10 Last-Minute Gifts That Will Ship In Time For The Holidays

Now that the holidays are fast approaching, it may be tough to ensure your gift orders make it in time. Since most people will rely on shipping this year, orders can be backed up for days and even weeks. Some brands only offer ground shipping, and others take a long time to process, leaving your holiday gift exchange in jeopardy. If this sounds like your current situation, you’re likely in need of some last-minute gifts that are still going to wow. After all, as long as you can get that shopping done in the nick of time, your friends and family can be none the wiser.

Ahead, find a last-minute gift guide that’s perfect for everyone on your list — and guaranteed to arrive in time for the holidays. You can shop something for your significant other, your best friend, your mom, and your pet alike. Or go virtual with online fitness, wine classes, and book club memberships you can purchase with the click of a button. Between online donations, monthly gifting, and guaranteed overnight shipping, you’re totally covered for all of your eleventh-hour needs.

Whether you’re in the market for a pair of shearling slippers or a dog rescue donation, this last-minute gift guide has got something for you and everyone on your list. Scroll down for the best 15 last-minute gifts with fast shipping or none required at all.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 For The Homebody Ugg Coquette Slipper Amazon $120 See on Amazon With free one-day shipping, you still have plenty of time to shop this pair of shearling slippers to keep everyone on your list toasty warm this Winter season — and then some. With a tough sole and an impossibly cozy lining, you’re going to want to keep them on morning, noon, and night.

2 For The One Who Likes to Feel at Home, Even Outside Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal Nordstrom $150 See on Nordstrom These shearling Birkenstocks are like a cloud for your toes, and they’re among the selection of gift items that Nordstrom still currently guarantees to arrive before Christmas Day.

3 For Your Furry Friends Cashmere Dog Sweater Canine Styles $200 See on Canine Styles Though your furry child (or that of a friend) might not necessarily realize that their gift hasn’t arrived in time to be boxed under the tree, you might as well make it happen if you can. Even at the last minute, you can shop this chic cashmere for dogs with guaranteed one business day shipping that’s sure to come in time.

4 For The Splurge-Worthy Friend Cirque Small Square Stacking Bands with Blue Sapphires Jane Taylor $990 See on Jane Taylor Though normally a custom made-to-order designer, Jane Taylor has a wide selection of ready-made gems in time for the holiday season. And, through the end of the year, they're offering 10% off everything with the code BYEBYE2020.

5 For The Sweet Tooth Holiday Cookies (Price Upon Request) Baked Ideas See on Baked Ideas Gift them something from your local bakery—or theirs. Especially during this pandemic, it’s more important than ever to support local. With custom designs that range from her favorite pair of shoes to his college sports team, they’re so pretty you might not even want to eat them — but they’re pretty delicious too.

6 For The Animal Lover Rescue Donations Muddy Paws See on Muddy Paws Donations are always needed in animal rescues, especially during a time in which more and more pet owners are forced to give up their beloved furry children to fosters and rescues due to financial reasons. Whether giving $25 for a bag of high-quality dog treats or $1,000 for behavioral support or long-term care, every dollar matters. To donate in someone else’s name is one of the best gifts you can share this holiday season — and it’s last-minute approved.

7 For The Bookworm Book of the Month Club The Strand $105 for 3 months fiction $105 See on The Strand For those friends who are always recommending what books you should be reading next (and always right…) why not gift them something to support their pastime? And with bookstores really struggling during the pandemic, there’s no better time to invest in small shops, like New York’s Strand. They offer book of the month club memberships in various durations and genres to ensure that there’s something for every type of bookworm.

8 For The Wine Lover Wine Events Ignoble Grapes See on Ignoble Grapes Though it started off as an in-person educational wine event company, it has since morphed into a virtual platform, hosting sommeliers, makers, and wine lovers from all over the world. Contact Ignoble Grapes for a custom wine party or sign up for one of their many pre-curated classes. It’s a great gift for one or a group of friends this holiday season.

9 For The Fitness Enthusiast Fitness Subscription ($15/month) Zazu $15 See on Zazu Zazu is a brand-new virtual fitness platform borne from the pandemic. In the live streaming and on-demand fitness program, each instructor donates proceeds from their class to a charity of their choice. In less than six months, they've already donated more than $10,000 to causes in need.

10 For The Royal Style Fan Superga Cotu Sneaker Nordstrom $65 See on Nordstrom Perhaps your friend won’t be channeling Princess Diana’s evening gown looks anytime soon, but she does love Kate Middleton’s understated denim outfits on the regular. Why not gift her a pair of Middleton’s classic white Supergas? And, when you shop from Nordstrom, they’re still guaranteed to arrive before Christmas.