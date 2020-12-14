10 Last-Minute Gifts That Will Ship In Time For The Holidays

Now that the holidays are fast approaching, it may be tough to ensure your gift orders make it in time. Since most people will rely on shipping this year, orders can be backed up for days and even weeks. Some brands only offer ground shipping, and others take a long time to process, leaving your holiday gift exchange in jeopardy. If this sounds like your current situation, you’re likely in need of some last-minute gifts that are still going to wow. After all, as long as you can get that shopping done in the nick of time, your friends and family can be none the wiser.
Ahead, find a last-minute gift guide that’s perfect for everyone on your list — and guaranteed to arrive in time for the holidays. You can shop something for your significant other, your best friend, your mom, and your pet alike. Or go virtual with online fitness, wine classes, and book club memberships you can purchase with the click of a button. Between online donations, monthly gifting, and guaranteed overnight shipping, you’re totally covered for all of your eleventh-hour needs.
Whether you’re in the market for a pair of shearling slippers or a dog rescue donation, this last-minute gift guide has got something for you and everyone on your list. Scroll down for the best 15 last-minute gifts with fast shipping or none required at all.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.