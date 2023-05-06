Retinol may help resurface the skin, but it’s not a substitute for exfoliating. “Retinol works by stimulating new collagen production that promotes cellular turnover, while an exfoliant will help remove the dead cells from the skin’s surface,” dermatologist Geeta Yadav tells Bustle. But incorporating both products into your routine requires a very conservative approach, as retinol and exfoliating ingredients can cause irritation when used incorrectly. “When adding an exfoliant into a routine that already has retinol, I like cleansers and light peels,” Dr. Yadav says. Additionally, the best exfoliators to use with retinol are gentle chemical exfoliants like AHAs or PHAs (e.g. lactic or polyglutamic acid, respectively). “These are mild exfoliants and while they resurface skin, their molecules are larger and won’t be too aggressive,” Dr. Yadav explains. She also notes that cleansers and light peels will be gentle enough so as not to cause irritation but still effective at removing dead skin cells.

To further reduce the risk of irritation, you’ll want to choose an exfoliator that’s made with moisturizing and soothing ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or colloidal oatmeal, and made without synthetic fragrance. And no matter how tempting it may be, avoid using physical exfoliants. “They create microtears in the skin,” says Dr. Yadav. “Adding retinol into the mix will only serve to irritate your skin further.”

The Expert

Dr. Geeta Yadav, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology in Toronto. Specializing in medical and cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Yadav holds a master’s degree in International Health from Johns Hopkins University and completed her dermatology training at the University of Toronto.

The Most Important Rule To Follow

“You should never use exfoliants and a retinol in the same regimen,” Dr. Yadav stresses. “Use retinol one night, then a light peel the next evening when you aren’t using a retinol,” she suggests, adding that if your skin is tolerating your retinol well, you could also try using an exfoliating cleanser in the morning and a retinol as part of your nightly regimen. And no matter what type of exfoliator you choose, you don’t want to overdo it. “I would recommend exfoliating a maximum of twice weekly if you are using a retinoid,” advises Dr. Yadav.

Other Tips For Exfoliating While Using Retinol

If you’ve already added a retinol serum or cream into your skin care routine, you probably already know how essential a good moisturizer is to help combat any dryness, redness, and irritation that can occur as your skin adjusts. But Dr. Yadav notes that a daily sunscreen is equally as important. “A sunscreen is absolutely essential in any skin care routine, regardless of exfoliation, to keep skin protected from damaging UV rays,” Dr. Yadav says. “When using an exfoliator, SPF is important because removing dead cells on the surface will make the fresh new skin underneath more sensitive to sun exposure.” While the best sunscreen is one you’ll actually wear, if you’re using both a retinol and an exfoliator, you’ll want an SPF of at least 30 and you may prefer a gentler, mineral-based sunscreen.

Shop The Best Exfoliators To Use With Retinol

In a hurry? Here are the best exfoliators to use with retinol:

1. Derm’s Pick: Best Exfoliating Cleansing Balm To Use With Retinol

“This cleansing balm is extremely nourishing, but also gently exfoliates with papaya enzymes that ‘eat’ the bonds securing dead cells to the skin’s surface,” Dr. Yadav says of why Glow Recipe’s Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm is her top pick. The solid cleanser transforms into an oil as you massage it over dry skin, where it works to dissolve sunscreen and waterproof makeup. “Because of how rich it is, it doesn’t irritate the skin, even sensitive skin types,” Dr. Yadav adds of the moisturizing formula, which includes papaya seed oil, apricot kernel oil, and camellia japonica seed oil. The naturally fragrant cleansing balm is also free from synthetic dyes, drying alcohols, and parabens, and it’s both cruelty-free and vegan.

Active Ingredients: Papaya Enzymes | Other Beneficial Ingredients: Apricot Kernel Oil, Camellia Japonica Seed Oil, Papaya Seed Oil, Blueberry Extract | Synthetic Fragrance-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Size: 3.4 oz.

2. Derm’s Pick: Best Exfoliating Peel Pads To Use With Retinol

Another recommendation from Dr. Yadav is this two-step treatment created by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross. The brand’s Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel was designed especially for sensitive and dry skin types to gently exfoliate the skin’s surface while also helping to soothe and hydrate skin. “This uses lactic acid and soothing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal to comfort skin as it reveals a healthy glow,” Dr. Yadav says of the treatment’s hero ingredients. To get the full effects, each treatment comes with two pre-packaged pads that are saturated with the product and ready to go. The first pad contains your exfoliating ingredients — lactic acid, mandelic acid, and willow bark extract (the latter is a gentler alternative to the BHA salicylic acid) — while the second pad focuses on calming and protecting the skin’s moisture barrier with ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, centella asiatica extract, and green tea leaf extract.

Active Ingredients: Lactic Acid, Mandelic Acid, Willow Bark Extract | Other Beneficial Ingredients: Green Tea Leaf Extract, Chamomile Flower Extract, Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid, Colloidal Oatmeal, Centella Asiatica Extract | Synthetic Fragrance-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Size: 30 Treatments

3. Best Exfoliating Cleanser To Use With Retinol

“Cleansers provide mild exfoliation because they are rinsed off,” Dr. Yadav says of why you might prefer to stick with an exfoliating cleanser for sloughing away dead skin cells. For a traditional, creamy formula, try Aveeno’s Calm + Restore Nourishing PHA Facial Exfoliator, which is the mildest exfoliator on this list. The PHA gluconolactone is the cleanser’s only exfoliating ingredient, which has a larger molecule size that makes it less irritating and provides additional humectant properties. To further calm and moisturize skin as it cleanses, oat kernel oil, sunflower seed oil, and glycerin have been included in the formula. And if you find that you need a little more exfoliating power with this cleanser, try letting it sit on your skin for several minutes before rinsing it off to give the gluconolactone more contact time with your skin.

Active Ingredients: Gluconolactone | Other Beneficial Ingredients: Oat Kernel Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Glycerin, Allantoin | Synthetic Fragrance-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: No | Size: 4 oz.

4. Best Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser To Use With Retinol

For one more cleansing option, this Hero Cosmetics Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser starts with a jelly-like texture but turns into a rich foam (whose lather is entirely sulfate-free, FYI). Packed with a combination of AHAs (glycolic acid, mandelic acid, and fruit enzymes), a BHA (willow bark extract), and a PHA (gluconolactone), the cleanser also includes glycerin, multiple types of hyaluronic acid, and allantoin to moisturize and soothe dry skin.

Active Ingredients: Glycolic Acid, Mandelic Acid, Fruit Enzymes, Gluconolactone, Willow Bark Extract | Other Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid, Allantoin | Synthetic Fragrance-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: No | Size: 5.07 oz.

5. Best Exfoliating Peeling Gel To Use With Retinol

If your skin has already adjusted to retinol and you feel like you need an exfoliating boost, you may prefer to use a leave-on exfoliating treatment once or twice weekly. The Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 8% AHA Gel Exfoliant uses 8% glycolic acid to shed built-up layers of dead skin that can contribute to uneven skin texture and a dull skin tone. Designed to be applied after cleansing (and before the rest of your skin care routine), the leave-on gel treatment also includes plenty of moisturizing and calming ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe leaf extract, and panthenol to avoid irritation.

Active Ingredients: Glycolic Acid | Other Beneficial Ingredients: Chamomile Flower Extract, Aloe Leaf Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Panthenol | Synthetic Fragrance-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Size: 3.3 oz.

6. Best Exfoliating Serum To Use With Retinol

Polyglutamic acid is one of Dr. Yadav’s favorite exfoliating ingredients for those who are also using a retinol because of its ability to gently exfoliate and help skin retain moisture. The Inkey List’s Polyglutamic Acid Serum is a silky, lightweight serum that moisturizes skin with glycerin and rice bran extract while also providing mild exfoliating benefits. Plus, you can’t beat its $15 price tag.

Active Ingredients: Polyglutamic Acid | Other Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Rice Bran Extract | Synthetic Fragrance-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Size: 1 oz.

Expert:

Dr. Geeta Yadav, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology in Toronto.