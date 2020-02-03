Ever since actress Katie Holmes stepped out August 2019 sporting a cozy cardi-bra combo by Khaite, layered knits have become a hot topic. Just last month, Kim Kardashian West tapped into the trend by releasing a SKIMS Cozy Collection, which featured a range of furry knitted co-ords just in time for the New Year.

At this point, we've been in the throes of winter for what feels like an eternity, so the idea of matching knitwear makes perfect sense right now. Chanel has been the pioneer of this layered look for many years now, showcasing woven skirts paired with cardigans on its runways every season, with 2020 being no exception.

In recent years, knitwear has evolved, becoming a versatile look thanks to younger labels like Jacquemus who has a diverse selection of knitted pieces from long flowing dresses to trouser-skirt sets that can be worn all year round.

It looks like the temperature is going to drop quite dramatically in the UK as we move further into February 2020, so what better way to warm up then under some woven crops tops and jumpers? Thankfully for those minding their budget, the high street has revealed new collections of matching knitwear we can all enjoy. Here's my pick of the bunch.