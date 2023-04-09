Slides, peep-toe shoes, and closed-toe sandals are an easy way to cover protruding toe joints, and there are plenty of stylish pairs to choose from. However, if you’re on the lookout for bunion-friendly sandals this season, know that aesthetics are only half the battle The best cute sandals that hide bunions should also prioritize comfort and foot health, and that often means a roomy toe box, flexible materials, and the right fit.

What To Look For In The Best Sandals For Bunions

Since wearing tight, narrow shoes may cause or worsen bunions, the best thing you can do is find a sandal that’s comfortable and flexible. According to podiatrists, that starts with the toe box. The toe box is the front part of your shoe that contains your toes, and if it’s rounded or squared — rather than pointed — it’s less likely to irritate bunions.

Next, choose a pair with a flexible upper material so that it’ll offer more give. Stretchy fabrics, soft canvas, or leather will mold to your foot, while stiff synthetic plastics can create more friction.

Finally, be sure that your shoe of choice fits properly. When your shoe is too tight, it can irritate bunions, but too much sliding around can also irritate toe joints, so picking the right size is imperative. Sandals with half- and wide-size options can help. It’s also a good idea to choose adjustable sandals, whether that means ties, Velcro, or buckles. That way, you can adjust the fit and tightness as needed.

1. The Overall Best Sandal To Hide Bunions

The Taos Gift 2 Sandal comes in a dozen color options, and there are plenty of reasons to love it. For one, the upper is made from 100% leather, so it’s soft and flexible. For another, it has a thong design with ruched detailing in the middle, so even though it covers bunions like a slide, it’s elevated enough for dressier occasions. Additionally, the footbed features microfiber-wrapped cooling foam with an antimicrobial treatment, so your feet stay supported and fresh. Finally, the heel offers a 1-inch height, but does so in a comfy, gradual way, and there’s a flexible rubber outsole for traction.

One reviewer wrote: “I have bunions. Finding comfortable sandals is not an easy task. I have these in two colors now and will be purchasing a third color. They fit true to size and are very comfortable. There was no break-in period for me. They hide my bunions and don’t cause any pain at all with them.”

Available sizes: 6 — 12 | Available color options: 12

2. This High-Coverage Flip-Flop

“Flip-flops” and “coverage” are two terms that are often mutually exclusive, but the Yellow Box Feeza slipper is the exception. Like the top pick, its asymmetrical, toe-hugging upper is wider than most to cover bunions and offer a more secure fit at the same tide, but this one has a stretchy mesh fabric design (in black, coral, marigold, or sage) and a lightly cushioned footbed for a more casual look that’s super breathable.

One reviewer wrote: “The toe separator keeps the pressure off my other 4 toes. The fabric does not irritate my bunion. The sole is a comfortable width. [...] I am wearing my sandals every day to work, all day and my feet are not tired at the end of the day.”

Available sizes: 6 — 11 (half sizes available) | Available color options: 4

3. The Best Platform Slides

This ‘90s-inspired style is back and better than ever thanks to Cushionaire’s comfortable features. The Pim Knit platform sandal has a wide, stretchy upper and will provide plenty of coverage and flexibility for bunions. That said, Cushionaire also added memory foam insoles to its 2-inch platform. One reviewer called them “super comfortable” even when “walking long distances.” They come in black or beige, both of which go with basically everything.

One reviewer wrote: “Versatile summer slide. In my opinion, this slide runs true to size, unless you want some extra length in the front and back. [...] Can dress up or down and great for bunions!”

Available sizes: 6 — 11 (half sizes available) | Available color options: 2

4. A Comfortable Loafer-Sandal Hybrid

With a closed toe and sling back, the LifeStride Katrina 2 falls somewhere between a loafer and a sandal. As a result, you can dress it up for work or weddings, or you can dress it down for barbecues, parties, and daily wear. The highly padded footbed cushions every step, the flexible canvas upper keeps your toes contained without too much friction, and the stretchy side straps create a secure fit. Finally, the espadrille wedge gives the shoe a trendy, elevated look.

One reviewer wrote: “Got bunions? Try these! I can never buy wide shoes that fit - or look stylish - until now! Seriously better than sneakers! The fabric covers my bunions but doesn’t press on them while the extra elastic (that matches the fabric exactly) keeps the shoe from sliding around - yet it adjusts to end-of-the-day swelling. These feel better than orthopedic shoes and look cute and on-trend, too!”

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (half and wide sizes available) | Available color options: 1

5. This Flat Sandal Specifically Designed For Bunions

They look a lot like some of the other sandals on this list, but these orthopedic toe ring slides have two things going for them: First, they’re a fraction of the price compared to other top-selling options. Second, the structured toe-ring upper not only hides bunions, but is designed to improve them, too. Due to its slight heel and synthetic leather upper in several stylish patterns (including leopard print, metallic gold, and black), it’s a little dressier than your average flip-flop, too.

One reviewer wrote: “I only have a bunion on my left foot. I finally get to wear my summer dresses as I found some sandals that are soft on my feet especially my bunion. The size is perfect and hides my bunion. It looks like I don't even have one. I'll probably buy another pair in another color.”

Available sizes: 6 — 10 (half sizes available) | Available color options: 8

6. A Canvas Espadrille Wedge

If you’re looking for more height, the London Fog Heidi wedge is a great option. The canvas upper has a knotted bow and comes in a handful of patterns and colors, while the espadrille wedge creates a classic beachy chic look. It fits securely despite a lack of buckles and straps, covers your bunion with a peekaboo toe, and remains comfortable all day with its padded footbed. Since the heel is 3 inches and the platform is 1 inch, reviewers write that it’s “easy to walk in” and “looks great” for outdoor weddings and summer events.

One reviewer wrote: “I love the look. The shoes are a little snug at first, but they loosen up as you wear them. [Look great even with] bunions.”

Available sizes: 6 — 11 (half sizes available) | Available color options: 7

7. These Cult-Favorite Ankle-Strap Flats

Technically they’re not sandals, but with more than 9,000 five-star ratings, these Dream Pairs Revona flats are difficult to ignore. They come in basically any color you could want (including glitter), and their stylish design features a round toe box, a V-shaped side, a slight heel, and an adjustable ankle strap. The latex insole aims to reduce fatigue by cushioning every step, while the outsole is non-slip and wear-resistant for added durability. Best of all, reviewers have worn them for a huge range of occasions, including work, interviews, weddings, parties, dinners, and lounging.

One reviewer wrote: “Love these shoes! I also have them in black. They’re stylish and comfortable for all day wear. I’m a true 6 1/2 and ordered my same size. Shoe fits a little loose, which is good because I typically wear wide width due to small bunions. Will be buying other colors!”

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (half sizes available) | Available color options: 15

8. This Washable Wedge Slide

They slip on and fit like a slide, but these BZees Desire sandals have a few features most don’t. The gored fabric upper stretches over your foot and offers style with its criss-cross design. Foam and air provide cushioning and support while remaining lightweight. You can even toss the whole shoe in the washing machine when it gets dirty — though the anti-odor and anti-microbial treatments keep it feeling fresh. Since it’s lightweight, versatile, comfortable, and washable, it’s a great shoe for travel.

One reviewer wrote: “Supremely comfortable and look good - what more could I want for my trip to Europe? I can walk for miles in these! Another advantage is how wide the elastic straps are - they hide a bunion on one foot and stretch easily over it without needing the wide option. Also, the style is versatile: can wear these sandals with shorts or a dress.”

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (half and wide sizes available) | Available color options: 6

9. A Heeled Sandal With A Peep Toe

They only come in black, but these LifeStride Alita heeled sandals have an overall 4.6-star rating for one reason: They combine style and comfort. The fabric upper stretches from your toes to your ankle, but your heel remains visible thanks to the sling design. As a result, they look almost like a boot-sandal hybrid. The soft footbed, flexible soles, and chunky heel are “extremely comfortable,” “hug your foot just right,” and remain “easy to walk in,” according to reviewers. They also come in half and wide sizes so you can find the ideal fit.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this shoe! I have been searching high and low for a comfortable dress shoe with some heel to wear for dress functions. Considering I have bunions, I often struggle with finding comfortable shoes. This shoe is a winner, with great stretch, while also giving the support and structure needed. I live in Michigan and feel this shoe can [work from] Spring to Fall. Great job Life Stride!”

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (half and wide sizes available) | Available color options: 1

10. Some Cute Canvas Sandals

Blowfish remains one of my favorite affordable shoe brands, and the Blowfish Malibu Balla is one of the brand’s top-selling styles for good reason. The canvas upper covers bunions as well as the top of your foot, but the cutouts at the toes, sides, and heel ensure that it’s airy enough for warm weather. The faux-leather straps at the ankle provide visual interest, while the zipper on the inside allows you to put them on and take them off without hassle. Finally, the cushioned footbed and stacked wedge heel offer more support than you’d expect for this type of shoe. Choose from a huge range of colors and patterns.

One reviewer wrote: “I have bunions, and very tiny little toes, and it is hard to find sandals that are comfortable. These fit very well, and make my feet look good. The denim color is neutral and will go with many spring and summer outfits.”

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (half sizes available) | Available color options: 29

11. The Best Stilettos To Hide Bunions

While flatter shoes tend to be more comfortable, if your heart is set on pumps, the Dream Pairs Amore heels are more comfortable than most. (They’ve also earned an overall 4.5-star rating after more than 12,000 reviewers have weighed in.) If you have bunions, the lace peep-toe upper offers just the right amount of coverage while the padded faux-leather footbed provides cushioning. The T-strap is also adjustable for a secure fit and is covered in rhinestones to boost the glam factor. This pair comes in black, white, and gold, but the brand sells other design variations on the same page.

One reviewer wrote: “These shoes were so comfortable and look really nice!!! I wore them to a wedding and never had to take them off even after a couple of hours of dancing. I have bunions so I was looking for a shoe that would be comfortable yet still cute and these worked out great!”

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (half sizes available) | Available color options: 3

12. This Shoe That’s Halfway Between A Sneaker & A Sandal In 40+ Colors

Toms slip-on shoes are a cute, comfortable option for most seasons. That said, if you’re looking for a warm-weather shoe with the coverage and support of a sneaker, but the breathability of a sandal, the brand makes some lace and mesh designs with an airier aesthetic. No matter which you choose, the EVA sole is supportive, the elastic gore creates a custom-like fit, and the recycled cotton lining wicks away moisture to keep your feet feeling fresh.

One reviewer wrote: “My daughter lives in these shoes and is a dog walker, so she is on her feet all day on the pavement. She has a bunion and these shoes not only support her feet, but fit with the bunion without hurting her.”

Available sizes: 5 — 14 (half sizes available) | Available color options: 40+

13. A Block-Heel Pump With A Chunky Bow

Available in a few different colors (with or without the ankle strap), these chunky heeled sandals are extremely cute and surprisingly comfortable for a heel. The pleated upper has a peekaboo design that covers the toe joint with a stylish bowknot — and it’s made from vegan silk, so it won’t cause any unwanted friction. The 4-inch block heels are wrapped in the same fabric, and since the shoes tend to run large, even those with wider feet say the pointed toe is “so comfy” and causes “no issues.”

One reviewer wrote: “I love how comfortable the fabric on the bow is. It doesn't rub or irritate my toes. Very comfortable to walk in and just the right height chunky heel.”

Available sizes: 6 — 11 | Available color options: 7