Along with cooler weather, leaf-peeping, and pumpkin-flavored everything, the fall season usually includes a wedding or two. If you’ve RSVP’d yes to cozy autumn nuptials and are looking for something to wear, the best fall wedding guest dresses come in seasonally appropriate colors and styles that will keep you comfortable from the ceremony through the last dance.

When it comes to fall wedding attire, midi to full-length dresses with longer sleeves can help you stay warm in chilly weather. But that doesn’t mean you have to rule out mini dresses or sleeveless styles — you can still stay comfortable by choosing heavier fabrics like velvet and crepe, and you can always layer with something like a pashmina scarf. You can also choose between form-fitting or flowy styles, or if you’re anything like me, you might prefer a formal jumpsuit that’ll keep your legs warm.

In terms of color, earthy tones such as green, burgundy, orange, and even classic black are ideal for autumn. Beyond that, you can opt for timeless solid-color styles, dark floral patterns, or glamorous sequins that will sparkle all night long.

Also important: Since going to a wedding can be pricey, the picks below are relatively easy on the budget. Whether the wedding you’re attending is casual, cocktail, or black-tie, these are the best fall dresses on Amazon to wear to the wedding(s) on your fall calendar.

1 An Elegant Off-The-Shoulder Dress With *Pockets* JASAMBAC Off Shoulder Cocktail Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Timeless and elegant, this off-the-shoulder dress is perfect wedding attire. Made from a soft and stretchy polyester and spandex blend, the dress features an A-line silhouette with a flared skirt and high-low hem, and there are even pockets for comfort and convenience. Plus, there are more than 20 colors and styles to choose from, including velvet options and floral prints. According to a fan: “This dress is AMAZING, especially for the price! I wore it to a wedding last night and felt so comfortable and elegant in it [...] the quality was thick and felt way more expensive than it is. Plus, it has pockets!!! [...].” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 This Gorgeous Cocktail Dress In Floral Lace Pinup Fashion Lace V-Neck Cocktail Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This textured lace cocktail dress — which comes in autumnal shades of burgundy, navy blue, and black, as well as brighter colors — is both stylish and comfortable. The knee-length dress is made from nylon and spandex with a polyester lining, so it has a bit of stretch and will wick moisture away while you’re on the dance floor. It also has a faux-wrap V-neck and half sleeves that offer a little more coverage for chilly weather. According to a fan: “I bought this dress to wear to a wedding and I love it! The fit is true to size, the lace looks really nice, and it's so comfy it feels like you're wearing pajamas. My favorite part is that it has a little hidden button and loop partway up the neckline so you can show less cleavage if you want. I really appreciated the versatility that offered.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

3 This Glam Dress With A Split Mermaid Hem WOOSEA High Neck Evening Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon Go glam in this mermaid dress with a split, ruffled hem. The high neckline and floor-length hem are great for black-tie weddings, and it’s available in a range of colors that work particularly well for fall, including black, green, and burgundy. And since it’s made from polyester and spandex, it also offers comfort and stretch. According to a fan: “I went to an October wedding in Chicago, and this dress was perfect for the evening. I dress it up with a stretch pearl and rhinestone belt, which completed the look. This dress is elegant, easy to move in, and fun. I received so many compliments, and I will be wearing it to another event soon.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 A Floral Midi Dress With Vintage Charm Simple Flavor Floral Vintage Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon The three-quarter sleeves on this midi dress will add some warmth in chilly weather, and there are over a dozen pretty floral prints to choose from. The chic dress is made from polyester and features an A-line silhouette, pleated details, and pockets, creating the perfect combination of comfort and style. According to a fan: “I loved this dress and I'm picky about my clothes. Wore it this weekend to a wedding and received a lot of compliments. Loved, loved, loved the pockets[...].” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 A Chic Faux-Wrap Dress Betsey Johnson Scuba Crepe V-Neck Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you prefer a spaghetti strap, this faux wrap midi dress would look stunning at an autumn event. It’s made from a blend of thick polyester and spandex for a little stretch. It features an elegant V front and back and a slightly split hem, and it comes in several colors that work particularly well for fall: navy, black, and fire red. According to a fan: “I've been searching high and low for something to wear to my sisters wedding and THIS is finally it. The faux wrap makes my waist look lovely and the dress fits like a dream. I'm 5'9" and 126lbs and the 2 fits perfectly. Absolutely recommend.” Available sizes: 0 — 10

6 This One-Shoulder Dress In Rich Jewel Tones Nature Comfy One Shoulder Belted Pencil Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon This chic one-shoulder dress comes in six colors ideal for autumn weddings: orange, burgundy, royal blue, dark green, vintage red, and classic black. It’s made from a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex and features a belted high waist, midi length, and pockets, all designed to make you feel like a million bucks while staying comfortable all night. According to a fan: “This dress fit perfectly. It is elegant, comfy and great material. People were complimenting me all night [...].” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 A Flowy Chiffon Maxi Dress Ever-Pretty Plus Size Double V-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $55 See On Amazon For a look that’s both super elegant and comfortable, this chiffon maxi dress is a top choice. The lightweight polyester dress is fully lined, so it’s not see-through, and it features a pleated V-neck top, flutter sleeves, and a satin detail at the waist. There are more than a dozen colors to choose from, including purple, green, and teal jewel tones. According to a fan: “This dress was amazing to wear at my sister's wedding. The material was soft and thick. There was no issues with it being see through at all [...] It was really comfortable to wear all night. I HIGHLY recommend this dress to anyone.” Available sizes: 10 — 26

8 A Ribbed Knit Dress With Ruffled Cuffs Verdusa Ribbed Knit Midi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon For a slightly casual look, this ribbed knit midi dress is an excellent choice. It’s made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex and features a mock neck, half sleeves with ruffle cuffs, and a flowy flared hem. The best part? This dress is so easy to style up or down, so you can also wear it for less formal occasions. According to a fan: “If there was an option of 10 stars I would happily give. This dress looks so amazing. I had just bought it casually but ended up wearing it in a wedding recently and got like 100s of compliments [...].” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 This ‘60s-Style Crochet Mini Dress You Can Wear To Any Event Sheln Crochet Bell Sleeve Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon Create an eclectic look with this crochet mini dress featuring long sleeves, pom-pom details, and a high neckline. It’s made from 100% nylon and comes in show-stopping shades of burgundy, blue, and black, as well as lighter colors that are great for spring and summer. Reviewers have paired this dress with strappy heels, booties, cowboy boots, and more, and it looks amazing every time. Some even reported wearing it for their own wedding! According to a fan: “Dress is perfect for a wedding. Fits true to size. Very comfortable. I could dance all night.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 This Cute, Comfy Maxi Dress With A Cult Following THANTH Off-The-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made from a beautifully drapey rayon and spandex blend with a loose fit, this ruffle maxi dress is soft, stretchy, and oh-so-comfortable. The off-the-shoulder dress features a high elastic waist and flowy skirt, so this option also works as an everyday dress. Other details to love about this dress: the deep side pockets, split side hem, and the fact that it has more than 10,000 ratings from Amazon shoppers. According to a fan: “I absolutely love this dress. I first bought one in black and got this color [wine red] for an outdoor fall wedding. They fit great and you can dress them up or down. Love the pockets as well. The material is thick and seems like it will hold up well.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 A Fashion-Forward Jumpsuit That’s Great For Chilly Weather Knitee Vintage Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $47 See On Amazon A formal jumpsuit is one of my go-to looks for fall and winter weddings, and this one has nearly 1,000 five-star ratings from fans on Amazon. It’s made from polyester and spandex for comfort and stretch and features ruffled sleeves, a deep V back, belted high waist, and loose-fit wide legs. You can choose from six versatile colors, including black, burgundy, and dark green. According to a fan: “I bought the green, love the color and fit! I got lots of compliments, super comfortable and a good material for cold weather especially [...].” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 An Elegant Satin Dress With Old Hollywood Vibes MUXXN Mermaid Evening Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon A black-tie wedding is a perfect occasion to slip into this dramatic satin mermaid dress, which has over 5,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. Channeling 1930s vibes, it’s made from polyester and spandex with a shiny sateen finish and features a deep V back that one reviewer highlighted with a delicate chain necklace. Choose from gorgeous shades like green, purple, burgundy, and classic black. According to a fan: “Loved this dress! It fit perfectly and was a great length. I am 5'8 and about 170lbs and I ordered a medium. It hit right at floor length. It was super comfortable and looked very elegant. I wore it to a wedding and I felt great in it!” Available sizes: Small — 3X

13 A Versatile Wrap Dress That’s Classic & Comfy Lark & Ro Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon When it comes to versatility, this wrap dress is a great choice that you can wear for all sorts of occasions. The dress is made from polyester and elastane for comfort and stretch and features cap sleeves and a faux wrap front that you can adjust for the best fit. Plus, you can choose from a range of fall-ready floral patterns and solid colors. According to a fan: “Perfect fit, so comfortable. Will be wearing this dress in a wedding in September. Very excited to get such a nice dress for a great price!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 4 — 16

14 A Sequined Cocktail Dress That’s Party-Ready VIJIV Sequins Cocktail Dress Amazon $46 See On Amazon For an evening wedding, you can seriously up the glam factor with this sequined cocktail dress. The super sparkly 1920s-style dress is made from 100% polyester and features a V front with mesh detail and a deep V back with an adjustable strap across the shoulders. Color options include gold, wine red, and pure black. According to a fan: “​​Love this dress, quality is great (especially for the price). Sequins and beads are sewn on securely, great quality zipper as well. The strap across the back keeps it from gapping and it's low cut in the back, so that's a big plus. The strap is adjustable which gives you room if your shoulders are broad or narrow [...].” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

