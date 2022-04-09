If you have sensitive eyes, you’re probably cautious about what goes near them. Eyelash extension glues should be no exception, and finding the best eyelash extension glues for sensitive eyes will require some research. To help, I reached out to two New York-based experts: Clementina Richardson, an aesthetician and the founder of Envious Lashes Salon, and Kathryn McDavid, a cosmetologist and esthetician and the CEO of Editor’s Pick. But, the first thing you should know is that eyelash extensions should always be applied by a professional. Richardson urges those who want lash extensions to visit “a reputable salon where the technicians are licensed and certified.” This will not only promise the best results, but also the safest experience for you.

However, if you’re a lash pro looking for products that are suitable for sensitive eyes, McDavid notes that looking at ingredients is key. Professional eyelash extension glues contain the adhesive cyanoacrylate — but there are various types of cyanoacrylate to choose from. McDavid suggests opting for formulas with butyl or ethyl cyanoacrylate: “Butyl is known to have the least amount of fumes that can prevent irritation but comes with low adhesion,” McDavid explains. “While ethyl has average fumes, it has a very strong adhesion level.” One cyanoacrylate you should skip in an eyelash glue is methyl cyanoacrylate, which McDavid explains “contains fumes that can be extremely dangerous.” Richardson also advises that her clients keep their eyes closed during the procedure — “That way, the fumes will not get into the eyes during the service which can cause irritation and burning.”

McDavid cautions against other ingredients that could also irritate sensitive eyes. She recommends avoiding ingredients with formaldehyde “to prevent the risk of allergic reactions.” McDavid also adds that those with extra-sensitive skin “should opt for latex-free or carbon black-free to prevent the risk of irritation.” Carbon black is what is most often used to give eyelash glues their black color so if that’s a concern, it might be best to go with a clear glue. In any case, the State of California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology recommends performing a patch test 24 hours in advance if you’re using a new product and/or unsure of potential allergies.

As you shop, keep in mind that a glue’s drying time can differ by formula and external factors, like temperature, humidity, and your client’s individual lash types — and the fastest-drying eyelash extension glues might not be the best option for some clients. McDavid notes: “For people with sensitive skin, it is better to avoid high adhesives to prevent the risk of irritation. While the sensitive options take more time to dry, it is best to opt for the show drying time to make it safer for people with sensitive skin.” Finally, Richardson warns that not everyone is an ideal candidate for lash extensions, including “those with severe allergies or those who constantly rub their eyes.”

Below you’ll find three of the best lash extension glues for sensitive eyes on Amazon, all contain expert-recommended ethyl cyanoacrylate and PMMA, an ingredient that Richardson notes is crucial for “long retention time and a solid bond.” If you’re not a lash technician but you’re looking to give yourself more voluminous lashes at home, consider the glue for traditional false eyelashes and a gentle mascara at the end of this list instead.

If You’re An Eyelash Pro:

1. The Overall Best Eyelash Extension Glue For Sensitive Eyes

Forabeli’s eyelash extension glue has earned top marks from Amazon reviewers for its ease of use and strong, long-lasting bond. Multiple shoppers have described its retention as the “best” they’ve seen in a lash glue. The formula dries within three seconds of application and can keep lashes on lock for up to six weeks. On its ingredients list, you’ll find ethyl cyanoacrylate as its primary adhesive, instead of the harsher methyl cyanoacrylate. In addition to PMMA, it includes ethoxyethyl cyanoacrylate (also known as ethoxyethyl 2-cyanoacrylate or alkoxyethyl cyanoacrylate), which is another low-fume cyanoacrylate that can be a good option for sensitive eyes. What you won’t find in this clear lash extension glue are latex, formaldehyde, and carbon black.

One reviewer wrote: “I (professional/licensed cosmetologist and lash tech) have been using all this brand’s glues for about 2 year and 7 months. Never have had an issue with fumes, allergic reactions or retention. I love and totally recommended this glue!”

2. A Fast-Drying Eyelash Extension Glue

If you want a faster-drying eyelash extension glue, this formula dries clear in just two seconds. As a plus, the manufacturer specifies that it can stay put for up to seven weeks. According to the ingredients list featured on Amazon, the formula contains two ingredients — ethyl cyanoacrylate and PMMA — and it leaves out latex, formaldehyde, carbon black, and, of course, methyl cyanoacrylate. While the available reviews on Amazon are overwhelmingly positive, some users have commented that it did cause some irritation, so it’d be smart to patch test this formula first.

One reviewer wrote: “This is hands down one of my favorite glues to use! I use it on all of my clients & I have no complaints. The retention is great, dry time is good, fumes aren’t an issue and no eye irritation! I’ve tried other glues but always come back to this one!”

3. A Black Eyelash Extension Glue Designed For Sensitive Eyes

Unlike the previous options, the LONRIS eyelash extension glue dries to an inky black, which can add to the illusion of thicker lashes. However, this means that it’s formulated with carbon black. To reduce the risk of irritation, perform a patch test before using it on clients. Otherwise, this glue is marketed towards people with sensitive eyes, and reviewers who have described themselves as lash pros have reportedly used it on their clients without issue. Ethyl cyanoacrylate and PMMA make an appearance on its ingredients list, but this formula does not include latex or formaldehyde. It has the slowest drying time out of this list of up to four seconds, and with proper care can last for up to six weeks.

One reviewer wrote: “I love it. Retention was solid, and the client commented that there was no burning sensation. Also, there was hardly any redness or irritation.”

If You Aren’t An Eyelash Pro:

1. A False Eyelash Glue For Sensitive Eyes

Many reviewers have attested that this false eyelash glue is suitable for their sensitive eyes. The hypoallergenic formula skips potentially irritating latex, formaldehyde, and carbon black, and it is ophthalmologist tested to boot. Application is easy with the fine-tip brush applicator, and the glue turns from white to transparent as it dries, which takes up to 20 seconds once it becomes tacky. Once dry, the waterproof glue is formulated to stay on, even through rain, sweat, and tears and up to 48 hours of wear. (Just don’t forget to add some false eyelashes to your cart, too.)

One reviewer wrote: “This glue is by far the BEST lash glue I have ever used! I was tired of being disappointed with the most popular brands and my lashes lifting in the inner corner CONSTANTLY. I saw this brand on Amazon and had to try and will NEVER go back. Does NOT disappoint. Easy removal; no tugging, irritation and removable with any brand of remover or [towelettes].”

2. A 2-Part Volumizing Mascara For Sensitive Eyes

Mascara is one of the quickest ways to enhance your natural lashes, and many reviewers with sensitive eyes have recommended Honest Beauty’s two-in-one lengthening mascara for the job. It’s hypoallergenic as well as dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested. The formula is made without parabens, synthetic fragrances, and silicones, and you also won’t find carbon black or formaldehyde on its ingredients list. Removal is easy and requires no rubbing or tugging — a potential trade-off for those who like their mascara waterproof, but great for reducing the risk of irritation.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this mascara, it is the only brand that I can wear because my eyes are so sensitive to makeup. It gives great volume, is easy to apply, and performs well.”

Experts:

Clementina Richardson, licensed and certified aesthetician and founder of Envious Salon

Kathryn McDavid, licensed and certified cosmetologist and esthetician and CEO of Editor’s Pick