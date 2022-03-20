So you’ve finally decided to get that nose piercing you’ve been pining for — now it’s time to accessorize! But when it comes to choosing a nose ring, it’s not just about style, it’s about quality, especially if you have sensitive skin or an allergy to certain kinds of metal. It all comes down to the material of the jewelry, according to the dermatologists Bustle interviewed. The best hypoallergenic nose rings for sensitive skin are made from titanium, surgical stainless steel, or 14-karat gold, because these materials help decrease the risk of developing allergic reactions, irritations, and other common side effects.

What is the best nose ring metal for sensitive skin?

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Chacon tells Bustle, “the best material that can be used for piercings and individuals with sensitive skin is titanium.” For initial piercings, most professionals use Grade 23 titanium jewelry, because it doesn’t contain nickel (a common allergy-causing metal), making it a great hypoallergenic option. And while Grade 23 titanium isn’t always solid titanium, it is considered the industry standard for titanium body jewelry.

Clinical dermatologist Dr. Enrizza P. Factor, who also spoke to Bustle for this article, adds that surgical stainless steel is another hypoallergenic option that’s safe for most people with sensitive skin, because it’s durable, non-porous, and also medical-grade. While 316L surgical stainless steel is low-allergy, it does contain small traces of nickel, so it’s best that people with known nickel allergies avoid this option.

Gold is another acceptable option, according to Dr. Factor, though not all gold is created equal. “It can be yellow, white, or rose gold — just be sure that it’s solid as opposed to gold-plated or gold-filled. Not only do these contain alloys, including nickel, but the plating can also peel off over time,” says Dr. Factor. Gold jewelry will likely be more expensive than titanium or surgical stainless steel, but it will last the longest.

Nose piercing ring sizes

Another important factor to consider when shopping for nose rings is the gauge, which refers to the thickness of the jewelry. Too thin, and you risk losing your jewelry; too thick, and you could be setting yourself up for irritation. Before you buy, consult with a piercer who can help you determine which size gauge your piercing can tolerate. According to Dr. Factor, professionals typically use 14 or 16 gauge jewelry for the initial piercing.

Other factors to consider are stud length and hoop diameter, as well as how the shape of a stud is inserted into the piercing. These all come down to personal preferences, and what will be most comfortable for you.

Nose piercing aftercare

Properly caring for your nose piercing (and thereby preventing irritation or infection) is especially important if you have sensitive skin. When it comes to cleaning your piercing, Dr. Chacon says, “It's best to clean the piercing with the saline solution, fragrance-free antimicrobial soap, or a bath once or twice a day. It's important to rinse the soap from the piercing. You can gently dry the piercing with clean disposable paper towels or tissue. You can avoid drying with cloth since it may carry germs or catch on jewelry.”

Above all, it’s important to let your piercing heal completely before swapping out jewelry. “Unless you have a problem with the jewelry, leave it in for the entire healing period,” Dr. Factor suggests. “If you need to change it for some reason during the healing period, a piercer should perform the jewelry change.”

From blingy studs to dainty hoops, scroll on to shop the 10 best hypoallergenic piercings for sensitive skin.

