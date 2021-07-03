When you’re attending a loved one’s nuptials, the best wedding guest dresses for the occasion strike a balance between stylish and appropriate. This means you’ll want to look for options that are suitable for the venue’s fanciness level and the wedding’s dress code, while still ensuring your pick looks and feels great. When thinking about the dress code, take a look at the invitation and note whether you’ll need to look for attire that’s casual, cocktail, black tie, or something in between.

You’ll also want to take the season into consideration when choosing a wedding guest dress. Shorter or lightweight, flowy dresses are likely better fits for a spring or summer nuptial, while midi- to full-length styles are more suitable when the wedding is held in fall or winter. Sleeve length is a part of the equation as well — sleeveless, off-the-shoulder, or short sleeves are more comfortable in hot and humid temperatures, while long-sleeve dresses will keep you warm when it’s cooler. And remember that you can always pair your look with a dressy cardigan or shawl to make it more suitable for those later-season weddings.

Beyond selecting a dress that’s a good fit for the wedding itself, you’ll also want to go for one that makes you feel amazing, so you can dance the night away. Take into account how the dress fits, and whether you’d be more comfortable in one that’s form-fitting or a flowy dress. Consider a range of design details as well, like flirty ruffles, sparkly sequins, intricate embroidery, or lovely lace — all of which are gorgeous, so you can’t go wrong with any of them. Some dresses have pockets so you can easily carry a few essentials.

Amazon sells tons of dresses — but to narrow it down, these are 10 picks that are great options for wedding guests in a range of lengths, fits, and sleeve styles.

1. An Off-The-Shoulder Cocktail Dress That’s Writer-Approved

With more than 18,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.3-star rating overall, this cocktail dress from Sarin Mathews is a popular choice for a wide range of dressy occasions, but tons of reviewers commented that it’s especially a show-stopper at weddings. And I certainly agree — I wore this pick for a summer wedding at a winery, and I received tons of compliments on it! The dress is super comfortable to wear (yes, even outdoors in the blazing heat) since it features a high-low length with a fitted top and a flowy skirt. Plus the material is really nice — it’s stretchy, but not see-through in the slightest. The sleeves sit off-the-shoulders.

Choose from a range of solid color options, including rose, black, yellow, and purple. However, this dress is hand-wash only.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I purchased this dress on a whim for a wedding I was attending. I love this dress and I am already looking for another event to wear it to. I received so many compliments on the color, the high low hem line, and the off the shoulder neck line. It is very comfortable, stretchy, and well made, especially for the price. For reference I attended an outside wedding in Florida when it was about 85 degrees and very high humidity. My biggest plus was it did not show sweat! A lot of ladies was very jealous. I was comfortable the entire night. I wore the dress for about twelve hours with eight of those being outside. The shoulders did not slip, which sometimes I have problems with when it comes to off the shoulder tops and dresses.”

Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

2. A Full-Length Flowy Gown

Thanks to its full A-line skirt, this dress from KOH KOH will flow beautifully with every step you take. The floor-length gown is made from a combination of polyester and spandex, so it’s lightweight and stretchy — aka it’ll be amazingly comfortable to wear. The tie at the empire waistline, batwing sleeves, and a crossover chest are all features that set this pick apart.

Choose from a variety of solid color options, including maroon, dusty pink, mint green, and classic black. The dress can be washed by hand, or in a machine using the gentle setting.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Beautiful and elegant nice flowing fabric. Does not wrinkle. Can be dressed up with jewelry and it is stunning for a formal wedding. Or use a scarf and wear more casual. Great timely delivery. Price is awesome.”

Available sizes: X-Small to 4X-Large Plus

3. A Beachy Sundress For Less Than $30

For a casual or beachy wedding, this sundress from STYLEWORD is the ultimate choice. The dress is made from a combination of cotton and spandex, so it’s incredibly lightweight, breathable, and soft with just a touch of stretchiness for added comfort. The top of the dress is fitted, and it boasts adjustable spaghetti straps, while the bottom of this pick is nice and flowy to help you stay cool. The dress has pockets to stash a few essentials, so you don’t have to worry about keeping track of a purse.

Choose from a range of fun pattern options, including florals, tie-dye, stripes, and animal prints. The manufacturer recommends that you wash it by hand.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Soft and flowy fabric that stood up to a super humid and hot Georgia beach wedding. Traveled really well with very minimal wrinkling in my suitcase. Top is a deep low V as other reviews state so just plan accordingly.”

Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

4. A Fitted Cocktail Dress With Ruffle Details

Between the ruffles on the sleeves and down the front, the slit that’s placed just right, and the body-hugging fit, this dress from Knitee is a total stunner. And it’s obvious that I’m not the only that that thinks that — the dress boasts a whopping 4.4-star rating overall on Amazon, among 4,800 and growing reviews, with tons of people reporting that it’s sexy yet sophisticated.

The knee-length dress is made from 95% polyester and 5% spandex — so it definitely has some stretch — and it has a zipper closure for easy on and off. This pick can be machine-washed on a low temperature.

Choose from a variety of solid color options, including rust red, dark green, navy blue, and light purple.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This dress was the BEST! I had a fancy fall wedding to attend and wore this dress in black with faux snakeskin style neutral heels.[...] Hugged in all the right places and [...] gave just the right amount of cleavage. The slit and v neck were just enough to feel sexy but not too much.”

Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

5. A Formal Full-Length Gown With Embroidery

Gorgeous — the word that pops up again and again in Amazon reviews to describe this dress from Ever-Pretty. The gown is a great match for more formal weddings (think black-tie affairs or even fancier) since it’s full-length and adorned with embroidery and sequins that scream elegance. The dress features an empire waist, an A-line skirt, and fluttery sleeves. And the faux sash at the waist adds just a little extra touch of interest.

This pick comes in a range of color options, including mint, black, and burgundy. It’s fully lined (aka it’s not see-through). But note that reviewers recommend sizing up because the dress runs a bit small, and the dress is hand-wash only.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I liked! I bought it for a cousin's wedding! and I didn't want to spend a lot but I wanted something nice ... it's perfect, of good quality, I wear size 18 but due to the comments of the buyers I decided to choose 22 and I look perfect. I recommend it, I will definitely buy again.”

Available sizes: 4 to 26

6. A Lace Maxi Dress That’s Perfect For A Fall Wedding

Between the lace overlay and the overall romantic vibes, this dress from Bdcoco is primed and ready to be a hit at a fall wedding. It has a maxi length to help you stay warmer even when temperatures drop, and the V-shaped neckline shows just a bit of skin, according to Amazon reviewers. This pick features short sleeves and a zipper closure, and because it has a flowy fit, many reviewers also mentioned wearing it as a maternity dress. Reviewers note that it’s a bit sheer on top so you might want to wear it with a slip underneath. When you’re ready to wash it, the manufacturer recommends hand-washing in cold water, then laying flat to dry.

While this wine color is a perfect fit for an autumn occasion, this dress comes in other colors and styles that would work well for different times of the year. It’s also worth mentioning that a lot of Amazon reviewers mentioned purchasing the white version to wear as a wedding dress at their own nuptials.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I ordered this dress for a November wedding and loved it! [...] It comes down pretty low in the front so I bought a sticky bra to wear with it. The trim down the front and around the waist shows your bare skin. I received lots of compliments and it was the perfect length to wear with heels.”

Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

7. A Form-Fitting Midi Dress With Long Sleeves

If you’re on the hunt for a long-sleeve wedding guest dress, this one from Verdusa is a great bet, plus it features a midi length that’s totally on-trend. The fitted dress is made from a combination of polyester and spandex, so it’ll retain its shape well, while offering some stretchiness to hug your curves. The V-neck, belted waist, and zipper closure are all design features you’ll surely love, too. And according to Amazon reviewers, it’s also machine washable.

Choose from a wide range of solid color options like purple, hot pink, royal blue, and black.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love the way the fabric feels and is so comfortable because there is enough stretch and not binding in areas. Using for a fall wedding! Love it!”

Available sizes: Large Plus to 5X-Large Plus

8. A Casual, Budget-Friendly Dress For A Spring Or Summer Wedding

Attending a wedding can be quite expensive, but luckily this dress from YESNO is not. The maxi-length dress is a solid choice for a springtime wedding thanks to its lovely floral pattern, its loose and flowy fit, and its short sleeves. And since the dress is made from 100% cotton, it’s remarkably lightweight and soft to boot. Oh, and how could I forget to mention the best thing about this pick? It has two side pockets!

The casual dress comes in a range of patterns and prints, some of which are super bold, others of which are more subdued. This pick is hand-wash only.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I’ve never taken the time to write a review about a piece of clothing before, but I had to share my thoughts on this dress. [...] I wore it to an outdoor wedding last week and it was perfect in the Southern summer heat. I got so many compliments and gave out the link to numerous people. It washed nicely and needed ironing, which I didn’t mind.”

Available sizes: X-Small to 3X-Large

9. A Sequin Party Dress

Get ready to dance the night away after an evening ceremony! This dress from IN’VOLAND is covered in sequins, ensuring that you’ll stand out in a crowd in the best of ways. The cocktail dress features a knee length, long sleeves, and a V-neckline that shows just a bit of skin. The dress is fully lined — a must in order to make a sequin dress comfortable. The manufacturer recommends washing it by hand.

This pick comes in a variety of different sequin colors ranging from red to gold to black, and in sleeved or sleeveless styles.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I am obsessing over this dress. If you need a dress for some fancy event, order this STAT. It is beyond perfect for the NYE wedding we will be attending this year. [...] There is a lining on the inside so you don’t feel any of the sequins. I couldn’t be more pleased with this purchase. I’m in between an 18 and a 20 normally. I went with the 3x for this but probably could have gotten away with the 2 if I wanted it more form fitting.”

Available sizes: 16 Plus to 32 Plus

10. A Maxi Dress With A Halter Neck

This dress from PRETTYGARDEN will work for a variety of wedding dress codes — it’ll feel more casual when paired with flats, but can easily become much dressier when worn with heels or some statement jewelry. The flowy, lightweight dress features a maxi length, a belted high waist, and a halter neckline (with a tie detail) that’s oh-so gorgeous. The dress is made from cotton, and reviewers on Amazon indicate it’s super soft. It’s lined so it’s not see-through at all, and it can be either hand or machine washed.

Choose from a variety of fun prints and solid colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Wore this to a wedding and got so many compliments! No one could believe I got it from Amazon super cute and super comfortable! Doesn’t wrinkle which is nice because I have to travel and fit it in a suitcase. The fit was perfect, and the price was even better! It also held up great, when I was done I threw it in the wash and it came out good as new!”