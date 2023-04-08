Amazon is one of the best places to buy affordable but stylish jewelry. That said, affordability and durability usually don’t go hand in hand, but if buying solid gold jewelry for several hundreds of dollars isn’t what you’re looking to do right now, you’ve still got options. The best jewelry that won’t tarnish either skips the silver or gold plating for something more durable, or features extra-thick plating over a solid interior.

What To Look For In Tarnish-Resistant Jewelry

The first rule of thumb: Avoid a silver exterior, since silver is prone to tarnishing. Keep in mind, though, that just because you’re avoiding the material doesn’t mean you have to avoid the color. Plenty of other materials — namely stainless steel and titanium — mimic the look of silver, but are significantly more durable and resistant to discoloration.

Second rule: If choosing a plated material, choose it carefully. Many affordable pieces are gold-plated, which means there’s a thin layer of real gold over another material. The plating can (and likely will) rub off over time, so whenever possible, opt for thicker plating or a solid core. Gold vermeil has a sterling silver core with a layer of gold plating that’s thicker than the industry standard, so it’ll last longer when worn on a daily basis.

Below, you’ll find 12 stylish but affordable pieces made from tarnish-resistant materials, and according to reviewers, they really can stand up to daily wear.

1. These Huggie Earrings You Can Wear 24/7

The huggie trend is still going strong thanks to the hoops’ secure, comfortable fit, but these stainless steel huggies are even more convenient for daily wear. For one, they’re made from 316L surgical-grade steel, so they won’t rust or tarnish, and they’re suitable for new piercings and sensitive ears. For another, they come in a pack of four different sizes (6, 8, 10, and 12 millimeters), though you can also opt for individual sizes and colors. Finally, according to thousands of happy reviewers, they’re gentle, durable, high-quality, and actually stay in your ears.

One reviewer wrote: “OBSESSED. I wanted some earrings I could wear 24/7 for cheap without worrying about tarnishing or rusting. I have had these for several months now and wear them in the shower, during high-intensity workouts, and to sleep and they are still in good condition!”

Material: 316L surgical stainless steel | Available sizes: 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 14mm | Available colors: gold, silver, black, rose gold, blue, rainbow

2. This Initial Necklace That Can Handle Everyday Wear

Odds are, you’ve seen similar sideways initial necklaces (they’re definitely trending right now), but this one has something others don’t: a stainless steel construction with an electroplating process on both sides, so it remains “very durable,” even when reviewers “never take it off.” The brand offers over 20 different letter options in your choice of gold, silver, or rose gold finishes, all on an 18-inch O-ring chain.

One reviewer wrote: “I purchased this necklace is ‘S’ in April of [last] year. I've worn it every day since. Sleeping in it and showering in it. It hasn't tarnished at all. It still looks the same as the day it arrived.”

Material: electroplated stainless steel | Available letters: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J, K, L, M, N, P, R, S, T, U, V, Y, Z | Available colors: gold, rose gold, silver

3. This Well-Made Titanium Ring/Wedding Band

It comes in five finishes and a huge range of sizes, so this titanium ring can be fitted to just about any finger for any purpose. That said, the titanium is so shiny and the AAAA-grade cubic zirconia stones are so sparkly, countless reviewers use it as an affordable wedding band, either as a replacement, a daily stand-in, or the real thing. Most importantly, it’s strong, well-made, and tarnish-proof.

One reviewer wrote: “Purchased for my travel wedding ring. It is perfect. Has a nice shimmer, light weight. Made through a week of hair product, sunscreen, and lotions — no tarnish, did not turn my finger green. For me, true to size.”

Material: titanium | Available sizes: 3 — 13.5 | Available colors: silver, black, gold, rose gold, pink

4. This Crystal Solitaire Necklace That Looks Way More Expensive

Reviewers have received “so many compliments” on this crystal solitaire necklace because it “looks real” and seems “much more expensive” than it is. The sparkly cubic zirconia crystal is prong-set on a chain that looks delicate, but in reality, the gold vermeil can handle a lot of wear. The 18K gold plating is 10 times thicker than standard plating, while the base is made from silver for strength and longevity. Get it in rose, white, or yellow — just be sure that you opt for the gold vermeil option for greater durability.

One reviewer wrote: “I have worn this necklace nonstop for about 2 months now. It’s still just as brilliant and shiny as it was on the first day I received it! Love it!”

Material: gold vermeil | Available sizes: 18-inch | Available colors: rose gold, white gold, yellow gold

5. These Drop Dangle Earrings That Make A Statement

While they could easily pass for silver or white gold, these water drop dangle earrings are actually made from stainless steel. As a result, they won’t rust, tarnish, turn your skin green, or break easily — even though they hang from an eye-catching chain. They’re also hypoallergenic and the fishhook design makes them easy to put on and take off.

One reviewer wrote: “I’m glad I purchased these stainless steel earrings. No tarnish and no need to polish. Great for everyday wear. Very sturdy too!”

Material: stainless steel | Available sizes: 50 mm | Available colors: silver, rose gold

6. These Stud Earrings For Sensitive Ears

“I have bought so many earrings that say they are for sensitive ears yet every time after a few hours my ears are sore and itchy or inflamed,” one reviewer wrote, but these stainless steel studs are truly “great for sensitive ears.” They’re made from hypoallergenic 316L surgical steel, which also makes them durable and super resistant to discoloration. The AAA cubic zirconia stones come in six sizes, all in one set, so you have one for multiple piercings or you can switch up the stud size depending on the occasion.

One reviewer wrote: “These the best earrings I found and price is definitely worth it. I'm a person that doesn’t like to take off jewelry so I had these for over 6 months without taking it off so I always get it wet in the shower. It doesn’t tarnish in any way. I do have sensitive ears and it doesn’t itch or [turn my skin] green.”

Material: 316L surgical steel | Available sizes: 3mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 7mm, 8mm | Available colors: silver, black, gold, multicolor, rose gold

7. These Best-Selling Chunky Gold Vermeil Hoops

When you opt for the gold vermeil version, you get a pair of chunky open hoops with extra-thick 14K gold plating over a solid sterling silver core. The posts are made from stainless steel for durability and sensitive ears. You can choose between three finishes and four sizes depending on your preferred style, and reviewers wrote that they’re “lightweight,” “elegant looking,” “well-made,” and “great for every day.” No wonder they’re a best-seller with more than 33,000 five-star ratings.

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect gold hoops and these are it. I’ve had them for about 6 months now and they haven’t tarnished at all! And I never take them off. I always get compliments on them.”

Material: gold vermeil | Available sizes: 20mm, 30mm, 40mm, 50mm | Available colors: rose gold, white gold, yellow gold

8. This Paperclip Chain Made From Stainless Steel

This paperclip link chain makes for a subtle solo necklace or the ideal base for chain layering. Either way, it’s durable, skin-friendly, and non-tarnishing since it’s made from stainless steel. You can get it in five different length options, but they all have a 2-inch extension chain, so even after you pick one, you have a bit of flexibility depending on your intended look.

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been wearing this necklace for a year now, I’ve rarely taken it off, maybe once or twice due to my hair getting caught in it. Other than that, it has stayed on. It hasn’t tarnished or turned me green or anything like that! I am shocked it still looks brand new. I really recommend this necklace! I bought a second one so I could layer them.”

Material: stainless steel | Available sizes: 16 inches, 18 inches, 20 inches, 22 inches, 24 inches | Available colors: silver

9. This Classic Gold Vermeil Tennis Bracelet

A classic piece that goes with any outfit, this Pavoi tennis bracelet is one of the brand’s top sellers. Cubic zirconia stones wrap around an elegant chain, and thanks to its sliding bead clasp, it’s fully adjustable to fit any wrist — not to mention easy to put on by yourself. Most importantly, the gold vermeil option has a solid silver base and heavy 14K gold plating on the outside, so it lasts much longer than your standard plated piece.

One reviewer wrote: “I put it on and I’m obsessed!!! I shower with it I’m sooo rough I don't know how it hasn’t broke yet! But it doesn’t tarnish. It’s a great buy!”

Material: gold vermeil | Available sizes: 9.5-inch | Available colors: yellow gold

10. This Dainty Ring That’s Surprisingly Durable

Another best-selling piece from Pavoi, this X-shaped statement ring features two rows of CZ stones that intersect in the middle. And despite its elegant, dainty appearance, the solid silver base is sturdy and the 14K gold plating is 10 times thicker than cheaper pieces, and one reviewer reports wearing it “all day every day” without any tarnishing, dents, or discoloration. (Keep in mind that only the yellow gold is available in vermeil.)

One reviewer wrote: “I love this ring. It is so delicate and shiny. I ordered the gold plated vermeil, and it feels like a much more expensive piece of jewelry. Looks great on my hand.”

Material: gold vermeil | Available sizes: 5 — 10 | Available colors: yellow gold

11. This Layered Necklace Made From Titanium

When it comes to layered necklaces, tarnishing isn’t the only thing you need to worry about; you also have to be contentious of tangling and breaking. With this piece, however, you don’t have to worry about either. The top has round silver beads while the bottom features a crescent moon pendant, and both strands are made from titanium steel, so they’re tarnish-resistant and strong.

One reviewer wrote: “Wear it shower, sleep etc. Stainless steel looks like quality silver, doesn’t tangle.”

Material: titanium steel | Available sizes: 14.96-inch | Available colors: gold, rose gold, silver

12. These Steel Rings That Double As Fidget Toys

Finally, there are these fidget spinner rings with more than 4,500 reviews on Amazon. They come in a pack of six, eight, or 11 different designs so you can mix and match your look, but each one has some kind of spinning or fiddling mechanism, so you can ease your nerves and boost focus in a subtle, effective way. Some of them are adjustable to fit any finger, but you also select your size when ordering. Best of all, since they’re all made from stainless steel, they won’t dent or tarnish over time.

One reviewer wrote: “Love these! Good fidget rings, they're cute and help with my anxiety. I wear one every day and haven't had any issues with breaking or discoloration.”

Material: stainless steel | Available sizes: 6 — 10 | Available colors: silver