I love when accessories go from functional to fashionable (fanny packs, I’m looking at you), and that’s exactly how I feel about eyeglass chains. Not only do the best eyeglass chains prevent you from losing your specs, but they’re also available in tons of fashion-forward styles that upgrade your look.

Basically, most eyeglass chains and cords fit onto the temples of your frames with nonslip loops, but I’ve included an option with alligator clamps, which also offer a secure fit. Once it’s attached to your frames, there are two super-easy ways to wear the chain: Let it fall behind your neck or dangle under your chin. This way, your eyeglasses and sunglasses are always within reach, and you’re accessorized to the max.

Because your eyeglass chain choice mostly comes down to style, I’ve included lots of options below. Want a sneak peek? I’ve rounded up a classic tortoiseshell option, granny-chic pearls, sporty neon straps, and colorful beaded designs that’ll add a vibrant touch to any outfit, so there’s sure to be a style that suits your personality and keeps your glasses secure. If you’re ready to spice up your everyday glasses and your favorite sunnies, read on for the best eyeglass chains available right now on Amazon.

1. This Delicate Gold-Plated Chain

If you’re all about gold jewelry, complete your look with this gold-plated eyeglass chain. The lightweight metal chain comes in six styles, including beaded, triangle, and chunky gold designs, and each one has adjustable and removable anti-slip gel loops that attach to your glasses. Plus — for something totally different — this brand also offers a braided faux leather eyeglass chain for a more laid-back look.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “These fit great and I didn't have any issue with them sliding down. You can adjust them to make them tighter. Looks great on my sun glasses and regular glasses both!!”

Available colors and styles: 7

2. These Best-Selling Beaded Chains

For a pop of color that looks great with everyday outfits, opt for one of these best-selling beaded eyeglass chains. There are nine colors and styles to choose, and you can opt for traditional beads in soft colors or rock-shaped beads for a more earthy look. Each chain has adjustable anti-slip loops that attach easily to your eyewear.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “I was looking for a sturdy but elegant looking glasses-chain for work and this fits the bill perfectly!”

Available colors and styles: 9

3. A Minimalist Stainless Steel Chain

Keep it simple and chic with one of these stainless steel eyeglass chains. The lightweight, minimalist chains come in four colors — black, gold, rose gold, and silver — and feature adjustable nonslip silicone tips to fit your glasses. Also great: These chains are durable and rust-resistant, so they’ll easily withstand everyday use.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “It's so light I almost don't notice it, it looks great because it's so thin, and I've yanked it several times like you do when you wear these, and it's so sturdy it held up.”

Available colors: 4

4. These Vibrant Eyeglass Chains In 20 Fun Styles

Looking for something bold and bright? Make a statement with these colorful eyeglass chains that come in a range of styles, including tassels, multicolor beads, turquoise, and old-school friendship bracelet designs. The eye-catching chain features adjustable loops to attach to your glasses.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “Love love LOVE these! They're nicely made and are so adorable and colorful!”

Available colors and styles: 20

5. These Faux Pearl Chains That Look So Classic

Channel your inner Coco Chanel with these faux pearl eyeglass chains, which have earned hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon. Available in a range of styles, from chunky pearls to delicate designs, these chains are timeless and on-trend at the same time. Each chain has adjustable anti-slip hooks, and in addition to pearl styles, this brand also offers beaded and embroidered fabric designs.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “Love this! Nice quality pearls & looks super cute!”

Available colors and styles: 19

6. A Retro Tortoise Chain In 9 Colors & Styles

Go retro with these tortoiseshell eyeglass chains that come in nine colors and styles, including classic tortoise, mermaid, and marble blue. The durable, lightweight chain has adjustable anti-slip silicone loops to keep your glasses secure, and you can opt for a single chain or a multicolor two-pack.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “I LOVE this chain! It really makes my outfits pop and very versatile.”

Available colors and styles: 9

7. This Chic Set Of Twisted Rope Holders

For something elegant and soft, check out these twisted rope eyeglass holder straps. The affordable three-pack comes with both adjustable silicone loops and alligator clamps, which gives you the option of finding a style that’s most comfortable for you. The set comes in two color combinations.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “Exactly what I was looking for. [...] These eyeglass holders are the perfect length and the material they are made of and color is very elegant. I highly recommend these.”

Available color combinations: 2

9. These Colorful, Chunky Chains

Pick up this affordable nine-pack of chunky eyeglass chains and you can have a new look for every day of the week and beyond. The durable, lightweight chains have grippy silicone rubber ends and come in a range of colors, from neutrals like black and beige to bright yellow, pink, and multicolor styles.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “I absolutely love these. They are bomb!!”

Available color combinations: 1

9. These Sporty Nylon Eyeglass Straps

These sporty nylon eyeglass holder straps nail the ‘90s look, and the pack of six includes bright neon shades and classic black. Universally sized for adults and kids, the nylon fabric slides easily over the temple tips on your glasses, and there’s an adjustable tail so you can find the perfect fit. Plus, a splash-proof carrying bag and lens cleaning cloth are included.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “The thick cloth bands slip easily onto the stems. The length can be adjusted, and there's plenty of "give" for taking them on and off. I'm an adult and had no problems with sizing.”

Available color combinations: 1

10. A Sparkly Rhinestone Chain

For those days when you want a little extra sparkle, this rhinestone eyeglass chain is perfect. The chain is available in gold and silver colors, and you can purchase them individually or as a two-pack. Each chain has adjustable rubber loops on each end to attach to your eyewear. And while this pick is highly rated on Amazon, there are no customer reviews yet — which means you can be the first.

Available colors: 2

11. This Bat Eyeglass Chain With Spooky Style

Reviewers rave about this black bat eyeglass chain, which boasts adorably spooky style. The sturdy black chain features embellished bat charms and has nonslip rubber loops on each end. Plus, this chain looks great with a variety of eyeglass frames — reviewers have paired it with bright purple and blue glasses as well as classic black specs.

An enthusiastic reviewer: “These are perfect! They fit my aesthetic, they go GREAT with my purple frames and are just so well made and super fun! I love them!”