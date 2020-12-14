Rule number one of having dyed red hair: Wash it as little as humanly possible. Rule number two: Stock up on the best dry shampoos for red hair, five of which you'll find featured ahead. Not only will they give your hair a much-needed refresh between washes, but these products also come with additional benefits for color-treated hair, like imparting much-needed moisture or acting as a safeguard against factors that threaten to fade your notoriously fade-prone color.

All the dry shampoos included here are either safe for color-treated hair or formulated specifically for use on dyed hair, so you can’t go wrong with any of them. Narrow it down by considering your preferred delivery system (aerosol versus powder) and primary hair concerns (strengthening versus color-protecting versus standard oil-absorbing).

To ensure your dry shampoo of choice doesn't show up on your red hair, spray it a few inches away from your head, let it sit for a minute or two to work its oil-absorbing magic, then rub or comb it through your hair thoroughly. If you use dry shampoo often, consider washing your hair with a clarifying shampoo once every couple of weeks to get rid of all that product buildup.

Keep the fiery-hair fire going with any of the five best dry shampoos for redheads, listed ahead — and while you're at it, be sure to pick up one of the best in-shower shampoos for dyed red hair, too.

1. The Cult Favorite

This Living proof dry shampoo is a favorite among hair stylists, beauty insiders, and Amazon reviewers, as it’s the rare dry shampoo that makes your hair look and feel as refreshed as if you’d actually washed it. The silicone-free formula won’t weigh down your hair or create any buildup, and the light fragrance won’t compete with any other fragrances you have going on. Plus, it’s designed only to neutralize oil, grease, and odor while keeping any other product you have in there intact, like styling creams or heat protectants (which people with dyed hair are likely using a lot of).

2. The Protective One

Other than washing your hair, environmental aggressors like UVA/UVB rays and pollutants are mostly to blame for leaching your dye of its vibrancy. This Pureology dry shampoo is formulated specifically to safeguard against that: It contains the brand’s signature Antifade Complex, which acts as a sunscreen for color-treated hair. At the same time, it’ll absorb odors and impurities, add some volume to limp hair, and help maintain your hair’s moisture content. It’s a pretty foolproof option for color-treated hair, as is the case with all Pureology products.

3. The Strengthening One

Since red hair requires so much upkeep, it’s important to work strengthening products into your routine to counteract all the damage dye can wreak on your hair. This Drybar dry shampoo is the rare dry shampoo that contains proteins — here in the form of hydrolyzed wheat protein and panthenol — to actively rebuild compromised hair as it works its oil-absorbing, volumizing magic. Golden root extract also helps increase your hair’s elasticity, while some plant-derived oils impart moisture. It’s not as concentrated as a targeted treatment, like a protein mask, but your hair will still drink up (and benefit from) that extra dose of strength and nourishment.

4. The Natural One

Some bad news: Most dry shampoos in aerosol cans contain alcohols, which can dull or fade color in high concentrations and with consistent use. For an even safer alternative, consider a dry shampoo powder, like this one from Act+Acre, which has the added benefit of being entirely natural. In here, rice starch, tapioca starch, rice powder, and silica soak up excess oil, while fulvic acid helps your body deliver nutrients to your hair, promoting stronger, healthier growth over time. Amazon reviewers report that this ultrafine powder doesn’t get cakey or clumpy, and that it leaves their hair feeling genuinely clean. They also note that any white residue disappears in a matter of seconds.