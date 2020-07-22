Now that cloth face masks have become a mainstay in most wardrobes since the coronavirus outbreak began in March, you’ve amassed quite the collection. You have fabrics, patterns, weights, and the like — to go with everything from sundresses to sweatpants. Now that it’s mid-Summer, however, and much of the country is well into a major heatwave, many of those chic masks just aren’t breathable enough for sitting on your patio, let alone working out. And perhaps some people are complaining about wearing masks for that reason — or worse, using it as an excuse to ditch them completely.

Well, here's some advice: When shopping for that breathable mask, material is key. You don’t want one made of, say, unlined linen — as those do little to protect yourself and others from Covid-19 — but you also want to try to shy away from heavier materials and bulky constructions that make you feel as though you’re taking in zero percent oxygen with every breath.

Thin cotton weaves, silk, lined linen, and more athletic-focused knits are what you should be seeking now, especially during the height of Summer.

Ahead, find the 10 best breathable masks, from Adidas, Urban Renewal, Gap, and more.

1 Urban Renewal Gingham Seersucker Reusable Face Mask Set Urban Outfitters $18 See on Urban Outfitters These masks are made from vintage fabric clippings and offer plenty of breathing room.

2 Madewell Three-Pack Non-Medical Face Masks Madewell $20 See on Madewell Opt for a clean and fresh mask that doesn't have extra bulk in construction.

3 Gap Adult Unisex Face Mask, 3-Pack Gap $15 See on Gap Grab a pack of three of these breathable cotton face masks for yourself...or to share with friends.

4 Adidas Face Covers 3-Pack Adidas $16 See on Adidas A breathable mask with exercise in mind from one of the most popular sportswear brands.

5 J.Crew Pack of Three Nonmedical Face Masks J.Crew $18 See on J.Crew Grab a pack of three in a thin cotton knit — in all the shirting patterns you love most.

6 Jennifer Behr Liberty Print Face Mask, Set of 2 Jennifer Behr $68 See on Jennifer Behr A floral print mask that is lined for safety, but not too heavy.

7 Christy Dawn The Sustainable Mask Christy Dawn $38 See on Christy Dawn Sustainable masks that are crafted only of excess materials to reduce waste.

8 Athleta Made to Move Mask 3 Pack Athleta $25 See on Athleta Choose breathable masks that are great for work and for play AKA sitting at your computer or getting a workout in with friends.

9 Liberty of London Assorted Upcycled Tana Lawn Cotton Face Coverings, Set of Five Liberty of London $53 See on Liberty of London These cotton masks come in a variety of prints for every occasion and mood.