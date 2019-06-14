Shopping for swimsuits can be a challenge, especially when you’re shopping online. But, if you're looking for the best swimsuits for women, I've got you covered. I've pored over the options out there and can tell you that the 16 bathing suits below are high-quality and worth every penny. Even better, they're all under $40.

So whether you're in the market for a full-coverage one piece or a cheeky high-waisted bikini, there's something here for you. From lace trim to ruched bottoms, all manners of style are represented below. Word to the wise: Nearly all of these swimsuits come in a lot of colors and patterns. So pay more attention to the design of the swimsuit than the color it comes in when scanning this list. If you're not sure if a baby pink bikini is quite your style, it might be available in 30 different colors.

Consider whether you want a two-piece or a one-piece swimsuit. If you can't make up your mind, maybe a monokini is the right choice for you. They offer all the simplicity of a one piece, with strategic cutouts that resemble your favorite bikini.

And, since most of these suits are at a pretty affordable price point (did I mention they're all under $40?), you might want to try out a few that catch your eye. But whether you're looking for one specific design or a bunch of options for the summer, you'll find the very best swimsuits for women, below.

1 A Fan-Favorite One-Piece With Mesh Details Tempt Me Women One-Piece High-Neck Monokini Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon 4.6 Stars, 20,000+ Reviews This high-neck monokini has won over thousands of Amazon fans, and for good reason. While this swimsuit gives you a lot of coverage, it's also designed with a mesh V-neck on the front and a keyhole back to reveal a little something. Not only is the bust built with a padded push-up bra for extra support, but the suit gathers right below the chest to hold your boobs secure even if you're swimming in rough waters or diving into a pool. But, if a padded bra isn't for you, the cups are easily removable. Available in 16 colors and patterns, and sizes ranging from extra-small to 20-plus, this swimsuit hits all the right marks. What fans say: "So amazing! I've been searching high and low for a great one piece! I have a larger bust area and I can never find anything supportive and cute! I love how supportive and flattering it is. Seems to be holding up well. I've worn it several times to the pool and waterpark. So happy I found this suit!" Available in sizes: X-Small - 20-Plus

2 A Retro High-Waisted Bikini In A Bunch Of Colors & Patterns CUPSHE Smocked Ruffled High-Waisted Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon 4.4 Stars, 4,000+ Reviews Available in 20 color-coordinated solids and prints, this is a two-piece swimsuit designed to be mixed and matched. The smocked top features a ruffled hem that'll move with the wind or the water, and the back has adjustable spaghetti straps for the perfect fit. The high-waisted bottoms give you a bit more coverage in the sun and won't slip down if a powerful wave hits you in the water. It also has soft cups for more support, but you can easily take out the padding if it's not for you. With over 4,000 Amazon reviewers weighing in, this popular two-piece bathing suit has earned a 4.4-star rating. What fans say: “Really cute bathing suit! This fits very true to size. The quality is also great for what you pay for. The top has good support as well...The bottoms are a bit cheeky but more on the full coverage side. I recommend!” Available in sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 A One Piece With A Plunging Neckline & Lace Detailing CUPSHE Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon 4.4 Stars, 11,000+ Reviews While the neckline of this one-piece is plunging, it's designed with two criss-crosses that keep your boobs secure if you're splashing around in the water. Delicate lace detailing runs along the neckline, and the bathing suit even has a built-in bra for extra support. In the back, two criss-cross straps come together at a clip you can easily fasten without worrying it'll come undone while you swim. And, the straps are completely adjustable to fit your torso. This suit comes in a bunch of classic neutrals and fun, brighter patterns for you to choose from. What fans say: "I never thought I’d order a swim suit online and like it, let alone love it as much as I do! The reviews don’t lie, it’s a great suit, and the first one piece that fit me well. It’s double lined, feels like a more expensive swim suit than what this sells for. I did go with a size up based on reviews (I’m 5’4, 115 and bought a medium) The green is gorgeous in person!! This suit has just the right amount of coverage while still having some fun, youthful flirtiness to it." Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

4 A Modern Two-Piece With A Sash Tie Waist Sovoyontee Plus-Size High-Waisted Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon 4.2 Stars, 5,000+ Reviews With a longline top and high-waisted bottoms, this two-piece suit is cute yet practical. The triangle top provides just enough comfortable coverage — opt for the style with wide halter straps if you want more support — with removable padded cups and a wide band. Their matching high-waisted bottoms are the real highlight with a sash waist, which you can wear as a classic waist belt or knot in a strappy crossover style. What fans say: “The color is bright and fun. The halter top is great, the straps are thick enough so that it doesn't hurt my neck & provides tons of support for ‘the girls’...High waisted but not overly so and they have just the right angle on the legs/hips to have good coverage, but shows enough skin to still look & feel like a million bucks!” Available in sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

5 A One-Piece Suit That Looks Boutique Hilor One Piece Crossover Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon 4.4 Stars, 9,000+ Reviews With thick crossover straps and a chic high neck, this swimsuit looks a lot more expensive than it is — and shoppers write that the quality is definitely on another level. The strappy panels are actually lined with invisible mesh so they feel comfortable and secure. There are removable cups tucked inside the mock halter top, and the bottoms are angled high through the leg to provide full coverage that doesn’t feel frumpy. What fans say: “The material is super thick and soft. Not sure how this is so inexpensive...Fits like a glove and the straps aren’t too big or loose. Also has great butt coverage and lower leg openings. Paired with a flowy kimono (also got the one i’m wearing on amazon) it’s my new go-to outfit for hanging out by the water.” Available in sizes: 4 — 16

6 A Supportive Bandeau Swimsuit With High-Waisted, Cheeky Bottoms Ruuhee Women's Bandeau Printed Swimsuit Amazon $27.99 $22.99 See On Amazon 4.1 Stars, 6,000+ Reviews While a lot of bandeaus slip down as the day wears on, this two-piece swimsuit isn't one of them. This bathing suit is made with elastic that helps both the bandeau top and the high-waisted bottoms stay in place. Fair warning, the bottoms of this bathing suit are on the cheeky side. But, reviewers don't seem to mind. And, if this faux-snakeskin gray color isn't your style, you can get it in a leopard print, a cheetah print, and a bunch of classic colors and non-animal-themed patterns. But don't take my word for it: Hundreds of fans have written reviews on Amazon saying this bathing suit is "totally worth it." What fans say: "Home run buying this suit! It is extremely flattering and hits in all the right places... It is a cheeky suit, but not as cheeky as some others I’ve seen and purchased, I feel this is as modest as cheeky suits can be! I love that it hits right below my belly button with no bunching. Love it!" Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

7 A Scalloped Two-Piece Swimsuit With A Cross-Back Design Dearlove Women's Plus-Size High-Waisted Bikini Amazon $25.99 See On Amazon 4.2 Stars, 1,000+ Reviews This quick-dry bikini is made with a nylon and spandex fabric blend that helps it stay in place — no matter what. It also has a bunch of subtle design elements, like the scalloping along the neckline and the cinched fabric that gathers at your cleavage. The bottoms are ruched for added texture, and the top has a criss-cross back for extra support. The top does come with a built-in bra padding, but this is removable if you find it uncomfortable or impractical. This suit comes in the classic black color pictured above, as well as a colorful mermaid print if you want to have a little fun with your style. What fans say: "This swimsuit is absolutely perfect. Nothing too crazy just a black high waisted bikini, but it first perfectly (I usually wear 2x-3x). I purchased a 3x and it fits perfect without being to loose or too snug. I wish it had more colors I’d buy them all!! 100% would recommend." Available in sizes: Medium - XXX-Large

8 This Seriously Pretty Peplum Tankini You’ll Want To Wear As A Top Tutorutor High Waisted Floral Peplum Tankini Amazon $33 See On Amazon 4.3 Stars, 3,000+ Reviews It’s hard to believe its thoroughly cute top is a swimsuit. The pretty peplum tank has bustier-inspired cups with ruffled trim for a sweet look that belies its functional build: there are sturdy push-up cups inside (but you can always remove them if you change your mind) and the racerback straps are both adjustable and promise to never slip down. The matching high-waisted bottoms tuck under the top and are completely lined with full coverage that flirts with cheeky style in a low angled leg. What fans say: “This bathing suit gives me life...It is the perfect combination of sexy, classy, supportive, cute and functional. Don’t let this sit in your cart. Just go ahead and buy this so you can rock it tf out!” Available in sizes: Large — 4X-Large

9 A Secure One-Piece That Competitive Swimmers Love Speedo One Piece Super Pro Swimsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon 4.3 Stars, 3,000+ Reviews Competitive swimmers love this conservative one-piece swimsuit. Not only is it chlorine-resistant (perfect for long days in the pool!), but it's also fully lined to give you extra compression and ensure no bit of the swimsuit is see-through. This swimsuit has an open racerback that shows off a bit of skin with thick straps that support every stroke and a high-cut leg for athletic mobility. Swimmers love this one, with several noting that this swimsuit is a seriously affordable price for a top-tier swimming brand. Bear in mind: competitive suits run small by design, so if you understandably want it for those sporty good looks, remember to size up. What fans say: “This suit is awesome. Can't get a competitive suit better than Speedo. To reviews that say it's far too small--measure correctly and expect it to be tight because it is a competitive suit. Swimmers know suits need to be tight to reduce drag.” Available in sizes: 26 — 38

10 A Sleek One-Shouldered Monokini In The Juiciest Colors SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout Monokini Amazon $25 See On Amazon 3.9 Stars, 4,000+ Reviews This one-piece swimsuit relies on angular lines to create a suit that’s fresh and fun. The sporty one-shouldered top has a sharp cutout with tonal colorblocking in vacation-worthy hues that enhance those lines. There are removable soft foam cups inside the bust and their full-coverage bottoms come lined. It’s contemporary and playful yet secure enough for a day in the waves. What fans say: “Love love love this suit. Great quality for what you pay...sexy, while covering the important stuff! The bra pads are weird and lumpy so I just removed but the material feels pretty soft and isn't see through!” Available in sizes: Small — X-Large

11 A Waterproof Swim Dress With Boy Shorts Underneath Lalagen Women's Halter Swim Dress Amazon $24.99 See On Amazon 4.3 Stars, 5,000+ Reviews For a slightly different look than a bikini or a one-piece, this swim dress gives you tons of coverage and could double as clothing if you head to lunch straight from the beach. The swimsuit has a halter top as well as two straps that clip together in the back for extra security. Even better, it comes with a matching set of boy shorts underneath so you won't have to worry about any wind blowing your dress up. It comes in six jewel-tone colors that reviewers love. What fans say: "LOVE this suit! As a bigger girl I always struggle to find a decent swim suit for my curves, larger chest, and larger thighs and I have found the perfect one! Very flattering fit. I am 245lb 5ft5in and I ordered an XXL, usually I am an XL but I ordered a size up and I'm glad I did because it fits nicely. I want all the colors!" Available in sizes: X-Large - XXX-Large

12 A High-Low Swimsuit That Comes In Tons Of Bright Colors Dixperfect Women's Retro High-Low One-Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $25.99 See On Amazon 4 Stars, 4,000+ Reviews This high-low swimsuit gives you all the coverage you'd need in the front while revealing your backside with a low scoop back. Available in a bunch of colors and fun prints, you can pick up a few suits that match your style. Even better, reviewers say that this one-piece swimsuit is great for people who are different sizes in the top and bottom (aren't we all?), because it's made with spandex for extra give where you need it. For the price, you wouldn't expect such a great swimsuit. It's even lined so there is no chance it'll look sheer when you wear it to the beach. What fans say: "It's perfect! I kept reading rave reviews and was scared to take the jump because most one piece suits don't fit me the same since I have a M/L top and a full XL bottom. The contrast makes it difficult to find anything that connects top to bottom (jumpsuits, overalls, swim suits etc.) But I'm pleasantly surprised!" Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

13 A Floral Swimsuit With A Shirred Bodice & High-Waisted Bottoms Aleumdr Bandeau High Waisted Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon 4 Stars, 3,000+ Reviews With a shirred bodice and two ruffled straps, this floral bikini has a vibe. The high-waisted bottoms are fuller coverage, so your bum will be safe from any sunburns. This design is even available in strapless versions if you'd rather avoid those tricky tan lines. There's a little bit of padding built into the top, but you can easily remove it if it's not for you. And, because it's made of polyester and spandex, this swimsuit will dry quickly once you're out of the water. What fans say: “Buying swimsuits for me is usually a seemingly endless process of trying on and rejecting almost everything for one reason or another...lo and behold, not only did it fit perfectly, but the material is amazingly thick, perfectly stretchy in all the right places, and it shows real quality in workmanship.” Available in sizes: Small — X-Large

14 A One-Shoulder Swimsuit With A Ruffle Design Hilor Women's One-Shoulder Asymmetric Ruffled Monokini Amazon $56 $29.99 See On Amazon 4.6 Stars, 9,000+ Reviews This one-shoulder swimsuit has hundreds of fans on Amazon. Not only do they love the ruffle trim, but they find the subtle ruching along the bodice to be comfortable and cute. But if ruffles aren't your style, this bathing suit also comes in a version with a classic one-shoulder strap and no trim. This swimsuit is designed with removable padding inside to give you additional support where you need it, but many reviewers report that they took it out. The material is a fully lined nylon and spandex blend, so this swimsuit is not the least bit sheer, and will dry quickly when wet. It comes in 18 colors and one unique pattern. What fans say: "I NEVER write Amazon reviews. Never once. But this suit is so cute and super flattering I feel the need to let everyone know it! I did size up like other reviews recommended but only about 1 size and it fits perfect." Available in sizes: 6 - 16

15 A Two Piece Suit That Looks Like Summery Streetwear B2prity Flounce Tankini Amazon $28 See On Amazon 4.3 Stars, 5,000+ Reviews You’re fully covered in playful fashion with this ruffled tankini swimsuit. The tiered tank top hides a shelf bra with removable cups and adjustable spaghetti straps — but it looks like a camisole you could easily wear to a casual lunch. It’s pretty and it’s practical: the top pairs with high-waisted boyshort bottoms that have a wide elastic yoga-style band for comfort that stays in place if you plan to move around a lot. (In fact, some shoppers sized up to wear it as an outfit. Consider this your permission slip.) What fans say: “Ordering a bathing suit online can be scary. After reading other reviews on this suit, I took the plunge and bought one. I. AM. OBSESSED. I am now buying more in various colors because this is my favorite swimsuit...fits like it should, and makes me feel confident. The top could have a little more support, but I think it still makes me look great. Love this bathing suit! Definitely would recommend to anyone.” Available in sizes: Large — XX-Large

16 A Minimalist Monokini That’s The Best Of Both Worlds Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Monokini Amazon $27 See On Amazon 4.2 Stars, 10,000+ Reviews For the playfulness of a bikini with a one-piece suit’s security, look no further than this monokini. It reveals a peek of stomach while staying totally wave-proof. The back is surprisingly adjustable with spaghetti straps you can shorten and an open lace-up panel between the shoulder blades. It comes with removable cups and is fully lined from top to cheeky bottom. What fans say: “I like this so much more than I thought I would. It’s so different from what I normally get (usually get bikinis) and I am so glad I bought this...Besides that it’s super comfy, seems thick, the color is great.” Available in sizes: Small — X-Large

17 A One-Shouldered Bikini That’s Subtly Glam MOOSLOVER One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini Amazon $32 See On Amazon 4.3 Stars, 1,000+ Reviews Streamlined without being sporty, this two-piece suit has clean lines and comfortable coverage with a hint of high style. The one-shouldered tank style top has a subtle flourish at the waist with its sash-tie band — and, of course, optional pads. Meanwhile, its high-waisted bottoms are full-coverage through the hip but taper to a cheeky cut in the back. Both are fully lined for not a hint of show-through. What fans say: “Cute, quality suit...The top definitely feels supportive, which I can appreciate as someone with a bigger chest! The fabric is very soft, feels high quality, and is thick, so it does not stretch too much (just something to keep in mind). The size chart was very helpful with sizing.” Available in sizes: Small — X-Large

18 This Wrap Bikini With *Rave* Reviews RUUHEE Criss Cross High Waisted Two-Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $25 See On Amazon 4 Stars, 11,000+ Reviews Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers gave this two-piece suit a five-star rating for its gorgeous top and supernaturally good fit. The spaghetti strap top is solidly anchored with a wide band which creates a secure base to tie the crossover wrap front. (Just note that the chest padding is stitched in place, so it won’t shift in the wash.) The full-coverage bottoms have a retro high waisted fit with subtle ruching that mimics the lines of the top, and it’s all fully lined so even the lighter shades promise to be opaque. What fans say: “I honestly can’t believe this bathing suit is from Amazon. It feels like a high quality suit. Thick material. Snug fit in the waist...Once the tie is tied in the back, it feels super secure.” Available in sizes: Small — X-Large

19 This Utterly Instagrammable One-Piece Suit CUPSHE Cutout Twist One-Piece Suit Amazon $30 See On Amazon 4.1 Stars, 5,000+ Reviews This playful swimsuit adds a lot of cute details to the security and sun protection of a one-piece style. High-waisted bottoms rise to a half-moon cutout over the ribs for a flash of skin while offering fuller coverage on the sides, and a flirty twist-front top with two points of adjustment. There are ties at the halter neck plus a corset lace-up back, and you can even ditch the included padded cups if they’re not your thing. It adds up to a really pretty suit you can throw on and go — and all those details will make for great for vacation photos. What fans say: “I’m obsessed with this suit. I’m small chested but I have a butt. This suit feels so comfortable...The vintage cut and style is what first drew me to it, but I was pleased with the great selection of different color and patterns for all!” Available in sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 This Fabulously Sunny Suit With A Sash Wrap Waist CUPSHE Wrap Colorblock Sash Tie One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon 4.1 Stars, 5,000+ Reviews If you like the extra sun protection or coverage of a one-piece suit but still want something goddess-like, try this one-piece that exudes classic Hollywood. Its wrap top dips low in the front and back without revealing everything and secures at the impossibly chic sash-tie waist. There’s a shelf bra tucked inside with removable foam cups that provide support without compromising the plunging wrap style, and bottoms have a cheeky profile with high-cut legs to balance out the top. What fans say: “I wasn’t expecting this level of perfection!! This is now my new favorite suit. The greens and white are beautiful, it sits perfectly on my hips and waist, the straps are the perfect length. The tie isn’t really a tie so it won’t come loose while swimming. It’s just a little bit cheeky but covers enough...The material is a good thickness and soft. I’m so so happy.” Available in sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 A Showstopping One-Piece Swimsuit You Can Wear In Seemingly Infinite Ways SweatyRocks Criss Cross Tie Front Deep V Open Back Swimsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon 4.3 Stars, 3,000+ Reviews It looks intense, but this high-octane swimsuit is actually quite secure. It’s built like one of those “infinity dresses” with two ultra-long straps that allow you to create a number of different styles from dramatic to dainty. Inside the plunge front houses two foam cups for a little added coverage on its daring top, and it’s all fully lined so it won’t feel remotely flimsy. One shopper admitted to interesting tan lines, but added that the Kardashian-level impact was definitely worth it. What fans say: “Because of the design it's very customizable to shape and size and could easily fit someone much taller than me or someone with a long torso...The colors are vibrant and the material feels like excellent quality. I got a handful of bathing suits to try and this one by far was the most stunning and well made.” Available in sizes: X-Small — X-Large

22 A Cabana-Ready Ruffled Swimsuit Reviewers Can’t Stop Praising CUPSHE Ruffled V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon 4.6 Stars, 8,000+ Reviews With a nearly-perfect star average from over 8,000 reviews, it’s safe to say that CUPSHE’s ruffled one-piece swimsuit is likely to become a favorite if you opt for this style. It’s sweet but not saccharine with a deep V-neck framed by a wide ruffle. An open back meets in the middle to delicately lace up and creates a lightly adjustable fit, while the bottom half is cheeky with ruching across the stomach that shoppers raved about. It all comes fully lined with optional cups for those who prefer them — or don’t. What fans say: “Worth every penny, and honestly way cheaper than you’ll find in any store...I feel like a million bucks in this thing. Great quality, adjustable back to pull the top a smidge tighter (or let out), and the pleating on the tummy is just a fabulous plus.” Available in sizes: X-Small — XX-Large