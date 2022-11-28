Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Gucci is undeniably one of the biggest, most easily-recognizable brands in the world. Founded in 1921, the Italian fashion house’s popularity rocketed in the late ‘40s, with the launch of its famed bamboo-handle bag. The innovative design caught the attention of Hollywood icons and, as a result, Ingrid Bergman soon carried a version in the 1954 film Viaggio in Italia. This appearance arguably sparked Tinseltown’s ardor for Gucci and its luxury bags, creating a ripple efect that has lasted generations.
Style icons like Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana were both fans of the label, each with a particular style they fancied. Princess Diana sported the bamboo handle tote, while Kennedy frequently reached for Gucci’s hobo style. The brand has since reintroduced new variations of both, which the reinvented styles subsequently becoming some of the most covetable within the Gucci’s offerings. Not overly trendy, the bags are well-made and designed with a standout detail, giving each bag a timeless quality.
“Gucci bags are exquisitely crafted with the utmost quality materials,” Landyn Tedrick, Fashionphile's Site Merchandising Specialist, told Bustle. “Although their prices may seem high to a new shopper of luxury goods, Gucci’s quality, reliability, and resale value make their handbags worth the investment.”
To that end, if you’ve been toying with the idea of treating yourself (or someone special) to a Gucci bag, but need help narrowing down the options, I’ve spotlighted some of the best styles on the market. Ahead, everything to know about the GG Marmont, Soho Disco, Attache, and more.