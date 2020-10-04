Hiking is one of the best ways to explore the great outdoors, and the right footwear can help you do so safely and comfortably. You can even find a solid pair of boots on a budget. The best hiking boots under $100 are heavy-duty enough to suit your terrain yet light enough not to weigh you down, and have the cut you want for your desired level of support. A non-slip rubber sole is also key for stable trekking.

Your boot’s upper material should suit the kind of environment you’ll be hiking in. Synthetics, like nylon, are easy to break in and are lightweight and quick-drying — but they’re not usually waterproof unless they are treated with a special coating that protects them against water. A split-grain leather boot uses part-leather and part-synthetics for a mostly waterproof boot that is more breathable and durable than synthetic styles. Full-grain leather boots are worth the extra weight for avid hikers needing support on uneven, potentially rougher terrain; plus, these boots are very durable. Leather is water-resistant, though not always completely waterproof. Many leather boots have been designed and treated to keep your feet dry. No matter which boot material you choose, a slip-resistant rubber sole is best for traction on a hike.

Boots range from low-cut to high-cut with increasing ankle support as the shoe’s shaft gets higher; choose a lightweight lower cut for more casual hikes on well-kept terrain and mid-rise to high-rise hiking boots for improved balance on more adventurous hikes.

You'll be ready to hike for miles wearing any of the shoes below. Each of these six best hiking boots under $100 is highly rated on Amazon, including several picks with thousands of reviews.

1. A Solid Pair Of Waterproof Hiking Boots

Weight: 1.5 pounds

Take these waterproof hiking boots on your next trek for a secure and dry fit mile after mile. And with an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon and more than 4,500 reviews, shoppers commented these mid-cut boots are super comfortable right out of the box.

The full-grain leather and suede construction of these boots completely resists water, and they have a durable mesh tongue for added breathability. The insoles are cushioned for long-term comfort. Grooves for traction in the non-slip rubber sole also ensure sturdy steps on your hike.

The classic camel-brown hue of this pair looks stylish, but they're also available in more than a half-dozen colors, including gray and navy. They come in wide sizes.

A helpful review: “These boots were just what I was looking for. Great fit, warm and waterproof. I've walked for miles in them through mud, shallow creeks and rough terrain-no blisters, rubs or wet feet. I could wear them all day!”

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (wide sizes available)

2. These Insulated Hiking Boots For Snowy Trails

Weight: N/A

If you're hiking where there might be snow, stay warm in these insulated hiking boots. Their synthetic construction is designed to keep feet warm in subfreezing temperatures up to -13 degrees Fahrenheit, plus they are waterproof.

These boots have rubber soles with deep grooves and extra-high rubber toe caps for a strong grip on rocky terrain, and the high cut on the boots will keep you stable with added ankle support, too. Inside the boot, a mesh lining wicks away moisture and an EVA midsole provides cushioned comfort.

Choose from five colors, including off-white and gray, in these highly rated boots with over 1,000 reviews.

A helpful review: “Bought these for cold weather hiking and unexpectedly ended up in Rocky Mountain National Park at 9500ft elevation in 2+ feet of snow. With my nice thick wool socks these shoes kept my feet 100% warm. And I’m a cold person on a hot day. They fit great, the ankle support is fantastic, and the grip is amazing. They saved me from busting my clumsy butt on slippery rocks and trails more than once. They’re bulky but 100% worth it. Also 100% waterproof. I LOVE these boots."

Available sizes: 6 — 11

3. These Full-Grain Leather Workhorses

Weight: 1.9 pounds

For stylish hiking boots that function as well as they look, this Timberland pair is for you. They're made of full-grain leather, so they're totally waterproof, and they have shock-absorbing cushioning inside the boots; plus, their deep brown color and neutral design complement any hiking outfit.

A padded collar and tongue make the boots extra comfortable, and grooved rubber outsoles are tested for sturdiness in rugged outdoor terrain. Plus, the hardware is rustproof. These mid-cut boots are highly rated with over 2,000 reviews, and they fit the bill for one shopper who commented they "needed a comfy shoe that could withstand rain and snow and look cute and fashionable." They come in brown or dark brown, as well as wide sizes.

A helpful review: “Needed some new hiking boots with an upcoming trip to Utah and Arizona planned. Luckily got to try these out on a kayaking/camping trip before hand, and I can’t say enough good things. [...] Even with thick wool socks, they fit perfectly. I wore these for 3 days straight because they were the only shoes I brought with me, and not 1 blister or bit of discomfort. They protected my feet from branches when searching for fire wood and the kept me feet dry while launching out kayak. Plus I think they’re super cute!”

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (wide sizes available)

4. A Pair Of Breathable Hiking Boots

Weight: 1.1 pounds

Here's a pair of breathable hiking boots that will keep you comfortable while exploring drier and warmer climates. These split-grain leather boots are made of nubuck leather with many mesh panels for better airflow. The padded footbed and cushioning at the high-cut ankle make for a comfortable and secure fit; they also help with shock absorption.

These boots have rubber outsoles that offer hikers a good grip even on slick rock trails, plus they're available in wide sizes. And though they're designed for hikes on warm days, reviewers report they're comfortable hiking boots on snowy trails, too.

A helpful review: “I bought this shoe for hiking in Yellowstone. Even though I knew better I wore these hiking without properly [breaking] them in. These boots are fantastic. I walked/hiked a minimum of 8 miles a day, sometimes up and down hills. I have bad feet that often burn and are painful. Not once did I have one bit of burning or pain while wearing these. The ankle support is fantastic. I can’t say enough positive things about these shoes. There was snow and ice on the ground a few days - no problems! I highly recommend them.”

Available sizes: 6.5 — 10.5 (wide sizes available)

5. These Cute Hiking Boots With Pink Accents

Weight: 2.6 pounds

These stylish hiking boots have a sportier look with pink accents on split-grain leather construction made of suede leather, with some breathable mesh accents. They have rubber soles and removable cushioning in the insole and at the ankle, as well as a shock-absorbent midsole. These boots are coated with a waterproof membrane so you can confidently wear them in rain and snow, plus they come in wide sizes.

You can also choose these mid-cut boots in teal or brown, and they come with two additional pairs of non-slip shoelaces.

A helpful review: “I'm so happy with these hiking boots! I have wide feet compounded with bunions. I refuse to slow down however, and when I was finding I needed some waterproof hiking boots I decided to choose these because they ticked all the boxes and came in a wide fit. [...] They fit well and I usually have to try on five or six brands of shoes to select something that doesn't hurt my feet! And plus they are cute to boot.”

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (wide sizes available)

6. A Pair Of Lightweight Hiking Shoes

Weight: 1.2 pounds

For more casual hiking, consider these lightweight hiking shoes. They're low-cut boots with high-performing rubber outsoles and synthetic construction that is vegan-friendly and tested on trails with mud, dirt, sand, and rock. The heel is designed to provide added stability when making descents or sharp turns on a trail, and the flexible, shock-absorbing midsole allows more agility.

They come in wide sizes and you can choose from six colors, including black, aqua, and orange.

A helpful review: “BUY NO OTHER SHOES! I bought these since I needed new OCR shoes...and I broke them in by hiking around Iceland for ten days. They are so comfortable, durable, and handled some intense climbs.”