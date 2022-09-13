Beauty
There were plenty of stunning eyeshadow moments.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Before the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony officially kicked off on Monday, Sept. 12, the celebs strutted the red carpet. Obvi, beauty buffs (and Bustle editors) had their eye on the beats — here, a recap of the best 2022 Emmys makeup looks from the big evening.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
The actor stunned in bold and retro-style winged eyeliner look, which she paired with a romantic flush and natural pink pout.