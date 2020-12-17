The 14 Best Gift Cards For Literally Everyone On Your List

When it comes to last-minute holiday gifting, gift cards are the ultimate eleventh-hour choice. After all, with most coming in digital form as well as physical plastic cards, you can press "send" on your present just moments before Christmas Eve and you’ll still technically get in before the bell.

Gift cards aren’t just a last-minute gift idea, though. They're a great way to ensure that everyone from your work wife to your bestie is able to shop for exactly what he or she wants this holiday season.

Perhaps you know she loves La Ligne, but aren't sure what size cashmere knit to buy her; maybe your friend loves technology, but you have no idea what they already own from Apple; maybe you’re looking for a practical grab-bag gift, giving that special someone an Amazon gift card to use on everything from groceries to lingerie.

No matter which way you slice it, gift cards are great idea this holiday season and beyond. Ahead, find the best ones you can give everyone on your list. (And you might even put a few on your own wish list, too.)

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 For The One Who Loves Technology Gift Card Apple See on Apple Give the gift of an Apple card this season to shop everything including the new AirPods Max, laptops, HomePod Mini, and more.

2 For The One Who Lives In Cashmere Gift Card La Ligne See on La Ligne This is the brand for the friend who loves all things cozy, and is in the market for cashmere joggers or a luxe oversize knit.

3 For The One Who Loves One-Stop Shopping Gift Card Amazon See on Amazon Whether they need groceries, beauty products, tech items, or more, an Amazon gift card lets them shop for everything in one place — and, with Amazon Prime, whatever they buy may even ship before Christmas.

4 For The One Who Loves A Hunt Gift Card The Real Real See on The Real Real Not only is shopping secondhand a sustainable option, it’s also a great way for your friends to snag their most sought-after designer goods on the cheap.

5 For The One Who Loves Timeless Classics Gift Card J.Crew See on J.Crew Of-the-moment trends meet classic tailoring and materials in this beloved brand — so with a gift card to J.Crew, you’re really shopping for everything from a rainbow of cashmere to work-appropriate suiting.

6 For The One Who Loves A Good Deal Gift Card Uniqlo See on Uniqlo Love $89 cashmere? $49 puffers? Give the gift of a Uniqlo shopping spree, where they can grab everything on their wish list for a price that makes their wallets as happy as their closets.

7 For The One Who Loves Streaming Gift Card Netflix See on Netflix Sick of your mom telling you she can’t watch any of the movies you’ve been recommending? Here’s how you can make sure she can — and she’ll surely be hooked.

8 For The One Obsessed With Shoes Gift Card Brother Vellies See on Brother Vellies There’s nothing quite like the creations of Brother Vellies, from their sustainable production to their ethically sourced exotics. Whether you’re in the market for thigh-high boots or simple summer slides, Brother Vellies is a beautifully crafted go-to. Your friend will likely want to size them themselves, however, so it’s best to give them a gift card when it comes to shoes.

9 For The One Who Loves A Curated Shopping Experience Gift Card Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter One of the best things about Net-a-Porter is its curated selection, so it stands to reason that your giftee should be able to shop whatever it is their heart desires, rather than something you’ve deemed your own personal favorite.

10 For The One Whose Closet Needs A Boost Gift Card Shopbop See on Shopbop Shopbop's known for its huge selection of everything from jeans to lingerie — with a price spread no matter what your budget might be. Whether your special someone is in the market for the perfect white tee or a designer dress, a gift card will let them shop for whatever it is they’re looking for.

11 For The One Who Loves A Little Sparkle Gift Card Jane Taylor See on Jane Taylor For the special someone in your life who loves a little sparkle, Jane Taylor is the epitome of color. Let your loved one pick a one-of-a-kind piece that’s right for them by giving an IOU in the form of a gift card.

12 For The One Who Loves Beauty Gift Card Glossier See on Glossier Glossier has moved well beyond its humble Balm Dot Com roots (though its gloss is still a fan favorite), now offering everything from shimmer eyeshadow to body butter and more. Gift everyone from your co-worker to your mom a card from the beloved beauty and skincare brand, which has a little something for everyone.

13 For The One Who Loves Books Gift Card The Strand See on The Strand Giving your favorite book to a friend is one of the most thoughtful presents ever, but for the true bookworm who’s read everything under the sun and then some? Send them a card to their favorite small bookstore — after all, it’s never been more important to support local businesses.