of 50 Shades Of Grey thrown in there.

Aside from the dramatic storylines, steamy romance scenes, and addictive musical score, Bridgerton is also infiltrating our wardrobes. Over on TikTok — the birthplace of almost every micro-trend — the #Regencycore hashtag has amassed just upwards of 21 million views. So, if you’re feed is full of flouncy frocks, Mary Janes, and dramatic sleeves, then you can probably blame Bridgerton. But, it’s not just TikTok that’s seeing a rise in royal searches.

According to PrettyLittleThing, Regencycore searches have spiked by 4,900 per cent since the new series hit our screens. Meanwhile, according to data by Love the Sales, searches for “regency dresses” have increased by 84 per cent.

So, how easy is it to pull off Bridgerton Style? A blend of #CottageCore and #PrincessCore, Bridgerton style is all about excess. Think opera gloves, puff sleeves, empire-line dresses, and plenty of pearls.

If you’re not looking to go full-on Bridgerton style, it’s surprisingly easy to add more subtle #RegencyCore elements to your wardrobe. With puff-sleeve dresses taking over our wish lists last summer, there’s plenty to dig out from under your bed for a second royal outing. Or if you’re looking for wearable princess style (the kind that you can confidently hit the pub in), brands like Dream Sister Jane and Selkie are #PrincessCore galore. Not into puff sleeves, but still want to get involved? Have a look at these Bridgerton-inspired beauty and hair trends.

And if you’re ready for some main character energy, TikTok’s come through with plenty of Bridgerton inspiration. Here are a few of our favourites videos: