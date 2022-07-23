Finding the perfect swimsuit can sometimes feel like trying to find a lost diamond earring at the bottom of the ocean, especially if you’re on the hunt for one that is high-waisted. Luckily, your search is over. Ahead, you’ll find some of the best high-waisted swimsuits of the season. They offer medium to full coverage without compromising on style.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best High-Waisted Swimsuits

First, let’s talk coverage. While all the swimsuits on this list are high-waisted (meaning they hit at or above the belly button), cuts and silhouettes vary. High-cut leg openings typically create a cheekier silhouette, while those with low-cut openings offer more coverage across the butt and hips. If you’re looking for something that completely covers your booty, you may want to opt for swim shorts or skirts.

Next, consider whether you’re in the market for a matching two-piece set, or a standalone, high-waisted swimsuit bottom that can be paired with tops you already have in your swim bag. You’ll find both on this list, so it comes down to your personal wants and needs. If the swimsuit does include a top, consider whether or not you need adjustable or customizable straps, removable padding, or other supportive features.

Whatever vibe (and coverage) you’re after, you’re sure to find one that suits your personal style. Keep scrolling for a list of the best high-waisted swimsuits available on Amazon.

1 A Popular & Supportive High-Waisted Bikini At A Great Price Tempt Me Halter Ruched High Waist Bikini Amazon $29 See On Amazon With over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this high-waisted bikini is a total fan-favorite — and at under $30 for both the top and the bottom, you’re getting so much bang for your buck. The bottoms are cut low on the legs for good coverage across the hips and butt, and ruching adds some retro flair. That vintage vibe is mirrored in the top, which features subtle ruching and padded push-up cups. The top has a few adjustable features, too — including two ties in back (one at the halter neck and one along the ribcage), along with a second hook-and-eye closure, so you’ll get tons of support and definition, no matter your cup size. Helpful review: “Omg!! Fits well in all the right places! Beautiful and vibrant color!! I have gotten a million compliments on social [...] But seriously this is an absolute MUST for your summer beach wardrobe! I’m getting more colors!!” Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

2 This Flouncy, High-Waisted Swimsuit That Comes In The Prettiest Colors & Prints COCOSHIP High Waist Bikini Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon A bikini with as much coverage as a one-piece? Yes, please. This swimsuit has a full-coverage, high-waisted bottom with chic ruching in the front; and with over 9,000 five-star ratings, it has reviewers raving about the style, fit, and comfort. The top has an adjustable lace-up design in the back, adjustable straps, and removable padded cups, while the flouncy ruffle trim offers extra coverage. With 37 unique colors and prints to choose from — like polka dots, florals, gingham, and plenty of stripes — you’ll have a hard time picking just one to add to your cart. There’s another, extra-flouncy style in this listing, too. Helpful review: “Are you kidding me? This suit is amazing! It’s the best of a one piece and two piece combined. [...] I got a large and it fits perfectly. I LOVE that the bottoms come up so high and they’re thick without feeling weighted. The top is a perfect length and is fun and comfortable. [...] I may buy 10 more.” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

3 A High-Waisted Bikini With An Adorable Ruffle Top SPORLIKE Ruffle High Waist Bikini Amazon $37 See On Amazon Stylishly modest, this ribbed two-piece offers moderate coverage that doesn’t compromise on style. The high-waisted bottom sits comfortably above the belly button and covers the hips. The non-adjustable, pullover top features a deep V neckline, complete with playful ruffled sleeves and removable padding. Take your pick from 22 solid colors and prints on the bottoms, like palm print, tropical flowers, and leopard, and several iterations of the top — like this one with a knot detail in front, and this one with a decorative metal ring. Helpful review: “This bathing suits perfectly in all the right places! So comfortable and great support in the top. I love the fit of the bottoms too - a little cheeky but not too much! [...] I would feel comfortable wearing around family and taking my daughter to the beach!!:” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 This High-Waisted Bikini With Fun Tassel Trim COCOSHIP Mesh High Waist Tassel Trim Bikini Amazon $32 See On Amazon The bottoms included in this bikini fully cover your belly button (and then some), and offers full coverage across the butt. The fun, contrasting tassel trim along the adjustable triangle top (that comes with removable padding) will make you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation even if you’re just sunbathing at your local public pool, and the mesh accents around the waist and neckline aren’t just stylish, they’re also breathable. Plus, it comes in the cutest vacation-ready prints, like leopard, palm leaves, fruit, and the French Riviera-inspired nautical stripes pictured. Helpful review: “This swimsuit is all over social media so I was so excited to find it at this price! [...] The top is slightly padded so the cups hold their shape well. The bottom is fuller coverage than most of the swimsuits you see out these days - which I love. [...] The material is substantial - not too thin or spandex-y. It’s a great swimsuit for a great price.” Available sizes: 4 — 16

5 This Versatile 3-Piece Tankini Set With High-Waisted Boy Shorts Holipick Plus Size 3 Piece Tankini Swimsuit Amazon $43 See On Amazon This sporty three-piece tankini set is the definition of versatility. It includes a body-skimming, scoop-neck tank top with a keyhole cutout; a padded racerback sports bra-slash-swim top with adjustable straps; and a pair of full-coverage, stretchy boyshorts with an elastic waistband that offers gentle compression. Wear all three pieces together, ditch the shirt for a more traditional suit look, or mix and match with other pieces from your wardrobe. Plus it’s available in 27 colors and prints, like contrasting black-and-peach hibiscus, bright yellow sunflowers, and nautical navy stripes. Helpful review: “I love this suit! It fits great, hangs great, and seems to be pretty quality for the price! I was expecting something much less, but am very happy with it. I wear the "bra" and tank together with jean shorts too, doesn't look like a bathing suit when I arrange it like this, but when I put the bathing suit bottoms on, looks just like a suit! Not tight, I liked that. I sized up, as it seems that suits are always too tight, but I probably could have just ordered my size. Liked that it was a bit loose.” Available sizes: 12 Plus — 28 Plus

6 A High-Waisted Bikini Bottom With Sultry Cutouts COLO Strappy Sides High Waisted Bathing Suit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made of a slightly compressive fabric, these navel-grazing bottoms feature sultry, lacing-inspired criss-cross cutouts at the sides and a cut that’s just the right amount of cheeky. Since you’re only getting the bottom, it’s the perfect opportunity to mix and match with items you already have in your swimsuit drawer for a truly unique look. Helpful review: “[...] Not only is it good quality but it is also affordable and obviously so cute! I felt really comfortable at an event at the beach in these. They fit as expected and they really compliment my curves. I absolutely love the cut-out design on the sides. I definitely recommend these.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 This Cheeky High-Waisted Bikini With A Sleek One-Shoulder Top MOOSLOVER One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini Amazon $36 See On Amazon Hitting just below the belly button, the bottoms included with this bikini have high-cut leg openings that create a cheeky silhouette. The matching one-shoulder top has removable padding and a self-tie accent beneath the bust that creates a trendy sternum cutout. This fan-favorite bikini comes in a multitude of colors and prints, from pink and red leopard to blue gingham and groovy florals. Helpful review: “This bathing suit is so cute!!!! The material is nice, thick and NOT see through…and NOT cheap feeling! The fit is perfect. [...] Highly recommend buying!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 This High-Waisted Bikini Bottom With Retro-Chic Ruching Hilor High Waisted Bikini Bottom Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high-waisted bikini bottoms feature 360-degree ruching for a retro-chic vibe. Boasting moisture-wicking properties, this bottom sits high above the belly button and lower on the legs for maximum coverage across the belly and bum. Plus, the durable, silky-smooth fabric incorporates unique UVA- and UVB-blocking technology to keep you safe from the sun. Helpful review: “I was quite impressed with the quality of this swimsuit bottom. [...] The bottom fits wonderfully. [The] fit around the waist and legs is snug without being overly tight. I should be able to get the bottoms easily on or off even when they are wet. The material is thick and the ruching is just enough so as not to interfere with any top it is worn with. This is my third swimsuit item I have ordered through Hilor and I pleased with them all.” Available sizes: 6 — 22

9 This Plus-Size High-Waisted Swimsuit With Lace-Up Details Daci High Waisted Lace Up Bikini Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon This elaborate two-piece is anything but dull. The stretchy, high-waisted bottom that sits above the belly button features a shirred front panel, complemented by criss-cross accents on either side. That lacing detail is mirrored in the drawstring closure accenting the ruffled, off-the-shoulder top, completed with adjustable straps and removable padded cups for maximum customization. Choose from 13 eye-catching colors and prints, like lemon yellow and magenta. Helpful review: “I love that you get full coverage with the bottoms without it looking like you’re wearing diaper. It shows the right amount of skin. Definitely makes you feel confident in your own skin.” Available sizes: Large — 24 Plus

10 A High-Cut Swimsuit With On-Trend Cutouts NAFLEAP One Shoulder Bikini Set High Waisted Amazon $36 See On Amazon Make sure to put your phone on “do not disturb,” because once you put on this swimsuit you’ll never want to leave the beach. High-cut leg openings create a cheeky silhouette, while the high-waisted bottoms provide moderate coverage in the tummy area. The stylish one-shoulder, pullover top has removable padding and sultry cutouts in the front and back. The selection of colors and print is especially on-trend — think chic, muted olive green; color-blocked yellow; and sophisticated black. Helpful review: “Fit perfectly! Just as expected [...] it provided a lot of support. The material was soft and comfortable. Also looks exactly like the photos which is always a plus. Would recommend this two piece to anyone.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 A Pair Of High-Waisted Swim Shorts With Adjustable Side Ties Lecieldusoir High Waisted Swim Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something with even more coverage, I’ve got you covered (pun intended) with this pair of cute swim shorts. With an elastic waistband and square leg design, these shorts are guaranteed to stay put no matter how many waves come your way. An adjustable tie design on either side allows you to customize the length, while four-way stretch moves with your body. Made from a fast-drying fabric, these swim shorts also have UVA- and UVB-blocking technology to help protect your skin from the sun. Helpful review: “For me, these are a super easy, fuss-free choice for all day swimwear. When I'm going on the boat, in and out of the water, sitting, standing, swimming, walking- these swim bottoms kept my butt covered and were quite worry free.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Minimalist-Chic High-Waisted Bikini You’ll Have Forever MOSHENGQI High Wasited 2 Piece High Cut Swimsuits Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you like a simple, streamlined look, this sporty yet minimalist bikini fits the bill. This high-cut swimsuit shows some cheek, but it offers moderate coverage in front thanks to a high-waisted, elastic waistband that hits just at the belly button. The spaghetti-strap, scoop-neck top has a clasp closure and adjustable straps. You can’t go wrong with timeless, always-chic black, but if you’re feeling more playful, try a colorful print like pink tie-dye, green checkerboard, or pastel rainbow. Helpful review: “Wow! I am so pleasantly surprised with this suit! The quality and fit are great. [...] I got the red and I am in love! I have received so many compliments!.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 A Pair Of High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms With A Stay-In-Place Waistband Lands' End High Waisted Bikini Bottoms Amazon $42 See On Amazon This bikini bottom is made of chlorine-resistant, quick-drying fabric equipped with UV protection. This bottom hits just at the belly button, and the wide, smooth waistband and thin elastic on the leg openings means no pinching or digging. Offering moderate coverage, this bikini can be paired with any number of tops already in your closet. Helpful review: “The material of this Lands End swim suit bottom is excellent quality and I expect it will last a long time, the fit is perfect, not to restraining and holds everything in place. It has a nice thick waist band that stays in place. I'm very happy with this purchase and have already ordered another one.” Available sizes: 2 — 26 Plus

