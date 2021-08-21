If you love spending time in the outdoors, then you know that having the right gear can make your experience so much better. The best hiking leggings are made from durable fabric blends that are stretchy and resistant to snagging and tears, and have the added features you need for the weather and terrain where you plan to hike.

The first thing you’ll want to consider when purchasing a pair of leggings for hiking is the fabric. Steer clear of cotton blends, which can absorb water and sweat, causing discomfort in hot or rainy conditions. Instead, look for leggings made with nylon or polyester, which can be lightweight, water-resistant, and durable. Nylon (also known as polyamide) tends to be more durable, while polyester is more water-resistant, so think about which qualities are most important to you. Some hiking leggings are made from fabric blends that include both nylon and polyester, which give you the best of both worlds. Polyester and nylon fabrics will also provide some degree of UPF protection, which is great if you’re hiking somewhere particularly sunny.

Next, consider when and where you’ll be hiking. For warm-weather hikes where you might have to ford a shallow river (it happens!) or get caught in a thunderstorm, look for lightweight leggings that are water-resistant. If you’re going to be hiking in the fall or winter, wearing fleece or merino wool fabrics is a great way to help regulate your body temperature. If you plan to rock climb or scramble in your hiking leggings, you’ll want to ensure that they’re made from a durable fabric with a high percentage of nylon so they won’t snag on rough surfaces.

Finally, think about the added features you’ll want. I always look for hiking leggings with pockets so I can keep my phone, snacks, lip balm, and other small items easily accessible. Depending on how much stuff you tend to hike with, a hidden waistband pocket might be fine, or you may want to look for leggings with larger zippered pockets. Gear loops, reinforced knees, and drawstring waistbands can also be nice features to have.

Whether you’re a beginner hiker or a seasoned outdoor adventurer, you’re sure to find a pair of leggings — or two — on this list that you love. Keep reading to learn more about the best hiking leggings you can buy on Amazon, from lightweight base layers to durable technical leggings.

1 A Pair Of All-Around Hiking Leggings From A Classic Outdoor Brand Eddie Bauer High Rise Trail Tight Amazon $63 See On Amazon Eddie Bauer’s high-rise trail tight is a great pick for most people, since it has all the basic features you’d want in a pair of hiking leggings, plus a few nice-to-have extras. The fabric is a durable polyester and spandex blend with UPF 50+ protection from the sun’s rays, and there are mesh details on the legs to help promote ventilation. The zippered side pockets are big enough to hold a smartphone and a few other essential items, and the wide, high-rise waistband is comfortable and won’t roll down while you hike. One fan raved: “I wore these while hiking last week and they were amazing. They did not slide down, the waistband did not roll down when I saw down and they were super comfortable. It was in the high twenties in the morning when I was hiking and they were warm enough, yet they were not too warm later in the day as the temps rose to 67.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

2 Some Weather-Resistant Hiking Tights For Less Than $40 BALEAF Water-Resistant Hiking Tights Amazon $36 See On Amazon These budget-friendly hiking leggings are made from a water-resistant blend of polyester and spandex, and they’re lined with soft fleece that will help keep you warm in cool, windy conditions as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. They have two large side pockets as well as a small zippered pocket on the back of the waistband that’s perfect for keeping things like car keys and cash secure. One fan raved: “I had been looking for months for a pair of good quality water repellent hiking leggings that fit comfortably. I am really impressed with these leggings - they are a great fit, look fabulous and have useful pockets. Would definitely buy again.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 A Pair Of $25 Leggings With Thousands Of Fans On Amazon BALEAF Hiking Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of cheap hiking leggings with high-performance features, you’ve found them. These are made from a blend of polyester, spandex, and cotton, so while they’re not the best for highly variable climates or especially rugged terrain, they are a great pick for casual hiking in moderate temperatures, especially since they’re just $25. They have two roomy side pockets, a hidden pocket in the waistband, and are backed by thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. One fan raved: “These are great leggings for the price and I've been recommending them to all of my friends! I've worn them both lounging around the house and hiking at state parks... They're great for both! I'd definitely recommend them. I'll probably be ordering them again.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

4 These Sun-Protective Leggings You Can Swim In Ubestyle UPF 50+ High Waist Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon It’s helpful to have a pair of leggings you can swim in if you tend to hike around beaches, lakes, or waterfalls in the summer. These have UPF 50+ protection, so they’ll keep your legs shielded from the sun’s rays, and the quick-drying nylon and spandex blend fabric is not only durable — it’s also designed for swimming. There are flat-locked seams throughout to help prevent chafing, as well as a hidden pocket in the waistband for small items. One reviewer raved: “Loved these pants. I am a size 8 and ordered the large. I used these to go on a hike to a water fall up on the mountains. The water was super cold but the pants provided a good layer of warmth. They dried very quickly. I highly recommend it” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 The Climber-Approved Technical Leggings Arc'teryx Oriel Legging Amazon $89 See On Amazon These technical leggings from popular climbing and outdoor brand Arc’teryx are perfect for hiking, climbing and backpacking. Since they’re designed specifically for climbing, they’re made from a blend of nylon and elastane that’s resistant to snags and abrasions from harsh rock surfaces, but they’re still comfortable enough to sleep in on a backpacking trip. They have two wide pockets, one on each thigh, that don’t have zippered closures, so you can easily access your essentials whether you’re on the trail or on the wall. One fan raved: “I loved these leggings. I got them mainly for sun protection as I was going to backpack on the Teton Crest Trail so I wanted them to be sun protection but also to keep me cool. They did what I wanted! Dried super fast from sweat and rain. Kept the wind, sun and dirt off my legs.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 A Pair Of Hiking Tights With Mesh Panels For Breathability Columbia Titan Ultra Tight Amazon $53 See On Amazon These leggings for hiking are made from a moisture-wicking fabric that’s 88% nylon blended with elastane to provide four-way stretch, so they can stand up to rugged conditions but still offer ample freedom of movement. The mesh panels on the legs enhance breathability, so these are a solid choice for warm-weather hikes, and there are two side pockets as well as a zippered pocket on the back of the waistband. The wide, comfortable waistband features an inner drawstring so you can adjust the fit, and there’s a small reflective logo on one leg. One fan raved: “I have been using them for hiking and they were very confortable. Been looking for other colors.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 Some North Face Leggings With Zippered Pockets The North Face Paramount High Rise Tight Amazon $79 See On Amazon These North Face leggings were designed for the trail, so you can wear them on just about any hike. They’re made from a quick-drying blend of nylon, polyester, and elastane, so they’re super stretchy but won’t get destroyed if you end up having to climb or scramble in them. These leggings have four large pockets with zippered closures to keep your belongings secure, and a wide, comfortable waistband that lays flat and won’t roll or slide down while you hike. One fan raved: “I love these pants! I took them on a walking holiday and they’re thick enough to keep out thorns and nettle but not too hot when the weather warms up. They can dress up for town, as well. Perfect for travel and hiking.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 A Two-Pack Of Basic Black Hiking Tights ODODOS Dual Pocket Leggings Amazon $48 See On Amazon These black hiking leggings are sold in a pack of two, so they’re perfect for taking along on adventure-filled trips when you don’t want to fuss over your hiking outfits. They’re made from a polyester and spandex blend that’s lightweight, stretchy, and durable enough for most hikers. The two side pockets are big enough to hold a smartphone, and each one has a smaller exterior zippered pocket for keeping important items secure. The wide, high-rise waistband has an interior drawstring, and these leggings are backed by thousands on fans on Amazon. One fan raved: “These pants are perfect for working out, hiking, going to an amusement park, or doing any other activity where you want to be comfortable, supported, and have secure pockets. I absolutely love them and I plan to buy more.” Available options: 46

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

9 These Merino Wool Leggings For Cold Weather Hikes Wooly Clothing Merino Wool Legging Amazon $90 See On Amazon These merino wool leggings can be worn as a base layer, but they’re also thick enough to wear on their own during fall or early winter hikes. They have a low-rise waistband that lays flat, and are made from 95% merino wool blended with a touch of elastane for added stretch and durability. Like most merino wool products, they’re odor-resistant, which makes them a particularly good choice for backpacking trips. Note that these leggings don’t have pockets. One fan raved: “...wore these as my exclusive day-hiking pants for a four-day, 60-mile hike through the Georgia mountains over the past few days. They were warm, they dried fast (sweat and rain), and most of all, they maintained their freshness [...] They are not itchy at all. LOVE THEM!” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 A Pair Of Compression Leggings With A Warm, Brushed Lining Under Armour Cold Gear Compression Leggings Amazon $38 See On Amazon These compression leggings are designed for cooler temperatures, making them a great choice for trail running and winter hiking. The double-layered fabric is a polyester blend with a soft lining that will help keep you warm without overheating. While these leggings don’t have pockets, they are a perfect pick for anyone who likes the added support of compression fabrics and tends to hike in cold weather. One fan raved: “My only reason for buying these was to wear under hiking pants in a really cold climate. They did do a very good job at keeping my legs warm. The soft interior felt good against my skin. I have since washed and dried them several times and they have not frayed or shrink or feel weird.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

11 A Pair Of Trekking Tights With A Gear Loop Fjallraven Abisko Trekking Tight Amazon $175 See On Amazon These trekking tights are not only stylish but also have a ton of features that make them a great upgrade pick for hikers. They’re made from a blend of polyester, nylon, polyamide, and elastane, so they’re very durable while still being stretchy enough to still feel like leggings. They have reinforced panels on the knees and rear which both protects the fabric from snagging and makes it more comfortable to sit on damp rocks or ground, and they’re sewn with flat-lock seams to prevent chafing. There are three pockets, including a security pocket on the waistband, as well as a handy gear loop. One fan raved: “Comfortable fit. Waistband stays put, especially with the internal drawstring. I wore these for three days hiking around Grand Canyon and Arches. Surprisingly breathable and not a snag in sight.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

12 These Merino Wool Tights That Are A Perfect Base Layer Icebreaker 175 Everyday Leggings Amazon $64 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a merino wool base layer, it’s hard to beat these Icebreaker leggings. I wear mine almost every time I go outside once temperatures start to drop, but they’re especially great for fall and winter climbing, camping, and hiking trips. They’re designed to be worn under hiking pants for outdoor use, but can be worn alone for sleeping or lounging. They have a stretchy, comfortable waistband and subtle ribbing throughout. One fan raved: “I bought these and took them to both Colorado and Ireland and was very impressed with the warmth they provided. I have a lower low tolerance for cold climates and these kept me warm, despite their thin appearance. I was able to wear them under regular pants while hiking and they were very comfortable.” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 A Pair Of Lightweight 7/8 Leggings Core 10 Onstride 7/8 Legging Amazon $43 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a great pair of leggings for trail running or shorter hikes, these cropped leggings are a great pick. They’re made from a super soft (yet still durable) blend of 79% nylon ad 21% spandex, so they’re stretchy enough for freedom of movement but won’t rip or snag on rough surfaces. The slightly cropped length makes them especially good for petite wearers, and they have a comfortable high-rise waistband that will stay in place throughout all of your outdoor adventures. The waistband also has an interior drawstring, and there’s a zippered pocket on the back with two separate compartments. One fan raved: “I went on a 500 mile, 30 day hiking trip in these leggings. I wore them almost every day, often even slept in them. I washed (and dried!) them every 5ish days and they held up wonderfully for the extreme use [...] Great leggings!!! If you are a normal person that doesn't abuse your clothes like this, they'll probably last forever!” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 Some Cargo-Style Leggings With Odor-Control Fabric Eddie Bauer High Rise Cargo Leggings Amazon $59 See On Amazon Perfect for long hikes or backpacking trips, these cargo leggings are made with an odor-control fabric, so you can wear them for multiple days in a row before they need to be washed. They have two large side pockets with flap closures, and a wide, comfortable high-rise waistband that offers plenty of support. The moisture-wicking polyester and spandex blend fabric offers UPF 50+ protection from the sun, and they’re stretchy enough for climbing, too. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large