Face masks have become a global necessity since the outbreak of Covid-19 nearly four months ago. Now, in mid-Summer, breathability is at the top of the list when you’re looking for a safe, comfortable, and cute — let’s be honest — mask to wear on the regular. But an added complication? Exercise. If you thought that it was hard enough to breathe in the stifling heat of Summer, sitting at an outdoor café, consider going out for a run in that very same weather. But don't stress: here are 8 face masks you can exercise in.

First step? Consider shopping a mask from those who know breathability best: activewear companies. These companies have spent years, and decades, perfecting their moisture-wicking materials that allow for you to wick away sweat, not overheat, and, of course, breathe.

From basic black to colorful prints, shop the below brands for the most breathable moisture-wicking masks that you can exercise in with the utmost of comfort.

1 Athleta Made to Move Mask 3 pack Athleta $25 See on Athleta A triple pack in bright and bold colors — plus they have adjustable straps!

2 Adidas Face Covers 3-Pack Adidas $16 See on Adidas A simple, form-fitting option with a logo to boot.

3 Koral Netz Face Mask Koral $20 See on Koral Shop a wide range of Koral's signature textures with enough breathing room to get a good workout in.

4 Beyond Yoga In This Together Mask Beyond Yoga $25 See on Beyond Yoga Go ethereal with a cloud print mask from a favorite brand Beyond Yoga.

5 Morgan Stewart Sport Mask Morgan Stewart $15 See on LA Collective Match your mask to your workout look with a colorful Morgan Stewart mask.

6 Onzie Mindufl Face Covering—Assorted 2 Pack Shopbop $24 See on Shopbop Go bold with a multitude of bright and graphic prints with reusable masks you can break a sweat in.

7 Under Armour Sportsmask Under Armour $30 See on Under Armour This mask has it all — from sweat-wicking fabric to cooling material on the straps, anti-microbial insets, and an open-cell foam covering.