Beautiful underwear can be its own form of body armor. Everyone from burlesque dancers to those working from home in pajamas can appreciate the special brand of confidence that comes from wearing something that makes you feel fabulous. The best lace underwear can be worn under a little black dress, a power suit, or your favorite loungewear whenever you want a feel-good boost. It can be hard to find a truly comfortable pair, however, so look for ones that combine drop-dead gorgeous material with a breathable cotton crotch gusset — but if you find a set you love for special occasions made purely of delicate lace, that's worth a space in your wardrobe, too.

If you're looking for invisible underwear, a seamless version with laser-cut edges and lace panels will disappear under leggings just like your favorite workout underwear. Sheer lace boyshorts can make you feel covered without sacrificing comfort for style, and a really good pair won't roll down under jeans.

Most lace underwear is made from a synthetic blend of nylon and spandex, although some pairs incorporate cotton as well. Synthetic fibers toughen up delicate lace so it can withstand repeated launderings and retain its shape after a tumble dry. This is why the cotton crotch gusset is key: you get the body-friendly benefits of that breathable natural fiber where it counts, without sacrificing a beautiful all-around style. If you're married to cotton underwear but want something that feels pretty when you slip them on, a soft bikini or thong with just a lace waistband is a nice alternative.

With seven pairs of lace underwear to choose from, there's a pretty pair here for every day of the week — because you shouldn't have to take a day off from feeling fabulous.

1. These Bikini Panties In Gorgeous Scalloped Lace

This pretty lace underwear has an intricate design that looks plucked from a boutique, but they cost just over four dollars per pair. They're made from a silky nylon blend with a cotton crotch for breathability, and shoppers were pleased to note that the lace was surprisingly soft and didn't show under clothes. "These panties are amazing. They run just a tad small, but they are super comfortable yet still very sexy for those of us who want the look of lingerie but don't want to be picking a thong out of our behind all day," one fan added. A few reviewers suggested hand-washing to keep them looking like new.

Available options: 6

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

2. Some Seamless Lace Cheekies That Are Invisible Under Leggings

In this affordable pack of 10, you get laser-cut seamless underwear with delicate lace trim that will disappear under your clothes. The nylon and spandex body is tagless, and lined with a cotton gusset to keep you comfortable all day. "Perfect fit and amazing feeling. No lines! What a dream come true," one fan raved. "Tossed them in the wash, then the dryer, then tried them on again. Is there some sort of hoodoo going on here? No defects, no shrinking, no uncomfortable seams, no lines."

Available options: 3

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

3. A Set Of Lace-Trimmed Cotton Thongs That Are Actually Comfortable

These lace-trimmed thongs combine the comfort of your softest cotton panties with the pretty styling of your favorite lingerie in a disappears-under-everything cut. The crotch is lined with a second layer of cotton, and the lace itself is also made from the same natural material, plus a touch of spandex for bounce-back stretch. Best of all, these can go in the washing machine and take spin in the dryer with no adverse effects. "These are the most comfortable thongs ever. They fit like a dream and they are made beautifully. At this price, they are an unbelievable value and well worth ordering a good supply before they disappear. Thank you Jo & Bette...whoever you are," a reviewer chimed in.

4. These Ultra-Soft Lace Boyshorts

In this six-pack of gorgeous lace boyshorts, you get pairs that provide peekaboo coverage that's comfortable enough to sleep in. These are made from lace woven from an ultra-stretchy blend of nylon with 20% spandex that can go in the wash and handle a gentle tumble dry. They're completely sheer except for the crotch, which is lined with pure cotton. Reviewers noted it was sewn down on all sides, which speaks to their high quality. "These are THE best undies I have found. They are super comfy, I don't even know they are there. They don't roll down in the belly, they don't ride up. They sit where they are supposed to," one fan reported, concluding, "These are really pretty and made well."

Available options: 2

Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

5. Some Pretty-Yet-Practical Cotton & Lace Underwear

Cotton underwear with a soft, lace waistband is a happy medium on days you want a comfortable, full-coverage seat that still feels pretty. The body on these is made from 95% cotton that's combed for extra softness, with a dose of spandex so they'll hold their shape after repeated rounds in the washing machine. The crotch is lined with a second layer of the same fabric, and the leg openings are double-stitched. "I finally found undies that are comfortable AND they stay put. The leg openings are big enough not to pinch but they have enough stretch to keep the back panel from climbing into places where it has no business being," a fan observed.

Available options: 4

Available sizes: Small – Large

6. A Stunning Full-Coverage Lace Bra And Panty Set

This seriously pretty lace underwear set is made in a luxe floral pattern with scalloped edges that are woven from a mostly-cotton blend with polyester to lend durability to the delicate fabric. The high-waisted panties lace up like a corset in the back, and although there's no cotton gusset, shoppers left rave reviews. "The set is worth it for the underwear alone," one fan gushed, and another shopper added, "I wish I could order just the bottoms and wear them for underwear every single day!" The plunge bra has wide straps in front and two dainty adjustable spaghetti straps with a single hook-and-eye closure in the back. Although a few shoppers wished for more support from the bra, they were surprised by how soft and comfortable this set was.

Available options: 9

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

7. A Beautiful Pair Of Designer Underwear Made In Italy

When you want to treat yourself, a pair of designer underwear is both a small indulgence and a confidence boost you can take with you all day. This bestselling pair from Italian designer Cosabella is made from nylon lace that doesn't itch, and the breathable cotton crotch gusset is stitched down on both sides. "All my other styles of underwear sit, unloved, in my underwear drawer," one shopper wrote. "I have about 8 pairs of these because they are seriously the best! Just as sexy as a thong without the up-your-butt factor! Plus the lace design leaves no visible panty lines, even under yoga pants. Worth every penny!" Hand wash this pretty pair to keep it looking luxe.