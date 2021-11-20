Taking your pooch for a stroll in the colder months can be much more pleasant if you have the right accessories. And when it comes to the best dog walking gloves, they are all comfortable, warm, and provide a good grip, so your fingers still have the dexterity to reach for a poop bag or a treat. Many of these gloves offer additional protection from the elements, like a layer of insulation or a waterproof outer shell, and most are also touchscreen-compatible so you can use your phone without taking them off.
Having a firm, comfortable grasp is important when holding a leash, so you’ll want to choose a pair of gloves that fit well. In addition to looking at the brand’s sizing guide, look for pairs that include synthetic fibers like elastane or spandex that will give the gloves some stretch. You’ll also want gloves with nonslip features, like palm and thumb patches made from silicone or leather.
If you live in an area that gets extreme weather, consider a pair with additional insulation, such as fleece or Thinsulate — though this may add a little bulk to the glove. You’ll also find gloves that are fully waterproof, and ones with longer cuffs that keep the wind from getting inside if that’s of interest.
Regardless of temperature, you might want a pair of reflective gloves so you and your pup are more visible during nighttime walks. With that in mind, scroll on for the best dog walking gloves that’ll help your hands stay warm through the winter.