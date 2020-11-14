And for those who want to add a little sparkle and joy to their advent calendar game, there are dozens of options for every kind of Disney-lover. While there are some that have the usual chocolate treats hidden behind every door, there are also plenty of calendars offering more than just a sweet treat.
There are beauty products that’ll keep you relaxed and pampered for 12 days of December, an array of socks to Disney-fy your winter wardrobe, or figurines of your favourite characters with a Christmas twist. Whatever your preference, Disney totally has you covered this Christmas.
And while nothing’s stopping you from grabbing a calendar packed with chocolatey goodness, the gifts in these advent calendars will last long after the festivities have ended.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.