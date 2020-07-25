The most important thing about sunscreen is that you wear it everyday. And who better to help you find one than a dermatologist? Ahead, you'll find seven of the best dermatologist-recommended sunscreens, according to medical experts in the skin care field. They all offer broad-spectrum sun protection (which means they'll protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays) and have an SPF of at least 30, as per the American Academy of Dermatology's recommendation.

But before you get to shopping, some expert sunscreen tips:

If you have sensitive skin, mineral sunscreens are preferable, advises dermatologist Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, M.D. He says that mineral sunscreens (also known as physical blockers) use the natural minerals zinc oxide or titanium oxide to reflect the sun's rays, and that they run a low risk of irritation, which is why they're often so well-tolerated by people with sensitive or reaction-prone skin.

Chemical sunscreens are your other option, but unlike physical sunscreens that act as a shield to deflect UV rays, chemical sunscreens absorb (and then convert) UV rays as they enter your skin. Again, choosing between a physical or chemical sunscreen is mostly a matter of personal preference — at the end of the day, all that matters is that you actually end up wearing it.

Certified physician's assistant Karen Whitney, PA-C, reminds us that with about 5.4 million basal and squamous cell skin cancers diagnosed each year in the U.S., and over 100,000 cases of melanoma, it’s important to use a variety of tactics to keep your skin protected from the sun's harmful rays. In addition to the regular use of sunscreen, she advises patients to avoid the sun during peak hours and wear protective clothing (you can start by picking up a great sun hat).

With those key tips in mind, scroll on to shop the best sunscreens on the market right now, according to dermatologists.

1. EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Facial Sunscreen

“This is one facial sunscreen that isn't sticky or stinky, and absorbs without any white residue. This won't trigger acne, and contains niacinamide, which helps to brighten the skin.”

— Dr. Jessie Cheung, M.D., board-certified dermatologist based in Chicago, IL

2. CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 50

“This is a great choice for drier skin and people with eczema, psoriasis, or other rashes that leave skin dry. The ceramides in this CeraVe product hydrate skin to give it not only UV protection but also protect from drying conditions associated with outdoor exposure.”

— Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., board-certified dermatologist based in Miami, FL

3. Coppertone SPORT Continuous Sunscreen Spray

“It’s both sweatproof and waterproof, and the spray works even when held upside down to get coverage on your back when you are applying it yourself.”

— Dr. Loretta Ciraldo

4. PCA SKIN Weightless Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 45

“A favorite is PCA Skin’s Weightless Protection, which contains 9% zinc oxide [to create a] physical barrier and 7.5% octinoxate for [added] protection. Other active ingredients are caffeine to reduce UV-induced free radical [damage] and bisabolol to smooth skin and hold moisture. The lightweight formula does not cause telltale ghostly skin while providing excellent protection.”

— Karen Whitney, PA-C based in Cincinnati, OH

5. ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless Broad-Spectrum SPF 50

“I like ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless Sunscreen for sensitive skin and for all kinds of UV light and visible light protection since its ingredients protect from UVB, UVA, and blue light. The technology of this sunscreen includes DNA Repairsomes to repair existing sun damage. It uses 100% mineral SPF 50 sunscreen, and a blend of peptides and antioxidants.”

— Dr. Martha Viera, M.D., board-certified dermatologist based in South Miami, FL

6. EltaMD UV Sport Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 50

“EltaMD UV Sport is another amazing sunscreen. It’s a physical sunscreen formulated for active/sporty life lifestyles. It won’t drip into the eyes and sting, which is a common complaint of athletes. Another great plus of this product is that contains antioxidants, [and] it's fragrance-free, oil-free, paraben-free, sensitivity-free and noncomedogenic, so it's safe for all skin types. It does not give you the chalk white color.”

— Dr. Martha Viera, M.D., board-certified dermatologist based in South Miami, FL

7. EltaMD UV Aero Broad-Spectrum 45

“A top choice for the body is Elta MD Aero SPF 45. It is one of the few sunscreens that provide a physical blocker and broad spectrum blocker in an aerosol formulation [and] compliance is high with aerosols.”

— Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, M.D., board-certified dermatologist based in New York, NY

8. StriVectin Full Screen Broad-Spectrum SPF 30

“I love Strivectin Mineral Sunscreen which is [a] 100% physical zinc oxide-based sunscreen with vitamin B3 niacin for comprehensive protection.”

— Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, M.D., board-certified dermatologist based inNew York, NY

Experts:

Dr. Jessie Cheung, M.D., board-certified dermatologist.

Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., board-certified dermatologist.

Karen Whitney, PA-C.

Dr. Martha Viera, M.D., board-certified dermatologist.

Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, M.D., board-certified dermatologist.

Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, M.D., board-certified dermatologist.