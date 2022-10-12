Appropriately, i-D dubbed it the “must-have accessory for the summer” — but the ardor for Gucci’s Attaché shoulder bag is still going strong into the fall.

After spotting the bag amongst the house’s expansive archives, Alessandro Michele said he was instantly inspired to give the Attaché new life. The bag — which he debuted at the star-studded Love Parade show in Los Angeles — is defined by a crescent shape, framed by Gucci’s signature Web Stripe and a metal ‘G’ clasp that opens and closes the ‘70s bohemian silhouette.

This defining ‘G’ hook, in combination with interchangeable straps that allow you to wear the bag in three different ways, makes it a mutable classic. Perch it on your shoulder, sport it crossbody, or carry it as a handbag. What’s more, the Attaché comes in medium and small sizes (I will never not appreciate options).

Celebrities love the roomy style. Olivia Wilde has rocked the dark red suede iteration, while Jennifer Lopez and Jodie Turner-Smith have both toted versions of the hobo bag in the brand’s ‘GG Supreme’ canvas. Other colorways were snapped on city streets — from London to Milan — throughout fashion month.

Keep scrolling to shop the versatile new ‘it’ bag of the season.

Photopix/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

