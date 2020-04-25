Kabuki brushes date all the way back to 17th-century Japan, where kabuki theater performers used them to pack on their signature white face makeup. Fast forward to today, and they're still used for a similar purpose: to apply and blend any makeup that's doled out in large swaths, like setting powder and foundation. Therefore, the best kabuki brushes have a dome of densely packed bristles to allow them to pick up a substantial amount of product, and blend it seamlessly into your skin.

What is a kabuki brush for?

Kabuki brushes were traditionally used solely for applying powder products — whether loose or pressed powder foundation, setting powder, blush, or bronzer — and those with domed or round heads work wonderfully for that purpose. But kabukis with extra-dense bristles and flat tops can seamlessly lift and apply liquid foundations, as well. As a general rule, the denser the bristles, the less chance of streaking; the bigger the brush head, the more surface area it will cover.

Indeed, traditional kabuki brushes tend to sport short, squat handles, but you’ll see some variations on the classic model. These days, kabuki brushes can feature angled bristles, slightly longer handles, or those flat brush heads, for instance. As long as the bristles are very dense and the tool is intended for face (or body) makeup, it can fall under the “kabuki brush” umbrella.

1 The Best-Selling Kabuki Brush On Amazon Keshima Flat Top Foundation Kabuki Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star average from over 21,700 ratings, the Keshima Flat Top Foundation Kabuki Brush is far and away the most popular kabuki brush on Amazon. Reviewers report that this works flawlessly with both liquid and powder formulations; and unlike some other brushes, it doesn’t eat up product, so you can get away with using less of it than usual (and save money in the long run). The silky-soft bristles feel amazing against your skin as well, and customers across the board are impressed by the luxury quality for such an affordable price.

2 The Best Kabuki Brush For Foundation Real Techniques Foundation Blender Brush Amazon $6 See on Amazon The extra-short, extra-dense bristles on this Real Techniques Foundation Blender brush are ideal for picking up liquid, cream, or powder foundation and buffing it into your skin with zero brush streaks. This brush deposits a fairly light layer of foundation, but you can build up the product wherever you want more coverage by pushing the brush gently into your skin. Get the Face + Body version (same brush, bigger size) for bronzer, self-tanner, body makeup, or anything else you want to apply in fewer fell swoops.

3 The Best Kabuki Brush For Powder Matto Kabuki Brush Amazon $8 See on Amazon The bristles on this Matto kabuki brush are a little more loosely packed than the Real Techniques kabuki brush, so they're ideal for grabbing onto a thin layer of powder and sweeping it evenly over your skin. This one works really beautifully with loose setting powders, but you can definitely make it work with pressed powder, too. Alternatively, you can also use this brush to blend out your powder after pressing it in with a sponge or puff (aka "baking" your makeup). Reviewers also love that this brush is ultra soft, easy to clean, and doesn’t molt.

4 The Best Kabuki Brush For Contour Docolor Professional Kabuki Flat Contour Trimming Brush Amazon $7 See on Amazon With its flat, dense bristles and wide, slightly longer handle, this Docolor kabuki brush is designed for controlled application of contour cream or powder wherever you want to carve some angles into your face. The ease and control of drawing the contour onto your skin with this brush is unparalleled, as hundreds of reviewers have noted. (You can also use it to blend your contour, but I prefer using a Beauty Blender or wedge-shaped makeup sponge for that.) Not to mention, the sparkly-rainbow-unicorn aesthetic is pretty impossible to pass up.

5 The Best Angled Kabuki Brush Daubigny Angled Kabuki Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Angled kabuki brushes, like this one from Daubigny, are useful for applying bronzer, blush, highlighter, or subtle contour, since the shape is meant to hug your face’s natural curves. But because it’s a little bigger and fluffier than other angled brushes, this is also clutch for applying setting powder or powder foundation. Customers rave about this model’s luxurious feel (check out that gleaming, stiletto-pointed handle) and its super-soft bristles that don’t shed.

6 The Best Travel-Friendly Kabuki Brush EcoTools Retractable Face Brush Amazon $6 See on Amazon If your makeup brushes require protection — whether due to a jostling handbag or an overly cluttered makeup bag — go for this kabuki brush from EcoTools. It’s retractable and comes with a recycled aluminum cover to keep the bristles safe from bending, getting stained, and other potential dangers. Aside from its portability, reviewers love using this face brush for everything from applying pressed powder to buffing away any creases or smudges that pop up midday.

7 Another Luxurious, Affordable Kabuki Brush To Consider Tenmon Pink Kabuki Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon How pretty is this kabuki brush? Between the shining rose gold handle, dusty rose bristles, and delicately curved, mushroom-shaped design, you’ll want to keep this brush on display on your vanity. Functionally, it’s about as classic as they come: It’s short, squat, dense, and soft, and has a grippable handle for maximum control. It’s about $9, so a small price to pay for bringing some luxury into your daily routine.

8 The Best Palm-Sized Kabuki Brush Daubigny Hexagon Flat Top Kabuki Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon This extra-squat kabuki brush from Daubigny is designed to fit in the palm of your hand, while the unique hexagonal handle offers an ergonomic, no-slip grip — design details that result in maximum control while you’re applying makeup. The super-dense, flat bristles work best for blending liquid foundation, since they won’t leave behind any streaks. Reviewers also report that you can use less product with this brush than you would with a traditional foundation brush or makeup sponge, since it holds, deposits, and blends the pigment so efficiently.

9 The Best Kabuki Brush Set Matto Kabuki Brush Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for kabuki brushes, why not pick up two for the price of one? This set includes one rounded brush, which is ideal for evenly diffusing powder formulas; and one flat-top brush that works beautifully with both powders and liquids. The premium synthetic fibers are silky-soft yet sturdy, so they hold up well to repeated use and cleaning. Bonus points for the wooden and gold metal handles, for an earthy-luxe look and feel.