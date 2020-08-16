Over the past few years, Korean beauty products have steadily made their way into makeup bags, medicine cabinets, and big-box beauty stores (hello, Sephora and Ulta!) over here in the Western hemisphere. But for the most part, the most popular Korean cosmetic imports have been limited to makeup and skin care products, while hair care has remained relatively under-the-radar. It's no surprise then that so many Western consumers have yet to experience some of the best Korean shampoos that the country’s cutting-edge beauty industry has to offer.
That’s not because of a lack of great Korean shampoos generally — far from it. Rather, some of the shampoo brands that are staples in Korean stores take a good amount of digging for global beauty lovers to discover. And in some cases, Korean shampoo labels and product descriptions aren’t translated into English, which makes it tough for people who don’t speak Korean to understand exactly what makes these shampoos so amazing.
But once you do land on the right Korean shampoo, you’ll benefit from the same caliber of innovation that brought us our can’t-live-without BB creams, sheet masks, and essences. Many Korean shampoos use a combination of traditional Korean botanicals and modern formulas to target specific needs, like deep conditioning, countering hair loss, and balancing oily scalps. In that way, some of the best Korean shampoos actually mimic treatments, though almost all the Korean shampoos listed here are safe to use every day.
Think of this as a greatest-hits list of the best Korean shampoos out there. While these five picks just scratch the surface of what Korean hair care products have to offer, they’re foolproof ways to switch up your typical hair-care routine — and, even better, they’re easy to find on Amazon.