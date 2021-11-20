Taking your pooch for a stroll in the colder months can be much more pleasant if you have the right accessories. And when it comes to the best dog walking gloves, they are all comfortable, warm, and provide a good grip, so your fingers still have the dexterity to reach for a poop bag or a treat. Many of these gloves offer additional protection from the elements, like a layer of insulation or a waterproof outer shell, and most are also touchscreen-compatible so you can use your phone without taking them off.

Having a firm, comfortable grasp is important when holding a leash, so you’ll want to choose a pair of gloves that fit well. In addition to looking at the brand’s sizing guide, look for pairs that include synthetic fibers like elastane or spandex that will give the gloves some stretch. You’ll also want gloves with nonslip features, like palm and thumb patches made from silicone or leather.

If you live in an area that gets extreme weather, consider a pair with additional insulation, such as fleece or Thinsulate — though this may add a little bulk to the glove. You’ll also find gloves that are fully waterproof, and ones with longer cuffs that keep the wind from getting inside if that’s of interest.

Regardless of temperature, you might want a pair of reflective gloves so you and your pup are more visible during nighttime walks. With that in mind, scroll on for the best dog walking gloves that’ll help your hands stay warm through the winter.

1 These Fan-Favorite Gloves Available In Lots Of Colors TRENDOUX Winter Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon These winter gloves have more than 20,000 five-star ratings and are made from a stretchy acrylic-spandex blend so they stay in place comfortably. They also have a fuzzy wool lining and thick elastic cuffs for extra warmth. Grippy silicone triangles on the palms will keep the leash firmly in your hand, and there are three touchscreen-compatible fingertips on each glove. One positive review: “Best dog walking gloves. Don’t even have to remove to tear a poop bag off the roll. Perfect.” Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

2 The Best Dog Walking Gloves For Cold Weather OZERO Winter Gloves Amazon $22 See On Amazon Your hands will stay comfortably warm in temperatures as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit when you wear these cold-weather gloves. There are five layers of insulation, including soft polar fleece and a patented Heatlok system that creates warmth without adding bulk, and there’s also waterproof polyurethane on the outside. Suede palms help with grip, and elastic wrists and knit cuffs to keep wind out. The weatherproof pair has earned more than 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One positive review: “I needed gloves for morning walks with the dog during Iowa winters. Most days, it's about 20 degrees Fahrenheit with a brutal wind chill. These gloves block out the wind entirely and keep my hands very warm.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 These Lightweight Dog Walking Gloves Lanyi Sports Gloves Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something to wear in mild weather, these polyester gloves are lightweight and stretchy, but also have a few features that make them a solid choice for dog walking. Each glove has nonslip silicone on the palm, as well as on three fingertips. They also have touchscreen-compatible thumbs and index fingers. One positive review: “These are great, use them to walk my dogs and the grip is great on the leashes.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 The Best Reflective Gloves For Nighttime Walks ReflecToes Reflective Running Gloves Amazon $18 See On Amazon These polyester gloves have a reflective surface for added safety during nighttime walks with your pooch. Warm and lightweight, the gloves are outfitted with a thermal fleece lining and have rubber grips along the palms and fingers. They also have touchscreen-compatible thumbs and index fingers. One positive review: “Walking the dog in the dark hours can always be hazardous but with these gloves I feel so much safer because they really show up so bright in the dark and they are comfortable, not bulky. Love these gloves.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 A Pair Of Convertible Gloves Bodvera Fingerless Wool Gloves Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a hook and loop closure, these convertible gloves provide warmth and finger dexterity when you need it. They’re made from a wool-polyester blend and have Thinsulate insulation to keep hands toasty warm. There’s also a split leather flap on the palm and thumb for better grip. One positive review: “Loved the warmth and ability to flip up mittens to pick up my dog's poop and tie bag! Available sizes: One size

6 These Waterproof Gloves Designed For Grip & Movement Heritage Gloves Extreme Winter Gloves Amazon $37 See On Amazon Designed for horseback riding, these winter gloves have no bulky seams between fingers for easier movement and a better hold on reins — or, in this case, leashes. The synthetic leather shell has a great grip and is touchscreen-compatible, and the waterproof liner is breathable. They’re also insulated with Thinsulate and polar fleece for added warmth. One positive review: “The fit is perfect...the cuff keeps out the cold wind and slips easily under the sleeve of your coat or jacket. Flexibility is wonderful, I can do my outdoor chores (filling the birdfeeders, adding water to the wildlife fountain, walking the dog) with ease of movement.” Available sizes: 4 — 13

