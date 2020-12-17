The 14 Best Gift Cards For Literally Everyone On Your List

When it comes to last-minute holiday gifting, gift cards are the ultimate eleventh-hour choice. After all, with most coming in digital form as well as physical plastic cards, you can press "send" on your present just moments before Christmas Eve and you’ll still technically get in before the bell.
Gift cards aren’t just a last-minute gift idea, though. They're a great way to ensure that everyone from your work wife to your bestie is able to shop for exactly what he or she wants this holiday season.
Perhaps you know she loves La Ligne, but aren't sure what size cashmere knit to buy her; maybe your friend loves technology, but you have no idea what they already own from Apple; maybe you’re looking for a practical grab-bag gift, giving that special someone an Amazon gift card to use on everything from groceries to lingerie.
No matter which way you slice it, gift cards are great idea this holiday season and beyond. Ahead, find the best ones you can give everyone on your list. (And you might even put a few on your own wish list, too.)
