A truth universally known: when your bra matches your pants, you feel like you "have it together." By the same logic, wearing a loungewear set should award you full "adulting" status.

Our obsession with this chic-yet-comfortable knitwear set was reignited last year by none other than Katie Holmes. Which now feels like a century ago. Recall, if you will, Katie Holmes' most iconic fashion moment of 2019, where she blessed us all with a matching cardi-bra ensemble. The chic look resulted in a tidal wave of knit-thirsty women into Zara to recreate the look.

I'm going one step further than KHolmes this autumn, and plan to ride out the rest of 2020 in one of these super comfy, head-to-toe sets. Matching knitted loungewear has a 'millionaire casual' vibe about it and I'm here for that. Plus, the ensemble might just be the answer to WFH through autumn, or dashing out for coffee with pals without buttoning anything up (just add chunky trainers).

Don't get up, because I found a plethora of knitted loungewear sets to add to cart before they all sell out (run, don't walk).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Mango cotton-blend co-ord, £60, sizes S-XL

The perfect loungewear set doesn't exis... yes it does. It comes in the form of this light grey/cream sweater and jogger style trouser.

SimplyBe sage super soft Ribbed Co-Ord, £50, sizes 12-28

This gorgeous sage colour is a departure from the usual grey or camel loungewear comes in. The belted tunic is a nice feature too!

M&S Autograph pure cashmere co-ord in camel, £218, sizes XS-XL

If you're ready to push the boat out, this cashmere set from M&S is a great investment. Super soft, and made to last.

New Look Camel Ribbed Crop Top and Trouser Set, £19.99, sizes XS-XL

This top and trouser set is perfect for autumn layering. Just add a heavier cardigan or jacket and some chunky trainers.

COS Merino Wool Knit co-ord, £128, sizes XS-L

Get cold easily? This Merino Wool knit co-ord will keep you warm at home or out and about. The cropped wide leg makes this the perfect trouser for autumn.

ASOS DESIGN mix & match lounge fluffy co-ord, £42, sizes 4-18

Who doesn't want a fluffy knitted co-ord to slip into after a long day? This ASOS number is a mix and match with various pieces – including leggings and a cami.

H&M Rib-Knit co-ord, £43, sizes XXS-XXL

The flared, ribbed trousers really sold this loungewear set. It's a little different to the usual 'jogger' shape and we like that.

ASOS Design ribbed cardigan and wide leg trouser set, £48, sizes 4-18

This lightweight co-ord is a bit of a vibe. Not only does ribbed knit sit snug to the body, it's super comfy too. Just add some chains and a mac coat, and you're ready to grab that morning coffee.

Karen Millen soft knit co-ord, £76.80 (on sale), sizes XS-L

This loungewear set just screams luxury. It's super soft and the warm camel colour looks great on nearly everybody.