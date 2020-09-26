No matter how many pairs of jeans you have, your denim wardrobe is incomplete without a jean jacket. This outerwear staple is just as classic, versatile, and hard-working as a good pair of Levi's 501's. You might be surprised by how much your wardrobe expands when you own a denim jacket since it's a piece that goes with just about everything in your closet. And you don’t have to opt for a standard design: The best jean jackets for women come in so many styles, from classic Americana to fashion-driven cuts.

The original jean jacket features a straight cut that hits just at the hip, with a button-front placket and two flap pockets. Levi’s took their original style and updated it with pointed pocket flaps with angled front seams in 1967, and almost every brand has turned out their own version of it since. Equally iconic by now is the nostalgic oversized denim jacket of the '80s and '90s. If you’re after a retro-influenced piece, gravitate towards oversized styles in weathered rinses for an authentic thrifted look — or win major style points for committing to acid wash. If you like denim’s fashion versatility but are looking for a different cut, a jean motorcycle jacket is just as casual but with slightly more tailored lines.

Wear your denim jacket with olive cargo pants and a striped tee to the farmer’s market, or layer it over leggings and a chunky sweater, or pair one with ankle boots and a floral dress for an on-point seasonal transition outfit. Choose among these six great denim jackets to find your next wear-it-forever basic.

1. Iconic Since 1967: The Levi’s Denim Trucker Jacket

A Levi’s jean jacket in pure cotton denim is an American classic. It has a straight cut and falls to the hip with signature peaked button flaps and V-shaped seams on the front, with a foldover collar and button-front closure. One shopper raved: "This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this." At just $50, it's a steal for an OG heritage style staple. And, as a good basic you'll use regularly, it's machine washable for easy care.

2. A Denim Motorcycle Jacket

A jean moto jacket puts a high-velocity spin on the hardworking style. This one is tailored through the body for a fitted look with a zip-front closure and two zippered side seam pockets, while a peaked lapel and shoulder tabs add utilitarian flair. It's made from 98% cotton with a touch of polyester that's machine washable, too. "I was looking for a black jean jacket that was a little bit different than the usual. This moto-style jacket is perfect. I love the zippers and lapels," one shopper commented, noting, "The fabric is soft and lighter in weight than most jean jackets."

3. An Oversized Denim Jacket For Your ‘80s And ‘90s Throwback Looks

This oversized denim jacket is just one among dozens of fantastically vintage-inspired denim jackets. In addition to several rinses — including multiple acid washes — it also comes as a cropped denim jacket, jean vest, and jean duster. It's made from 100% cotton and washes well, according to reviews. The classically retro version shown here has a slightly longer length, with slight distressing, and a boxy cut for authentic vintage appeal. "Absolutely love this jacket. It was way higher quality than I was expecting for the price. It's thick and fits perfectly and I love the wash and distressed look," one fan enthused.

4. A Black Denim Jacket With The Perfect Amount Of Stretch

This classic denim jacket has a 4.6-star rating after more than 6,000 Amazon reviews. Shoppers love this jacket for its tapered cut and comfy pockets in a jean material that's softer and lighter than raw cotton denim; it features 2% spandex for great stretch and comfy all-day wear. "It’s thick enough to function as a jacket and still keep you warm but soft and thin enough that is shapes to you and hugs your body... think, your favorite pair of jeans. That is how this jacket feels," one fan gushed. It comes in every classic indigo rinse, plus seasonal colors, and reviewers reported that the black denim was truly black – not vintage, weathered or rinsed. This pick also washes well and can be thrown in the dryer.

5. A Cozy Sherpa-Lined Denim Jacket

It doesn't get much better than this. Levi's took their original, 100% cotton jean jacket and added a sherpa body lining to make the warm denim jacket you've been waiting for. The sleeves are lined in their own soft yet thick fabric for insulation that still lets you move your arms, and since the shearling is vegan, the whole thing can go in the wash. "It is beautiful, warm, stylish and an altogether quality item that is a must for my wardrobe," one shopper praised. Style it with everything from leggings and sneakers to a cable knit sweater dress.

6. A Long Denim Jacket That Finishes So Many On-Trend Looks

This oversized denim jacket is the perfect length to rock with some on-trend bike shorts, and you'll reach for it on low-key days with black denim mom jeans, too. It's made from 95% cotton denim and comes in nearly a dozen options, whether you want an oversized version of the classic or a fashion piece with varying degrees of distressing. "I can't tell you how much I adore this jacket," one shopper raved. "The quality is fantastic. The buttons, rips, color, fabric--everything is perfect." Dry cleaning will keep it looking mint, but most shoppers gently washed theirs at home in cold water.