For fans of Disney, Christmas is a truly magical time of year. Beloved characters get the Bauble treatment, there are festive movies to get stuck into, and there are homewares to bring a touch of Christmas magic to your interiors.

And for those who want to add a little sparkle and joy to their advent calendar game, there are dozens of options for every kind of Disney-lover. While there are some that have the usual chocolate treats hidden behind every door, there are also plenty of calendars offering more than just a sweet treat.

There are beauty products that’ll keep you relaxed and pampered for 12 days of December, an array of socks to Disney-fy your winter wardrobe, or figurines of your favourite characters with a Christmas twist. Whatever your preference, Disney totally has you covered this Christmas.

And while nothing’s stopping you from grabbing a calendar packed with chocolatey goodness, the gifts in these advent calendars will last long after the festivities have ended.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Disney Princess One Disney POP Princess 12 Day Advent Mad Beauty £17.99 See On Mad Beauty Feel like the ultimate princess with this Mad Beauty advent calendar, which includes products inspired by some of Disney’s most beloved characters. While not every princess in Disney’s canon are here, the likes of Snow White, Jasmine, Aurora, Belle, Ariel, and Cinderella all make an appearance.

The Sock-Lover’s One Disney 12 Socks of Christmas Advent Calendar Boots £30 See On Boots Christmas isn’t Christmas without a bounty of socks. If you have a loved one who likes to gift a snuggly pair of socks every Christmas, point them in the direction of their local Boots to pick up this adorable set.

The Nightmare Before Christmas One 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Funko Advent Calendar HMV £49.99 See On HMV What’s more festive than Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas? While the debate as to whether this is a Halloween or Christmas movie still rages on, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by collecting mini-figures of your spooky faves including Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and Zero.

The Minnie Mouse One Disney Minnie Mouse 12 Days Advent Calendar Superdrug £20 See On Superdrug What’s more Christmasy than 12 days of cranberry and vanilla-scented beauty treats? This adorable Minnie Mouse set by Mad Beauty will have you smelling appropriately festive throughout December.

The Lego Star Wars One Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021 Selfridges & Co. £25 See On Selfridges & Co. Whether you already have an impressive of Lego Star Wars models and figurines or you’re new to the scene, this advent calendar is a great choice for any fan of the franchise. This calendar has 24 Christmas-themed figurines and small models to build, including an adorable Baby Yoda in festive PJs.

The Minnie Mouse Mega Fan One Disney Minnie Burgundy Advent Mad Beauty £14.99 See On Mad Beauty If you just can’t get enough Minnie, you can still buy the 2020 version of Mad Beauty’s advent calendar. So why not pick up both the pink and burgundy options and have beauty treats for all 24 days of the festive build-up?