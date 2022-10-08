Although eyelash extensions can seem daunting to apply, the trick to achieving professional-level lashes at home is by using the right tools. The lashes themselves and a spoolie brush are essential, but the real goal is to have your lash extensions stay on for as long as possible. The secret to keeping lashes in place for extended amounts of time? The correct lash glue. According to makeup artists Jonet Williamson and Tobi Henney, the best eyelash extension glues for self-application are ones that dry quickly and are specifically engineered for eyelash extensions.

The Experts

Jonet Williamson is a professional makeup artist and content creator.

Tobi Henney is a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Megan Fox, Jessica Alba, and Anne Hathaway.

What To Look For — & What To Avoid

Eyelash extension glues differ depending on dry time, color, and even “grade” (whether it’s safe to use at home or for professional-use only), so choosing the right one can be tricky. Williamson explains to Bustle, “You want something that will set very quickly.” The idea here is that an at-home lash extension job, much like the one a lash technician would do, is semi-permanent, with results that last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. With a quicker dry time, you’ll be able to avoid any accidental movement once you’ve placed your lashes on. Fewer accidental movements mean fewer lashes or lash clusters drying in an unwanted position.

“You definitely need something stronger [than traditional lash glue] that will help the lashes stay on for more than one day,” Henney tells Bustle. Since traditional lash glue stays on for roughly a day, Henney recommends looking for a lash glue specifically made for applying lash extensions.

How To Apply Eyelash Extensions At Home

One of the trickiest parts about learning to apply eyelash extensions at home is aligning the lashes to your lashline, and a quick-drying glue plays a critical part in this step. Williamson says, “Place the lash glue on a spatula or on something flat, then dip your individual [lashes] into the lash glue [before] placing them onto your lash line.” Williamson explains that placing the lash glue on a spatula, palette, or piece of aluminum foil makes the glue tacky enough to adhere to the lash line and dry quicker. When applying lashes, make sure the glue is about half or a full millimeter away from your lash line to avoid gluing your natural lashes.

Shop The Best Eyelash Extension Glues For Self Application

Need a solid glue in a flash? Here are the best eyelash extension glues for self application:

1. The Best Eyelash Extension Glue For Sensitive Eyes

Pros:

This low-fume formula is great for sensitive eyes.

With a 2-3 second dry time, this formula dries semi-quickly, making it great for beginners.

Costs just $10.

Cons:

Some Amazon reviewers say this glue is quite thin.

If you want to dive into DIY lash extensions but are concerned about your eyes becoming irritated, reach for this Fadvan cluster lashes glue. Since this is a low-fume formula, it should cause less of a burning sensation than other, professional-grade eyelash extension glues, if you have sensitive eyes.

Most eyelash extension glues used in professional settings have a one to two-second drying time — this glue is safe to use for self-application and has a two to three-second drying time, which is ideal for people who are just getting the hang of applying eyelash extensions and need extra time to adjust their lashes.

2. The Best Heavy-Duty Eyelash Extension Glue

Pros:

Also a low-fume formula.

Has a quick drying time.

Cons:

Some say this formula dries *too* quickly, leaving little room for error during application.

Seasoned eyelash extension self-appliers: Upgrade your current lash extension routine with GeMerry’s individual lash glue for its superior hold that lasts weeks. This formula dries fairly quickly, with some Amazon reviewers noting that it dries upon touching the lashline — you’d likely benefit from this type of lash glue if you’ve been applying eyelash extensions for a bit and need little to no practice when it comes to setting them in place.

3. The Best Eyelash Extension Glue That Comes In A Kit

Pros:

Comes with everything you need for self-applying eyelash extensions.

Cons:

Only includes eyelash clusters — individual lashes sold separately.

This lash extension kit has all the necessities for applying eyelash extensions at home, like lash clusters, tweezers, a spiral brush, and, of course, heavy-duty eyelash glue. Amazon reviewers say that this glue dries down slower than professional-grade glues, allowing more time for adjusting the lashes. This low-stakes dry time and the lightweight lashes make this kit great for everyone from beginners to self-proclaimed experts.

Experts:

Jonet Williamson, a professional makeup artist and content creator.

Tobi Henney, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Megan Fox, Jessica Alba, and Anne Hathaway.